Rock County
City of Beloit
1020 Park Ave.; $175,000 on 5/1/2023
1157 W. Grand Ave.; $38,000 on 5/1/2023
1335 Hackett St.; $140,000 on 5/1/2023
1972 Greenview Drive; $172,000 on 5/1/2023
1623 Park Ave.; $90,000 on 5/2/2023
1726 Calumet Ave.; $130,000 on 5/2/2023
1214 White Ave.; $40,000 on 5/3/2023
2050 Frederick St.; $70,000 on 5/3/2023
1840 Vista Drive; $311,900 on 5/4/2023
2130 Elmwood Ave.; $280,000 on 5/5/2023
City of Edgerton
818 Sweeney Road; $295,000 on 5/3/2023
110 W. Meadows Drive; $338,900 on 5/5/2023
503 W. Rollin St.; $210,000 on 5/5/2023
City of Evansville
13 N. Wyler Drive; $332,500 on 5/3/2023
110 N. Sixth St.; $345,000 on 5/5/2023
322 S. Second St.; $335,000 on 5/5/2023
464 S. Seventh St.; $359,500 on 5/5/2023
City of Janesville
11 S. Fremont St.; $225,000 on 5/1/2023
169 S. Academy St.; $55,000 on 5/1/2023
1726 Holly Drive; $162,700 on 5/1/2023
1813 Arbor Ridge Way; $44,910 on 5/1/2023
2610 Rutledge Ave.; $262,000 on 5/1/2023
334 N. Walnut St.; $170,000 on 5/1/2023
3886 Red Hawk Drive; $245,100 on 5/1/2023
4027 Markham Drive; $276,600 on 5/1/2023
4409 Dublin Drive; $354,900 on 5/1/2023
71 S. Lexington Drive; $100,000 on 5/1/2023
2811 Hawthorne Ave.; $195,000 on 5/2/2023
1025 N. Pine St.; $170,000 on 5/3/2023
1405 Evergreen Drive; $280,000 on 5/3/2023
1308 Blaine Ave.; $170,900 on 5/4/2023
1030 Somerset Drive; $233,000 on 5/5/2023
1120 W. Court St.; $186,500 on 5/5/2023
142 Yorkshire Lane; $275,000 on 5/5/2023
1617 S. Oakhill Ave.; $215,000 on 5/5/2023
2320 N. Pontiac Drive; $235,000 on 5/5/2023
4133 Park View Drive, Unit A; $200,000 on 5/5/2023
4528 Plantation Lane; $380,000 on 5/5/2023
4566 Old Kennedy Road; $255,000 on 5/5/2023
719 Harding St.; $125,000 on 5/5/2023
771 Logan St.; $166,000 on 5/5/2023
City of Milton
1 W. Madison Ave.; $300,000 on 5/5/2023
48 E. Madison St.; $160,000 on 5/5/2023
Town of Bradford
13555 E. Bradford Town Hall Road; $158,800 on 5/1/2023
Town of Clinton
9023 E. Highway 67; $220,000 on 5/1/2023
Town of Fulton
11725 N. Heritage Ridge; $469,000 on 5/1/2023
Town of Janesville
Lot 30, White Tail Lane; $24,000 on 5/4/2023
Town of Newark
9927 Cleophas Road; $215,000 on 5/1/2023
11748 W. Carroll Road; $110,000 on 5/5/2023
Village of Footville
138 Depot St.; $205,000 on 5/3/2023
Walworth County
City of Delavan
214 Spring Lane; $200,000 on 5/1/2023
603 Ann St.; $220,000 on 5/1/2023
2400 E. Geneva St.; $74,000 on 5/4/2023
1020 Racine St.; $200,000 on 5/5/2023
City of Elkhorn
17 S. Wisconsin St.; $525,500 on 5/1/2023
19 S. Wisconsin St.; $525,500 on 5/1/2023
304 N. Washington St.; $140,000 on 5/5/2023
614 N. Wisconsin St.; $215,000 on 5/5/2023
City of Lake Geneva
77 Lakeview Drive; $811,000 on 5/1/2023
407 Harmony Drive; $431,656 on 5/4/2023
409 Harmony Drive; $393,308 on 5/4/2023
1150 Park Drive, Unit 504; $323,250 on 5/5/2023
1800 Miller Road; $580,000 on 5/5/2023
540 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $583,019 on 5/5/2023
Town of Delavan
4227 Chestnut Ave.; $20,000 on 5/1/2023
1505 S. Shore Drive, Unit 107; $99,500 on 5/4/2023
Town of East Troy
W2371 Troy Hill Lane; $618,500 on 5/1/2023
W1028 Shorewood Drive; $855,000 on 5/5/2023
Town of Geneva
764 Geneva National Ave. N; $190,000 on 5/3/2023
N3456 County H; $510,000 on 5/3/2023
N3010 Canary Road; $175,000 on 5/4/2023
Lot 0, Cypress Drive; $37,500 on 5/5/2023
Town of LaFayette
W4797 County A; $311,000 on 5/2/2023
Town of Linn
W3665 Glenmore Ave.; $65,250 on 5/3/2023
Town of Richmond
N6500 Anderson Drive; $170,000 on 5/5/2023
Town of Spring Prairie
N7125 Bell School Road; $465,000 on 5/4/2023
Town of Sugar Creek
33 Hen Peck Circle; $20,900 on 5/4/2023
W5380 Tippecanoe Trail; $360,000 on 5/5/2023
Town of Walworth
W6594 Willow Bend Road; $310,000 on 5/4/2023
W6553 N. Walworth Road; $370,000 on 5/5/2023
Village of East Troy
2604 N. Sterling Circle; $62,500 on 5/1/2023
2689 Mapleton Ave.; $535,600 on 5/2/2023
1924 Center St.; $109,900 on 5/5/2023
1951 Beulah Ave.; $330,000 on 5/5/2023
Village of Fontana
655 Elm Drive; $730,000 on 5/1/2023
Village of Genoa City
452 Sumner St.; $250,000 on 5/5/2023
Village of Williams Bay
Lot 10, Willabay Woods; $89,000 on 5/1/2023