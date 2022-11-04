Rock County
City of Beloit
1113 North St.; $106,200 on 10/17/2022
1502 Portland Ave.; $135,000 on 10/17/2022
1709 Johnson St.; $99,000 on 10/17/2022
1949 House St.; $155,300 on 10/17/2022
2718 N. Robinson Drive; $157,000 on 10/17/2022
1444 Clary St.; $146,000 on 10/18/2022
2621-2627 Prairie Ave.; $885,000 on 10/18/2022
2683 E. Collingwood Drive; $347,500 on 10/18/2022
714 Vine St.; $90,000 on 10/19/2022
748 Wisconsin Ave.; $75,000 on 10/19/2022
1155 Highland Ave.; $145,000 on 10/20/2022
1214 Lasalle St.; $11,000 on 10/20/2022
3688 Prairie Falcon Pass; $329,600 on 10/21/2022
423 Portland Ave.; $72,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Edgerton
601 Doty St.; $102,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Evansville
562 Spencer Drive; $370,000 on 10/18/2022
318 S. Second St.; $215,000 on 10/20/2022
132 Gunther Drive; $325,000 on 10/21/2022
411 E. Main St.; $275,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Janesville
1510 Elida St.; $227,000 on 10/17/2022
2107 Meadowlark Drive; $285,000 on 10/17/2022
320 S. Pearl St.; $45,000 on 10/17/2022
3305 Palmer Drive; $238,000 on 10/17/2022
3385 Widgeon Drive; $335,000 on 10/17/2022
4010 E. Milwaukee St.; $305,000 on 10/17/2022
702 E. Court St.; $180,000 on 10/17/2022
3124 Guinness Drive; $364,900 on 10/18/2022
1012 Rutledge Court; $200,000 on 10/19/2022
130 N. Crosby Ave.; $28,000 on 10/19/2022
1602 N. Randall Ave.; $608,700 on 10/19/2022
1518 Oakland Ave.; $185,000 on 10/20/2022
1823 Mayfair Drive; $132,100 on 10/20/2022
220 N. Pearl St.; $78,000 on 10/20/2022
2731 Alexandria Place; $275,000 on 10/20/2022
333 Seminole Road; $330,500 on 10/20/2022
1135 Alpine Drive; $265,000 on 10/21/2022
1509 Winchester Place; $355,000 on 10/21/2022
1804 Mitchell St.; $187,000 on 10/21/2022
2110 Ruger Ave.; $275,000 on 10/21/2022
2413 E. Milwaukee St.; $240,500 on 10/21/2022
338 N. High St.; $475,000 on 10/21/2022
3810 Teal Lane; $260,000 on 10/21/2022
4224 Hearthstone Drive; $340,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Milton
106 Rogers St.; $185,000 on 10/20/2022
Town of Avon
15308 W. State Line Road; $269,100 on 10/21/2022
Town of Beloit
3072 S. Bartells Drive; $249,900 on 10/21/2022
Town of Center
7516 W. Highway 14; $262,235 on 10/20/2022
11109 W. County B; $170,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Fulton
201 E. Royal Vale Road; $1,150,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Janesville
4166 N. West River Drive; $80,000 on 10/20/2022
Lot 78, West Grand Videre Drive; $31,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Johnstown
12541 E. County M; $500,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Magnolia
14004 W. Dorner Road; $244,200 on 10/17/2022
Town of Milton
3216 E. Green St.; $150,000 on 10/17/2022
6101 N. Ladue Drive; $519,900 on 10/21/2022
Town of Turtle
4748 E. Needham Road; $125,000 on 10/20/2022
Village of Clinton
520 Paulson St.; $314,205 on 10/21/2022
819 Sue Lane; $183,000 on 10/21/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
239 Elm St.; $282,000 on 10/17/2022
1618 Whispering Pines Drive; $332,850 on 10/18/2022
1316 Tamarack St.; $398,741 on 10/21/2022
Lot 36 and 58, Glen Oaks; $60,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Elkhorn
811 S. Eastown Manor; $162,000 on 10/17/2022
851 Chelsea Drive; $350,000 on 10/19/2022
300 E. Emily Court; $455,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Lake Geneva
110 Hank Jay Drive A; $151,000 on 10/17/2022
1403 Dodge St.; $215,000 on 10/20/2022
101 Broad St., Unit 402; $750,000 on 10/21/2022
1610 Monte Vista Drive; $524,373 on 10/21/2022
City of Whitewater
142 S. Franklin St.; $200,000 on 10/17/2022
276 S. Franklin St.; $184,000 on 10/19/2022
1560 W. Wildwood Road; $350,000 on 10/21/2022
250-252 S. Fourth St.; $190,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Bloomfield
W809 Twin Lake Road; $383,334 on 10/20/2022
Town of Darien
N4519 Highway 89; $300,000 on 10/20/2022
Town of Delavan
2908 Mabie St.; $148,500 on 10/18/2022
4209 Central Blvd.; $205,000 on 10/19/2022
1937 Lake Trail Drive; $415,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of East Troy
N8774 Wilmers Point Lane; $580,000 on 10/17/2022
Town of Geneva
N3169 Acacia Road; $285,000 on 10/17/2022
1125 Saratoga Lane; $875,000 on 10/18/2022
415 Hunt Club Lane; $200,000 on 10/18/2022
944 Geneva National Ave.; $650,000 on 10/19/2022
Lot 17 Trinity Lane; $210,000 on 10/19/2022
754 Geneva National Ave.; $177,000 on 10/20/2022
N3143 Williams St.; $305,000 on 10/20/2022
N3163 Tamarack Road; $275,000 on 10/21/2022
N3413 Queen Road; $250,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of La Grange
W5899 Mariner Hills Court; $170,000 on 10/17/2022
W5927 Mariner Hills Court; $499,900 on 10/18/2022
W5727 Young Road; $317,500 on 10/19/2022
W5210 Meadow Lane; $596,000 on 10/20/2022
Town of Linn
W3415 Snake Road; $16,500,000 on 10/21/2022
W3679 Linnwood Ave.; $230,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Lyons
1802 Knob Road; $4,400,000 on 10/17/2022
1459 Church St.; $190,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Walworth
N615 Ridge Road; $50,000 on 10/18/2022
Town of Whitewater
W7625 Shagbark Road; $384,900 on 10/17/2022
N7795 County P; $412,000 on 10/21/2022
Village of Bloomfield
N1159 County H; $249,000 on 10/17/2022
Village of Fontana
261 Church Drive; $585,000 on 10/21/2022
Village of Sharon
120 North St.; $80,000 on 10/17/2022
224 Martin St.; $135,000 on 10/17/2022
193 Martin St.; $145,000 on 10/19/2022
Village of Walworth
204 Savannah Lane; $437,685 on 10/18/2022
209 Kenosha St.; $299,000 on 10/21/2022
Village of Williams Bay
455 Chasefield Drive; $530,000 on 10/17/2022
205 Williams St., Unit 8; $110,000 on 10/20/2022
68 Valley St.; $100,000 on 10/20/2022