01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1004 Bushnell St.; $61,000 on 1/31/2022

1654 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 1/31/2022

1663 Fayette Ave.; $120,000 on 1/31/2022

231 Roosevelt Ave.; $150,000 on 1/31/2022

3400 Venture Drive; $57,169 on 1/31/2022

905 Tubbs Road; $57,169 on 1/31/2022

1633 Porter Ave.; $95,000 on 2/1/2022

823 McKinley Ave.; $160,000 on 2/3/2022

City of Janesville

164 S. Locust St.; $94,700 on 1/31/2022

2115 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on 1/31/2022

327 Center Ave.; $97,800 on 1/31/2022

453 N. Palm St.; $100,000 on 1/31/2022

713 W. Holmes St.; $110,000 on 1/31/2022

2125 N. Lexington Drive; $206,000 on 2/1/2022

2526 W. Memorial Drive; $85,000 on 2/1/2022

3481 Pickard Drive; $307,900 on 2/1/2022

408 S. River St.; $215,000 on 2/1/2022

3729 Pintail Drive; $247,000 on 2/2/2022

2234 Pioneer Road; $156,000 on 2/3/2022

3546 Joshua Drive; $41,900 on 2/3/2022

118 Madison St.; $101,000 on 2/4/2022

1521 Arbutus St.; $220,500 on 2/4/2022

3522-3524 Sheffield Drive; $50,000 on 2/4/2022

3736 Wildflower Lane; $274,900 on 2/4/2022

551 Williams St.; $150,000 on 2/4/2022

City of Milton

1010 Parkview Drive, Unit 14; $180,000 on 2/1/2022

Town of Beloit

2760 S. Bartells Drive; $165,000 on 1/31/2022

595 Azalea Terrace; $245,000 on 1/31/2022

Town of Bradford

11044 E. Creek Road; $349,900 on 2/4/2022

Town of Lima

13205 E. County N; $430,000 on 2/4/2022

Town of Milton

1702 E. Road 1; $119,900 on 1/31/2022

Town of Newark

12032 W. Carroll Road; $250,000 on 1/31/2022

Town of Union

13391 W. Forest Hollow Lane; $370,000 on 2/4/2022

Village of Clinton

545 Paulson St.; $268,900 on 2/4/2022

Village of Footville

236 Depot St.; $130,000 on 1/31/2022

Village of Orfordville

120 S. Richards St.; $70,000 on 1/31/2022

603 E. Rime St.; $278,500 on 2/2/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

120 S. Wright St.; $1,800,000 on 1/31/2022

125 N. Second St., Unit 3; $120,000 on 2/1/2022

City of Elkhorn

33 West St.; $4,800,000 on 1/31/2022

46 W. Sedgemeadow St.; $360,000 on 2/4/2022

City of Lake Geneva

108 Evelyn Lane, Unit H; $85,000 on 1/31/2022

938 George St.; $359,900 on 1/31/2022

348 Bowing Way; $468,663 on 2/3/2022

1137-1139 Grant St.; $280,000 on 2/4/2022

1280 Pheasant Court; $445,000 on 2/4/2022

1720 Stone Ridge Court; $658,986 on 2/4/2022

425 Baker St., Unit 203; $258,500 on 2/4/2022

500 S. Edwards Blvd. #15; $210,000 on 2/4/2022

City of Whitewater

1270 Jakes Way, Building 5, Unit 9; $255,000 on 1/31/2022

107 N. Wakely St.; $185,700 on 2/1/2022

470 W. Whitewater Ave.; $195,000 on 2/2/2022

130 N. Hazel St.; $156,500 on 2/3/2022

Town of Delavan

607 Collie St.; $96,000 on 1/31/2022

5576 Highway 50; $85,000 on 2/1/2022

Town of Geneva

1027 Crane Court; $450,000 on 1/31/2022

1030 Crane Court; $315,000 on 1/31/2022

1650 Ryder Cup Road, Unit 16-13; $119,950 on 1/31/2022

W3470 Wildwood Drive; $420,000 on 2/3/2022

101 Broad St. #207; $460,000 on 2/4/2022

Town of LaFayette

Lot 42, Preserve Drive; $84,000 on 1/31/2022

Lot 34, Oak Ridge Court; $75,000 on 2/1/2022

Lot 29, Oak Ridge Court; $70,000 on 2/3/2022

Town of La Grange

W5605 Forest Road; $202,400 on 1/30/2022

W5573 Oak Park Road; $1,100,000 on 1/31/2022

Lot 1, Lost Nation Road; $32,000 on 2/4/2022

Town of Lyons

6065 Water St.; $328,000 on 2/2/2022

1448 Sunrise Trail; $75,000 on 2/3/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

W5323 Kenosha Drive; $290,000 on 1/31/2022

Village of Bloomfield

W1316 Greenview Road; $132,000 on 1/31/2022

Village of Darien

113 Rolling Meadows Drive; $339,900 on 2/3/2022

Village of East Troy

1874 Hilltop Drive; $300,000 on 2/4/2022

Village of Fontana

245 Third Ave.; $328,000 on 1/31/2022

702A Country Club Drive; $535,000 on 1/31/2022

358 Waubun Drive; $636,000 on 2/3/2022

78 Saint Andrews Trail; $1,200,000 on 2/4/2022

Village of Genoa City

407 Parker Drive, Unit A; $190,000 on 2/2/2022

Village of Walworth

401 Randolph St.; $245,000 on 2/1/2022

Village of Williams Bay

38 Williams St.; $180,000 on 2/2/2022

