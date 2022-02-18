Rock County
City of Beloit
1004 Bushnell St.; $61,000 on 1/31/2022
1654 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 1/31/2022
1663 Fayette Ave.; $120,000 on 1/31/2022
231 Roosevelt Ave.; $150,000 on 1/31/2022
3400 Venture Drive; $57,169 on 1/31/2022
905 Tubbs Road; $57,169 on 1/31/2022
1633 Porter Ave.; $95,000 on 2/1/2022
823 McKinley Ave.; $160,000 on 2/3/2022
City of Janesville
164 S. Locust St.; $94,700 on 1/31/2022
2115 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on 1/31/2022
327 Center Ave.; $97,800 on 1/31/2022
453 N. Palm St.; $100,000 on 1/31/2022
713 W. Holmes St.; $110,000 on 1/31/2022
2125 N. Lexington Drive; $206,000 on 2/1/2022
2526 W. Memorial Drive; $85,000 on 2/1/2022
3481 Pickard Drive; $307,900 on 2/1/2022
408 S. River St.; $215,000 on 2/1/2022
3729 Pintail Drive; $247,000 on 2/2/2022
2234 Pioneer Road; $156,000 on 2/3/2022
3546 Joshua Drive; $41,900 on 2/3/2022
118 Madison St.; $101,000 on 2/4/2022
1521 Arbutus St.; $220,500 on 2/4/2022
3522-3524 Sheffield Drive; $50,000 on 2/4/2022
3736 Wildflower Lane; $274,900 on 2/4/2022
551 Williams St.; $150,000 on 2/4/2022
City of Milton
1010 Parkview Drive, Unit 14; $180,000 on 2/1/2022
Town of Beloit
2760 S. Bartells Drive; $165,000 on 1/31/2022
595 Azalea Terrace; $245,000 on 1/31/2022
Town of Bradford
11044 E. Creek Road; $349,900 on 2/4/2022
Town of Lima
13205 E. County N; $430,000 on 2/4/2022
Town of Milton
1702 E. Road 1; $119,900 on 1/31/2022
Town of Newark
12032 W. Carroll Road; $250,000 on 1/31/2022
Town of Union
13391 W. Forest Hollow Lane; $370,000 on 2/4/2022
Village of Clinton
545 Paulson St.; $268,900 on 2/4/2022
Village of Footville
236 Depot St.; $130,000 on 1/31/2022
Village of Orfordville
120 S. Richards St.; $70,000 on 1/31/2022
603 E. Rime St.; $278,500 on 2/2/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
120 S. Wright St.; $1,800,000 on 1/31/2022
125 N. Second St., Unit 3; $120,000 on 2/1/2022
City of Elkhorn
33 West St.; $4,800,000 on 1/31/2022
46 W. Sedgemeadow St.; $360,000 on 2/4/2022
City of Lake Geneva
108 Evelyn Lane, Unit H; $85,000 on 1/31/2022
938 George St.; $359,900 on 1/31/2022
348 Bowing Way; $468,663 on 2/3/2022
1137-1139 Grant St.; $280,000 on 2/4/2022
1280 Pheasant Court; $445,000 on 2/4/2022
1720 Stone Ridge Court; $658,986 on 2/4/2022
425 Baker St., Unit 203; $258,500 on 2/4/2022
500 S. Edwards Blvd. #15; $210,000 on 2/4/2022
City of Whitewater
1270 Jakes Way, Building 5, Unit 9; $255,000 on 1/31/2022
107 N. Wakely St.; $185,700 on 2/1/2022
470 W. Whitewater Ave.; $195,000 on 2/2/2022
130 N. Hazel St.; $156,500 on 2/3/2022
Town of Delavan
607 Collie St.; $96,000 on 1/31/2022
5576 Highway 50; $85,000 on 2/1/2022
Town of Geneva
1027 Crane Court; $450,000 on 1/31/2022
1030 Crane Court; $315,000 on 1/31/2022
1650 Ryder Cup Road, Unit 16-13; $119,950 on 1/31/2022
W3470 Wildwood Drive; $420,000 on 2/3/2022
101 Broad St. #207; $460,000 on 2/4/2022
Town of LaFayette
Lot 42, Preserve Drive; $84,000 on 1/31/2022
Lot 34, Oak Ridge Court; $75,000 on 2/1/2022
Lot 29, Oak Ridge Court; $70,000 on 2/3/2022
Town of La Grange
W5605 Forest Road; $202,400 on 1/30/2022
W5573 Oak Park Road; $1,100,000 on 1/31/2022
Lot 1, Lost Nation Road; $32,000 on 2/4/2022
Town of Lyons
6065 Water St.; $328,000 on 2/2/2022
1448 Sunrise Trail; $75,000 on 2/3/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W5323 Kenosha Drive; $290,000 on 1/31/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W1316 Greenview Road; $132,000 on 1/31/2022
Village of Darien
113 Rolling Meadows Drive; $339,900 on 2/3/2022
Village of East Troy
1874 Hilltop Drive; $300,000 on 2/4/2022
Village of Fontana
245 Third Ave.; $328,000 on 1/31/2022
702A Country Club Drive; $535,000 on 1/31/2022
358 Waubun Drive; $636,000 on 2/3/2022
78 Saint Andrews Trail; $1,200,000 on 2/4/2022
Village of Genoa City
407 Parker Drive, Unit A; $190,000 on 2/2/2022
Village of Walworth
401 Randolph St.; $245,000 on 2/1/2022
Village of Williams Bay
38 Williams St.; $180,000 on 2/2/2022