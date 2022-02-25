Rock County
City of Beloit
226 Caldwell Ave.; $88,400 on 2/10/2022
2510 Blarney Stone Drive; $260,000 on 2/11/2022
928 Ninth St.; $101,500 on 2/11/2022
1109 Shirland Ave.; $65,000 on 2/7/2022
1702 Fairview Drive; $149,900 on 2/7/2022
1043 Church St.; $172,000 on 2/8/2022
1749 Highland Ave.; $212,000 on 2/8/2022
934 Alice Ave.; $58,900 on 2/9/2022
City of Janesville
1006 S. Terrace St.; $134,700 on 2/10/2022
1127 Summerhill Drive; $395,000 on 2/11/2022
1948 S. Osborne Ave.; $78,000 on 2/11/2022
403 Beechwood Drive; $319,900 on 2/11/2022
4271 Braxton Drive; $362,000 on 2/11/2022
624 Yuba St.; $180,000 on 2/11/2022
1011 Laurel Ave.; $137,500 on 2/7/2022
2205 Cherokee Road; $140,000 on 2/7/2022
1243 Grace St.; $195,000 on 2/8/2022
1404 Dayton Drive; $149,000 on 2/8/2022
921 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 2/8/2022
1421 W. Court St.; $150,000 on 2/9/2022
89 S. Sumac Drive; $191,000 on 2/9/2022
City of Milton
424 Greenman St.; $150,000 on 2/11/2022
305 E. Madison Ave.; $265,000 on 2/7/2022
Town of Beloit
2032 S. Park Ave.; $112,000 on 2/11/2022
Town of Fulton
507 E. Manoque Road; $315,000 on 2/11/2022
Town of Milton
11347 N. Ridge Road; $121,000 on 2/11/2022
8133 N. Dannenberg Drive; $1,169,000 on 2/11/2022
Town of Turtle
5120 E. County S; $129,000 on 2/9/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1011 S. Second St.; $82,800 on 2/10/2022
613 Parish St.; $240,000 on 2/11/2022
628 Westbury Lane; $169,000 on 2/11/2022
815 Michigan St.; $218,000 on 2/7/2022
118 N. Second St.; $125,000 on 2/9/2022
City of Lake Geneva
1305 W. Main St. #107; $221,000 on 2/10/2022
255 Elmwood Ave., Unit 301; $140,000 on 2/10/2022
101 Broad St. #208; $125,000 on 2/11/2022
300 Wrigley Drive, Unit 316; $110,000 on 2/11/2022
301 E. Townline Road #23; $30,000 on 2/7/2022
1109 Center St.; $271,000 on 2/8/2022
1885 Dodge St.; $240,100 on 2/8/2022
350 Bowing Way; $458,091 on 2/8/2022
123 Center St. #109; $98,000 on 2/9/2022
Town of Bloomfield
N2126 County H; $225,000 on 2/11/2022
Town of Delavan
1714 S. Shore Drive; $270,000 on 2/11/2022
132 Sunnyside Court; $221,500 on 2/7/2022
320 Highway 50; $150,500 on 2/8/2022
Town of Geneva
700 Valleyview Court; $398,000 on 2/7/2022
N3230 Acacia Road; $175,000 on 2/7/2022
704 Geneva National Ave. N; $200,000 on 2/9/2022
Lots 5603-5607, Fern Road; $60,000 on 2/9/2022
W4026 Lake Shore Drive; $199,500 on 2/9/2022
Town of Linn
N1667 Geneva Ave.; $360,000 on 2/10/2022
N1831 Birch Drive; $434,500 on 2/8/2022
Town of Lyons
3281 Lockwood Blvd.; $241,500 on 2/8/2022
Town of Spring Prairie
W750 Valley View Road; $630,000 on 2/7/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W6718 N. Lake Shore Drive; $265,900 on 2/11/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W862 Florence Road; $152,000 on 2/10/2022
W869 Hyacinth Road; $160,000 on 2/10/2022
N1132 Walnut Road; $30,000 on 2/11/2022
Village of East Troy
1731 Thomas Drive; $310,400 on 2/11/2022
Village of Sharon
120 E. School St.; $183,180 on 2/11/2022
Village of Walworth
841 Red Hawk Drive; $900,000 on 2/10/2022
833 Red Hawk Drive; $945,000 on 2/11/2022
128 Allen St.; $322,900 on 2/9/2022
Village of Williams Bay
95 Jewell Drive; $40,000 on 2/7/2022
24 Driftwood Court, Unit 24C; $268,000 on 2/8/2022
403 Cambridge Drive; $430,285 on 2/8/2022
170 Center St.; $167,600 on 2/9/2022
400 Cambridge Drive; $478,920 on 2/9/2022