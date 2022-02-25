01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

226 Caldwell Ave.; $88,400 on 2/10/2022

2510 Blarney Stone Drive; $260,000 on 2/11/2022

928 Ninth St.; $101,500 on 2/11/2022

1109 Shirland Ave.; $65,000 on 2/7/2022

1702 Fairview Drive; $149,900 on 2/7/2022

1043 Church St.; $172,000 on 2/8/2022

1749 Highland Ave.; $212,000 on 2/8/2022

934 Alice Ave.; $58,900 on 2/9/2022

City of Janesville

1006 S. Terrace St.; $134,700 on 2/10/2022

1127 Summerhill Drive; $395,000 on 2/11/2022

1948 S. Osborne Ave.; $78,000 on 2/11/2022

403 Beechwood Drive; $319,900 on 2/11/2022

4271 Braxton Drive; $362,000 on 2/11/2022

624 Yuba St.; $180,000 on 2/11/2022

1011 Laurel Ave.; $137,500 on 2/7/2022

2205 Cherokee Road; $140,000 on 2/7/2022

1243 Grace St.; $195,000 on 2/8/2022

1404 Dayton Drive; $149,000 on 2/8/2022

921 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 2/8/2022

1421 W. Court St.; $150,000 on 2/9/2022

89 S. Sumac Drive; $191,000 on 2/9/2022

City of Milton

424 Greenman St.; $150,000 on 2/11/2022

305 E. Madison Ave.; $265,000 on 2/7/2022

Town of Beloit

2032 S. Park Ave.; $112,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Fulton

507 E. Manoque Road; $315,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Milton

11347 N. Ridge Road; $121,000 on 2/11/2022

8133 N. Dannenberg Drive; $1,169,000 on 2/11/2022      

Town of Turtle

5120 E. County S; $129,000 on 2/9/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

1011 S. Second St.; $82,800 on 2/10/2022

613 Parish St.; $240,000 on 2/11/2022

628 Westbury Lane; $169,000 on 2/11/2022

815 Michigan St.; $218,000 on 2/7/2022

118 N. Second St.; $125,000 on 2/9/2022

City of Lake Geneva

1305 W. Main St. #107; $221,000 on 2/10/2022

255 Elmwood Ave., Unit 301; $140,000 on 2/10/2022

101 Broad St. #208; $125,000 on 2/11/2022

300 Wrigley Drive, Unit 316; $110,000 on 2/11/2022

301 E. Townline Road #23; $30,000 on 2/7/2022

1109 Center St.; $271,000 on 2/8/2022

1885 Dodge St.; $240,100 on 2/8/2022

350 Bowing Way; $458,091 on 2/8/2022

123 Center St. #109; $98,000 on 2/9/2022

Town of Bloomfield

N2126 County H; $225,000 on 2/11/2022

Town of Delavan

1714 S. Shore Drive; $270,000 on 2/11/2022

132 Sunnyside Court; $221,500 on 2/7/2022

320 Highway 50; $150,500 on 2/8/2022

Town of Geneva

700 Valleyview Court; $398,000 on 2/7/2022

N3230 Acacia Road; $175,000 on 2/7/2022

704 Geneva National Ave. N; $200,000 on 2/9/2022

Lots 5603-5607, Fern Road; $60,000 on 2/9/2022

W4026 Lake Shore Drive; $199,500 on 2/9/2022

Town of Linn

N1667 Geneva Ave.; $360,000 on 2/10/2022

N1831 Birch Drive; $434,500 on 2/8/2022

Town of Lyons

3281 Lockwood Blvd.; $241,500 on 2/8/2022

Town of Spring Prairie

W750 Valley View Road; $630,000 on 2/7/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

W6718 N. Lake Shore Drive; $265,900 on 2/11/2022

Village of Bloomfield

W862 Florence Road; $152,000 on 2/10/2022

W869 Hyacinth Road; $160,000 on 2/10/2022

N1132 Walnut Road; $30,000 on 2/11/2022

Village of East Troy

1731 Thomas Drive; $310,400 on 2/11/2022

Village of Sharon

120 E. School St.; $183,180 on 2/11/2022

Village of Walworth

841 Red Hawk Drive; $900,000 on 2/10/2022

833 Red Hawk Drive; $945,000 on 2/11/2022

128 Allen St.; $322,900 on 2/9/2022

Village of Williams Bay

95 Jewell Drive; $40,000 on 2/7/2022

24 Driftwood Court, Unit 24C; $268,000 on 2/8/2022

403 Cambridge Drive; $430,285 on 2/8/2022

170 Center St.; $167,600 on 2/9/2022

400 Cambridge Drive; $478,920 on 2/9/2022

