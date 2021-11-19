Rock County
City of Beloit
1247 Mckinley Ave.; $52,000 on 11/1/2021
1756 Chapman Ave.; $86,000 on 11/1/2021
2408 Pioneer Drive; $154,900 on 11/1/2021
548 Moore St.; $120,000 on 11/2/2021
2441 Prairie Ave.; $164,000 on 11/4/2021
2641 Kennedy Drive; $438,400 on 11/4/2021
843 Oak St.; $71,000 on 11/4/2021
1116 Cleveland St.; $57,000 on 11/5/2021
1259 Vine St.; $54,000 on 11/5/2021
2225 Liberty Ave.; $194,000 on 11/5/2021
441 Harrison Ave.; $40,000 on 11/5/2021
852 Johnson St.; $32,000 on 11/5/2021
City of Edgerton
1171 Hain Road; $280,000 on 11/1/2021
202 S. Main St.; $60,000 on 11/5/2021
City of Evansville
438 Almeron St.; $295,000 on 11/1/2021
City of Janesville
1308 Lasalle St.; $169,800 on 11/1/2021
2323-2327 Lombard Ave.; $125,000 on 11/1/2021
2750 Mccann Drive; $280,000 on 11/1/2021
307 S. Division St.; $178,000 on 11/1/2021
3724-3726 Stuart St.; $215,000 on 11/1/2021
914 E. Centerway; $110,000 on 11/1/2021
320 Cherry St.; $165,000 on 11/3/2021
3331 Westminster Road; $170,600 on 11/3/2021
1338 Putnam Ave.; $120,000 on 11/4/2021
1430 E. Holmes St.; $165,000 on 11/4/2021
2408 Mineral Point Ave.; $110,000 on 11/4/2021
1233 N. Ringold St.; $165,000 on 11/5/2021
1305 N. Parker Drive; $385,000 on 11/5/2021
2418 Pine View Lane; $240,000 on 11/5/2021
3480 Pickard Drive; $41,900 on 11/5/2021
425 S. High St.; $92,900 on 11/5/2021
428 E. Centerway; $162,000 on 11/5/2021
560 N. Oakhill Ave.; $129,000 on 11/5/2021
City of Milton
631 S. Janesville St.; $400,000 on 11/1/2021
709 W. Madison Ave.; $32,000 on 11/2/2021
715 Madison Ave.; $190,000 on 11/2/2021
Town of Avon
8836 S. Nelson Road; $330,000 on 11/3/2021
17309 W. State Road 81; $215,000 on 11/5/2021
Town of Beloit
1017 S. West St.; $85,000 on 11/4/2021
Town of Bradford
8906 E. Rye Drive; $350,000 on 11/1/2021
Town of Fulton
7884 N. Pine View Drive; $332,000 on 11/2/2021
930 E. Meadow Circle; $395,000 on 11/3/2021
10248 and 10250 N. County F; $396,600 on 11/5/2021
493 Sunset Circle; $110,000 on 11/5/2021
Town of Janesville
6036 W. Fenrick Road; $310,000 on 11/2/2021
4460 N. River Road; $524,900 on 11/3/2021
Town of Newark
11504 W. Brandherm Road; $123,200 on 11/2/2021
8248 W. State Road 81; $76,600 on 11/2/2021
Town of Turtle
11638 S. Turtle Hall Road; $12,500 on 11/1/2021
8910 S. Gustafson Road; $245,500 on 11/2/2021
Lot 3, South Justin Way; $49,000 on 11/2/2021
Town of Union
15747 W. Holt Road; $662,000 on 11/5/2021
Village of Footville
441 Janesville St.; $175,000 on 11/5/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
303 W. Geneva St.; $201,800 on 11/1/2021
507 Parish St.; $250,000 on 11/3/2021
City of Elkhorn
315 S. Church St.; $175,000 on 11/1/2021
City of Lake Geneva
118 Evelyn Lane, Unit B; $149,500 on 11/1/2021
386 Manning Way; $500,000 on 11/3/2021
102 Evelyn Lane, Unit H; $155,000 on 11/5/2021
1720 Cobblestone Court; $695,825 on 11/5/2021
City of Whitewater
400 S. Rice St. #1; $160,000 on 11/2/2021
222 S. Ash Lane; $285,000 on 11/3/2021
Town of Bloomfield
N2494 Giles Drive; $159,000 on 11/1/2021
N2469 Charles Young Drive; $120,000 on 11/2/2021
Town of Delavan
2524 Countryside Drive; $535,000 on 11/1/2021
525 Valencia Drive; $280,000 on 11/3/2021
318 Inlet Shore Drive; $850,719 on 11/5/2021
Town of Geneva
W3046 Krueger Road; $625,000 on 11/1/2021
1785 Woodland Drive; $300,000 on 11/2/2021
1568 Highland Drive, Unit 8-69; $315,000 on 11/3/2021
Town of LaFayette
Lot 33, Sugar Creek Preserve; $77,500 on 11/2/2021
Lot 26, Sugar Creek Preserve; $95,000 on 11/4/2021
Town of Lyons
1470 Sunrise Trail; $15,000 on 11/2/2021
1475 Creek Side Drive; $352,000 on 11/3/2021
7020 Grand Geneva Way, Unit 166; $89,900 on 11/5/2021
Town of Richmond
W8761 Territorial Road; $370,000 on 11/2/2021
Town of Spring Prairie
W660 Potter Road; $385,000 on 11/1/2021
W1054 Valley View Road; $610,000 on 11/5/2021
Town of Sugar Creek
N7279 Highway 12; $140,000 on 11/1/2021
N6583 Birch Road; $125,000 on 11/3/2021
W5208 Wisconsin Drive; $355,000 on 11/3/2021
Town of Troy
W4376 Bluff Road; $349,000 on 11/1/2021
N9260 Adams Road; $37,500 on 11/5/2021
Town of Walworth
N2482 Broad St.; $530,375 on 11/2/2021
W6803 S. Shore Drive; $477,316 on 11/3/2021
Village of Bloomfield
N1333 Thistle Drive; $104,000 on 11/4/2021
Village of East Troy
2788 O’Leary Ave.; $277,400 on 11/2/2021
1952 Beulah Ave.; $195,000 on 11/3/2021
Village of Fontana
13 Abbey Villa Circle; $655,000 on 11/1/2021
Village of Genoa City
277 Highland Ave.; $275,000 on 11/1/2021
Village of Walworth
226 N. Main St., Unit 8; $178,000 on 11/4/2021
200 Maple St.; $240,000 on 11/5/2021