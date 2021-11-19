01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1247 Mckinley Ave.; $52,000 on 11/1/2021

1756 Chapman Ave.; $86,000 on 11/1/2021

2408 Pioneer Drive; $154,900 on 11/1/2021

548 Moore St.; $120,000 on 11/2/2021

2441 Prairie Ave.; $164,000 on 11/4/2021

2641 Kennedy Drive; $438,400 on 11/4/2021

843 Oak St.; $71,000 on 11/4/2021

1116 Cleveland St.; $57,000 on 11/5/2021

1259 Vine St.; $54,000 on 11/5/2021

2225 Liberty Ave.; $194,000 on 11/5/2021

441 Harrison Ave.; $40,000 on 11/5/2021

852 Johnson St.; $32,000 on 11/5/2021

City of Edgerton

1171 Hain Road; $280,000 on 11/1/2021

202 S. Main St.; $60,000 on 11/5/2021

City of Evansville

438 Almeron St.; $295,000 on 11/1/2021

City of Janesville

1308 Lasalle St.; $169,800 on 11/1/2021

2323-2327 Lombard Ave.; $125,000 on 11/1/2021

2750 Mccann Drive; $280,000 on 11/1/2021

307 S. Division St.; $178,000 on 11/1/2021

3724-3726 Stuart St.; $215,000 on 11/1/2021

914 E. Centerway; $110,000 on 11/1/2021

320 Cherry St.; $165,000 on 11/3/2021

3331 Westminster Road; $170,600 on 11/3/2021

1338 Putnam Ave.; $120,000 on 11/4/2021

1430 E. Holmes St.; $165,000 on 11/4/2021

2408 Mineral Point Ave.; $110,000 on 11/4/2021

1233 N. Ringold St.; $165,000 on 11/5/2021

1305 N. Parker Drive; $385,000 on 11/5/2021

2418 Pine View Lane; $240,000 on 11/5/2021

3480 Pickard Drive; $41,900 on 11/5/2021

425 S. High St.; $92,900 on 11/5/2021

428 E. Centerway; $162,000 on 11/5/2021

560 N. Oakhill Ave.; $129,000 on 11/5/2021

City of Milton

631 S. Janesville St.; $400,000 on 11/1/2021

709 W. Madison Ave.; $32,000 on 11/2/2021

715 Madison Ave.; $190,000 on 11/2/2021

Town of Avon

8836 S. Nelson Road; $330,000 on 11/3/2021

17309 W. State Road 81; $215,000 on 11/5/2021

Town of Beloit

1017 S. West St.; $85,000 on 11/4/2021

Town of Bradford

8906 E. Rye Drive; $350,000 on 11/1/2021

Town of Fulton

7884 N. Pine View Drive; $332,000 on 11/2/2021

930 E. Meadow Circle; $395,000 on 11/3/2021

10248 and 10250 N. County F; $396,600 on 11/5/2021

493 Sunset Circle; $110,000 on 11/5/2021

Town of Janesville

6036 W. Fenrick Road; $310,000 on 11/2/2021

4460 N. River Road; $524,900 on 11/3/2021

Town of Newark

11504 W. Brandherm Road; $123,200 on 11/2/2021

8248 W. State Road 81; $76,600 on 11/2/2021

Town of Turtle

11638 S. Turtle Hall Road; $12,500 on 11/1/2021

8910 S. Gustafson Road; $245,500 on 11/2/2021

Lot 3, South Justin Way; $49,000 on 11/2/2021

Town of Union

15747 W. Holt Road; $662,000 on 11/5/2021

Village of Footville

441 Janesville St.; $175,000 on 11/5/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

303 W. Geneva St.; $201,800 on 11/1/2021

507 Parish St.; $250,000 on 11/3/2021

City of Elkhorn

315 S. Church St.; $175,000 on 11/1/2021

City of Lake Geneva

118 Evelyn Lane, Unit B; $149,500 on 11/1/2021

386 Manning Way; $500,000 on 11/3/2021

102 Evelyn Lane, Unit H; $155,000 on 11/5/2021

1720 Cobblestone Court; $695,825 on 11/5/2021

City of Whitewater

400 S. Rice St. #1; $160,000 on 11/2/2021

222 S. Ash Lane; $285,000 on 11/3/2021

Town of Bloomfield

N2494 Giles Drive; $159,000 on 11/1/2021

N2469 Charles Young Drive; $120,000 on 11/2/2021

Town of Delavan

2524 Countryside Drive; $535,000 on 11/1/2021

525 Valencia Drive; $280,000 on 11/3/2021

318 Inlet Shore Drive; $850,719 on 11/5/2021

Town of Geneva

W3046 Krueger Road; $625,000 on 11/1/2021

1785 Woodland Drive; $300,000 on 11/2/2021

1568 Highland Drive, Unit 8-69; $315,000 on 11/3/2021

Town of LaFayette

Lot 33, Sugar Creek Preserve; $77,500 on 11/2/2021

Lot 26, Sugar Creek Preserve; $95,000 on 11/4/2021

Town of Lyons

1470 Sunrise Trail; $15,000 on 11/2/2021

1475 Creek Side Drive; $352,000 on 11/3/2021

7020 Grand Geneva Way, Unit 166; $89,900 on 11/5/2021

Town of Richmond

W8761 Territorial Road; $370,000 on 11/2/2021

Town of Spring Prairie

W660 Potter Road; $385,000 on 11/1/2021

W1054 Valley View Road; $610,000 on 11/5/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

N7279 Highway 12; $140,000 on 11/1/2021

N6583 Birch Road; $125,000 on 11/3/2021

W5208 Wisconsin Drive; $355,000 on 11/3/2021

Town of Troy

W4376 Bluff Road; $349,000 on 11/1/2021

N9260 Adams Road; $37,500 on 11/5/2021

Town of Walworth

N2482 Broad St.; $530,375 on 11/2/2021

W6803 S. Shore Drive; $477,316 on 11/3/2021

Village of Bloomfield

N1333 Thistle Drive; $104,000 on 11/4/2021

Village of East Troy

2788 O’Leary Ave.; $277,400 on 11/2/2021

1952 Beulah Ave.; $195,000 on 11/3/2021

Village of Fontana

13 Abbey Villa Circle; $655,000 on 11/1/2021

Village of Genoa City

277 Highland Ave.; $275,000 on 11/1/2021

Village of Walworth

226 N. Main St., Unit 8; $178,000 on 11/4/2021

200 Maple St.; $240,000 on 11/5/2021

