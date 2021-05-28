01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1506 Copeland Ave.; $50,000 on 5/11/2021

1725 Summit Ave.; $45,000 on 5/11/2021

2056 Roosevelt Ave.; $65,000 on 5/11/2021

2761 Prairie Ave.; $1,700,000 on 5/11/2021

1428 Emerson St.; $135,000 on 5/13/2021

1515 Liberty Ave.; $74,500 on 5/13/2021

1994 Crane Ave.; $30,900 on 5/13/2021

2209 Hickory Drive; $30,000 on 5/13/2021

2217 Hickory Drive; $30,000 on 5/13/2021

2254 Staborn Drive; $165,000 on 5/13/2021

2747 E. Ridge Road; $275,000 on 5/13/2021

1610 Ritsher St.; $110,000 on 5/14/2021

1735 Kenwood Ave.; $127,000 on 5/14/2021

2195 Mandi Lane; $248,000 on 5/14/2021

2241 W. Grand Ave.; $121,900 on 5/14/2021

2302 Walnut St.; $269,382 on 5/14/2021

Lot 41, Woodside Drive; $86,500 on 5/14/2021

City of Edgerton

1211 Fieldcrest Drive; $204,000 on 5/10/2021

103 Henderson St.; $235,000 on 5/13/2021

City of Evansville

292 E. Main St.; $150,300 on 5/14/2021

454 S. Sixth St.; $323,000 on 5/14/2021

City of Janesville

1815 N. Pontiac Drive; $249,900 on 5/10/2021

214 W. Van Buren St.; $38,500 on 5/10/2021

3519 Walters Way; $69,900 on 5/10/2021

500 Greenway Point Drive; $351,000 on 5/10/2021

2008 Purvis Ave.; $119,900 on 5/11/2021

2310 Sinnissippi Lane; $156,950 on 5/11/2021

4003 N. Wright Road; $241,400 on 5/11/2021

922 N. Garfield Ave.; $168,900 on 5/11/2021

1332 Putnam Ave.; $132,500 on 5/12/2021

214 Oakland Ave.; $210,000 on 5/12/2021

217 E. Racine St.; $117,000 on 5/12/2021

304 Country View Court, Unit 3; $125,111 on 5/12/2021

439 S. Division St.; $117,000 on 5/12/2021

121 & 123 W. Milwaukee St.; $309,200 on 5/13/2021

3224 & 3226 Berkshire Road; $186,100 on 5/13/2021

3450 Crabapple Lane; $315,000 on 5/13/2021

435 E. Centerway; $180,000 on 5/13/2021

1230 Bingham Ave.; $132,000 on 5/14/2021

3047 W. Memorial Drive; $153,800 on 5/14/2021

619 Sunset Drive; $272,900 on 5/14/2021

City of Milton

147 N. Serns Road; $14,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Beloit

3324 S. Riverside Drive; $60,000 on 5/10/2021

3182 S. Bartells Drive; $230,000 on 5/14/2021

3184 S. Bartells Drive; $234,900 on 5/14/2021

3190 S. Bartells Drive; $20,000 on 5/14/2021

515 E. Weirick Ave.; $149,900 on 5/14/2021

Lot 1, West Walters Road; $35,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Center

7330 W. Highway 14; $690,000 on 5/14/2021

8109 W. Highway 14; $540,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Harmony

5856 N. Goodger Drive; $375,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Janesville

4722 W. Graham Drive; $585,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Laprairie

3937 S. Read Road; $185,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Milton

9340 N. Serns Road; $617,900 on 5/14/2021

Town of Porter

10137 W. Wheeler Road; $375,000 on 5/11/2021

Town of Rock

3726 W. Sixth St.; $72,000 on 5/10/2021

6503 W. Noss Road; $215,400 on 5/11/2021

4352 S. Indian Lake Drive; $241,000 on 5/14/2021

Village of Orfordville

117 S. Richards St.; $110,000 on 5/10/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

605 Westbury Lane; $180,000 on 5/10/2021

217 W. Geneva St.; $170,000 on 5/12/2021

City of Elkhorn

1009 Robincrest Lane; $275,000 on 5/12/2021

820 Eastown Manor; $135,400 on 5/12/2021

123 N. Washington St.; $190,500 on 5/13/2021

200 E. Centralia St.; $81,113 on 5/14/2021

City of Lake Geneva

1425 Conant St.; $235,000 on 5/10/2021

304 Gallant Drive; $429,000 on 5/10/2021

304 Gallant Drive; $429,000 on 5/10/2021

1238 La Salle St.; $111,800 on 5/12/2021

1740 Cobblestone Court; $595,589 on 5/13/2021

323 Gallant Drive; $351,207 on 5/13/2021

Town of Delavan

602 Arnold Place; $133,500 on 5/11/2021

1714 S. Shore Drive; $55,000 on 5/12/2021

2161 Newbury Lane; $300,000 on 5/13/2021

1452 Delavan Club Drive #4; $330,000 on 5/14/2021

238 Bayview Road; $118,000 on 5/14/2021

252 Bayview Road; $118,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of East Troy

N8609 Wilmers Landing; $218,000 on 5/11/2021

N8844 County Es; $210,000 on 5/12/2021

Lot 3, Townline Road; $40,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Geneva

Lot 2, Oak Road; $37,000 on 5/12/2021

1117 Terace Court, Unit 43-15; $356,000 on 5/14/2021

1201 Glen Eagles Court; $789,000 on 5/14/2021

1713 Cottage Drive 7-35; $200,000 on 5/14/2021

939 Scotland Drive; $392,000 on 5/14/2021

N3194 Cherry Road; $170,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of La Fayette

N6098 Balsam Drive; $355,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Spring Prairie

N5930 Aspen Drive; $314,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

W5306 Wandawega Drive; $248,000 on 5/10/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W1339 Honeysuckle Road; $190,000 on 5/14/2021

Village of Fontana

113 Saint Andrews Trail; $875,100 on 5/14/2021

405a Deerpath West; $450,000 on 5/14/2021

816 Shabbona Drive; $550,000 on 5/14/2021

Village of Sharon

213 Station St.; $220,000 on 5/13/2021

Village of Williams Bays

36 Highland St.; $196,000 on 5/12/2021

405 Chesterfield Court; $486,505 on 5/12/2021

Lot 186, Cedar Point Park; $143,000 on 5/14/2021

