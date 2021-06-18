Rock County
City of Beloit
1028 Ninth St.; $119,200 on 6/1/2021
1330 10th St.; $180,000 on 6/1/2021
1636 Grant St.; $250,000 on 6/1/2021
1717 Fairview Drive; $110,000 on 6/1/2021
1844 Cleveland St.; $133,000 on 6/1/2021
753 Mckinley Ave.; $119,200 on 6/1/2021
2267 Staborn Drive; $151,500 on 6/3/2021
2442 Liberty Ave.; $114,700 on 6/3/2021
2507 Edgewood Drive; $150,600 on 6/3/2021
1328 Garfield Ave.; $151,000 on 6/4/2021
1341 Ninth St.; $166,000 on 6/4/2021
717 St. Lawrence Ave.; $30,000 on 6/4/2021
727 Milwaukee Road; $145,000 on 6/4/2021
816 Wisconsin Ave.; $175,000 on 6/4/2021
City of Edgerton
214 Martha St.; $160,000 on 6/1/2021
8 Henderson St.; $249,000 on 6/1/2021
507 E. Fulton St.; $140,000 on 6/4/2021
515 W. Fulton St., Unit B; $165,000 on 6/4/2021
City of Evansville
442-444 Badger Drive; $299,000 on 6/1/2021
30 S. Prentice St.; $210,000 on 6/2/2021
City of Janesville
1305 Myra Ave.; $119,900 on 6/1/2021
1425 W. Burbank Ave.; $195,000 on 6/1/2021
2390 Oakbrook Court; $62,000 on 6/1/2021
4010 Greenbriar Drive; $229,900 on 6/1/2021
4212 Chadswyck Drive; $192,500 on 6/1/2021
613 S. Academy St.; $92,000 on 6/1/2021
940 Burnwyck Drive; $280,000 on 6/1/2021
2344 Fir St.; $255,200 on 6/2/2021
1714 Highland Ave.; $98,800 on 6/3/2021
209 Sunset Drive; $259,900 on 6/3/2021
3733 Buckingham Drive; $262,600 on 6/3/2021
1331 Joliet St.; $180,000 on 6/4/2021
1503-1505 Liberty Lane; $195,000 on 6/4/2021
1507 Holly Drive; $140,000 on 6/4/2021
1515 Woodman Road; $65,000 on 6/4/2021
1915 Roosevelt Ave.; $195,000 on 6/4/2021
261 Ba Wood Lane; $61,200 on 6/4/2021
3360 Milton Ave.; $4,150,000 on 6/4/2021
3400 E. Rotamer Road; $379,000 on 6/4/2021
4119 & 2121 Skyview Drive; $242,000 on 6/4/2021
427 S. Franklin St.; $103,600 on 6/4/2021
4381 Fox Hills Drive; $269,900 on 6/4/2021
450 S. Arch St.; $119,900 on 6/4/2021
752 Chelsea Place; $240,000 on 6/4/2021
923 Church St.; $149,900 on 6/4/2021
City of Milton
27 S. John Paul Road; $195,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Beloit
1921 S. Harrison Ave.; $90,000 on 6/1/2021
1932 S. Nelson Ave.; $250,000 on 6/1/2021
635 E. Baldwin Woods Road; $250,000 on 6/1/2021
1901 S. Glen Ave.; $122,000 on 6/2/2021
2721 S. High Crest Road; $170,000 on 6/2/2021
Town of Fulton
9027 N. County F; $175,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Janesville
3205 N. Crystal Springs Road; $230,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Johnstown
10236 E. County A; $2,150 on 6/2/2021
8423 E. County A; $1,000 on 6/2/2021
Town of La Prairie
4017 S. Read Road; $199,500 on 6/4/2021
Town of Milton
2626 E. County M; $199,000 on 6/2/2021
1425 E. Road Three; $242,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Newark
10037 W. County H; $350,000 on 6/2/2021
Town of Rock
6337 S. Highway 51; $740,000 on 6/1/2021
5267 S. Christianson Road; $246,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Turtle
4039 E. Colley Road; $250,000 on 6/2/2021
Town of Union
15903 W. County C; $144,500 on 6/3/2021
Village of Clinton
414 Wagner Drive; $192,000 on 6/1/2021
Village of Footville
146 C St.; $170,000 on 6/1/2021
211 E. Centre St.; $140,000 on 6/1/2021
Village of Orfordville
604 W. Beloit St.; $130,000 on 6/1/2021
Lot 13, Olson Drive; $50,000 on 6/3/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
519 Betzer Road, Unit F; $138,500 on 6/1/2021
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1216; $30,000 on 6/3/2021
City of Elkhorn
605 N. Church St.; $212,480 on 6/3/2021
City of Lake Geneva
1115 Pleasant St.; $195,000 on 6/1/2021
215 Country Club Drive 1a; $96,500 on 6/3/2021
404 Gallant Drive; $346,696 on 6/3/2021
City of Whitewater
136 N. Jefferson St.; $135,000 on 6/1/2021
418 S. Whiton St.; $275,000 on 6/1/2021
721 W. Walworth Ave.; $145,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Darien
N3722 Kendall Court; $375,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Geneva
Lot 20, Trinity Lane; $152,500 on 6/2/2021
N3159 Iris Road; $300,000 on 6/4/2021
N3198 Poplar Road; $325,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Linn
W3216 S. Lakeshore Drive, Unit 212; $105,000 on 6/1/2021
N1835 Woodland Road; $235,000 on 6/2/2021
Town of Lyons
7301 Hospital Road; $300,000 on 6/1/2021
795 S. Curtis St.; $318,000 on 6/2/2021
7036 Grand Geneva Way; $5,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Richmond
W8853 Hickory Road; $100,000 on 6/1/2021
Lot 29, Chapel Drive; $75,000 on 6/2/2021
Lot 30, Chapel Drive; $75,000 on 6/2/2021
Lot 31, Chapel Drive; $75,000 on 6/2/2021
W8839 Hickory Road; $275,000 on 6/3/2021
N7157 Chapel Drive; $395,000 on 6/4/2021
Town of Sugar Creek
W5198 County A; $369,000 on 6/1/2021
Town of Troy
Lot 0, Sterman Road; $210,000 on 6/3/2021
Town of Whitewater
N7580 Ridge Road; $995,000 on 6/1/2021
Village of Bloomfield
W157 Tulip Drive; $245,900 on 6/4/2021
Village of Fontana
269 Fontana Blvd. #1611; $80,000 on 6/1/2021
36 Abbey Villa Circle; $425,000 on 6/1/2021
167 Fontana Ave.; $232,500 on 6/4/2021
783 Indian Hills Road; $441,000 on 6/4/2021
Village of Sharon
222 Nelson St.; $185,000 on 6/1/2021
Village of Walworth
140 Ridge Road; $1,155,000 on 6/1/2021
144 Bonner Drive; $1,155,000 on 6/1/2021
Village of Williams Bay
140 Williams St.; $239,900 on 6/3/2021
410 Chesterfield Court; $419,810 on 6/3/2021