Rock County

City of Beloit

1028 Ninth St.; $119,200 on 6/1/2021

1330 10th St.; $180,000 on 6/1/2021

1636 Grant St.; $250,000 on 6/1/2021

1717 Fairview Drive; $110,000 on 6/1/2021

1844 Cleveland St.; $133,000 on 6/1/2021

753 Mckinley Ave.; $119,200 on 6/1/2021

2267 Staborn Drive; $151,500 on 6/3/2021

2442 Liberty Ave.; $114,700 on 6/3/2021

2507 Edgewood Drive; $150,600 on 6/3/2021

1328 Garfield Ave.; $151,000 on 6/4/2021

1341 Ninth St.; $166,000 on 6/4/2021

717 St. Lawrence Ave.; $30,000 on 6/4/2021

727 Milwaukee Road; $145,000 on 6/4/2021

816 Wisconsin Ave.; $175,000 on 6/4/2021

City of Edgerton

214 Martha St.; $160,000 on 6/1/2021

8 Henderson St.; $249,000 on 6/1/2021

507 E. Fulton St.; $140,000 on 6/4/2021

515 W. Fulton St., Unit B; $165,000 on 6/4/2021

City of Evansville

442-444 Badger Drive; $299,000 on 6/1/2021

30 S. Prentice St.; $210,000 on 6/2/2021

City of Janesville

1305 Myra Ave.; $119,900 on 6/1/2021

1425 W. Burbank Ave.; $195,000 on 6/1/2021

2390 Oakbrook Court; $62,000 on 6/1/2021

4010 Greenbriar Drive; $229,900 on 6/1/2021

4212 Chadswyck Drive; $192,500 on 6/1/2021

613 S. Academy St.; $92,000 on 6/1/2021

940 Burnwyck Drive; $280,000 on 6/1/2021

2344 Fir St.; $255,200 on 6/2/2021

1714 Highland Ave.; $98,800 on 6/3/2021

209 Sunset Drive; $259,900 on 6/3/2021

3733 Buckingham Drive; $262,600 on 6/3/2021

1331 Joliet St.; $180,000 on 6/4/2021

1503-1505 Liberty Lane; $195,000 on 6/4/2021

1507 Holly Drive; $140,000 on 6/4/2021

1515 Woodman Road; $65,000 on 6/4/2021

1915 Roosevelt Ave.; $195,000 on 6/4/2021

261 Ba Wood Lane; $61,200 on 6/4/2021

3360 Milton Ave.; $4,150,000 on 6/4/2021

3400 E. Rotamer Road; $379,000 on 6/4/2021

4119 & 2121 Skyview Drive; $242,000 on 6/4/2021

427 S. Franklin St.; $103,600 on 6/4/2021

4381 Fox Hills Drive; $269,900 on 6/4/2021

450 S. Arch St.; $119,900 on 6/4/2021

752 Chelsea Place; $240,000 on 6/4/2021

923 Church St.; $149,900 on 6/4/2021

City of Milton

27 S. John Paul Road; $195,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Beloit

1921 S. Harrison Ave.; $90,000 on 6/1/2021

1932 S. Nelson Ave.; $250,000 on 6/1/2021

635 E. Baldwin Woods Road; $250,000 on 6/1/2021

1901 S. Glen Ave.; $122,000 on 6/2/2021

2721 S. High Crest Road; $170,000 on 6/2/2021

Town of Fulton

9027 N. County F; $175,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Janesville

3205 N. Crystal Springs Road; $230,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Johnstown

10236 E. County A; $2,150 on 6/2/2021

8423 E. County A; $1,000 on 6/2/2021

Town of La Prairie

4017 S. Read Road; $199,500 on 6/4/2021

Town of Milton

2626 E. County M; $199,000 on 6/2/2021

1425 E. Road Three; $242,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Newark

10037 W. County H; $350,000 on 6/2/2021

Town of Rock

6337 S. Highway 51; $740,000 on 6/1/2021

5267 S. Christianson Road; $246,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Turtle

4039 E. Colley Road; $250,000 on 6/2/2021

Town of Union

15903 W. County C; $144,500 on 6/3/2021

Village of Clinton

414 Wagner Drive; $192,000 on 6/1/2021

Village of Footville

146 C St.; $170,000 on 6/1/2021

211 E. Centre St.; $140,000 on 6/1/2021

Village of Orfordville

604 W. Beloit St.; $130,000 on 6/1/2021

Lot 13, Olson Drive; $50,000 on 6/3/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

519 Betzer Road, Unit F; $138,500 on 6/1/2021

2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1216; $30,000 on 6/3/2021

City of Elkhorn

605 N. Church St.; $212,480 on 6/3/2021

City of Lake Geneva

1115 Pleasant St.; $195,000 on 6/1/2021

215 Country Club Drive 1a; $96,500 on 6/3/2021

404 Gallant Drive; $346,696 on 6/3/2021

City of Whitewater

136 N. Jefferson St.; $135,000 on 6/1/2021

418 S. Whiton St.; $275,000 on 6/1/2021

721 W. Walworth Ave.; $145,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Darien

N3722 Kendall Court; $375,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Geneva

Lot 20, Trinity Lane; $152,500 on 6/2/2021

N3159 Iris Road; $300,000 on 6/4/2021

N3198 Poplar Road; $325,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Linn

W3216 S. Lakeshore Drive, Unit 212; $105,000 on 6/1/2021

N1835 Woodland Road; $235,000 on 6/2/2021

Town of Lyons

7301 Hospital Road; $300,000 on 6/1/2021

795 S. Curtis St.; $318,000 on 6/2/2021

7036 Grand Geneva Way; $5,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Richmond

W8853 Hickory Road; $100,000 on 6/1/2021

Lot 29, Chapel Drive; $75,000 on 6/2/2021

Lot 30, Chapel Drive; $75,000 on 6/2/2021

Lot 31, Chapel Drive; $75,000 on 6/2/2021

W8839 Hickory Road; $275,000 on 6/3/2021

N7157 Chapel Drive; $395,000 on 6/4/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

W5198 County A; $369,000 on 6/1/2021

Town of Troy

Lot 0, Sterman Road; $210,000 on 6/3/2021

Town of Whitewater

N7580 Ridge Road; $995,000 on 6/1/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W157 Tulip Drive; $245,900 on 6/4/2021

Village of Fontana

269 Fontana Blvd. #1611; $80,000 on 6/1/2021

36 Abbey Villa Circle; $425,000 on 6/1/2021

167 Fontana Ave.; $232,500 on 6/4/2021

783 Indian Hills Road; $441,000 on 6/4/2021

Village of Sharon

222 Nelson St.; $185,000 on 6/1/2021

Village of Walworth

140 Ridge Road; $1,155,000 on 6/1/2021

144 Bonner Drive; $1,155,000 on 6/1/2021

Village of Williams Bay

140 Williams St.; $239,900 on 6/3/2021

410 Chesterfield Court; $419,810 on 6/3/2021

