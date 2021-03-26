01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

543 Highland Ave.; $75,000 on 3/10/2021

621 Roosevelt Ave.; $119,900 on 3/10/2021

856 Fourth St.; $685,000 on 3/11/2021

1257 Bluff St.; $146,900 on 3/12/2021

2215 James Kelley Lane; $265,000 on 3/12/2021

2260 Walnut St.; $276,500 on 3/12/2021

2437 Fieldstone Lane; $107,600 on 3/12/2021

941 Johnson St.; $80,000 on 3/12/2021

2215 Red Barn Lane; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2600 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2605 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2640 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2680 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2710 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2730 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2735 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2745 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2750 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2755 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2765 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

1209 Wisconsin Ave.; $46,000 on 3/9/2021

1639 Henderson Ave.; $93,000 on 3/9/2021

City of Edgerton

115 N. Henry St.; $209,900 on 3/12/2021

632 Martha St.; $305,000 on 3/12/2021

City of Evansville

460 Almeron St.; $130,500 on 3/10/2021

513 Gold Coast Lane; $302,000 on 3/10/2021

54 N. Second St.; $175,000 on 3/10/2021

City of Janesville

4235 Castlemoor Drive; $447,500 on 3/10/2021

176 Lincoln St.; $205,000 on 3/11/2021

109 Falling Creek Circle; $58,000 on 3/12/2021

1101 Fir Court & 2347 S. Terrace St.; $270,000 on 3/12/2021

1214 N. Fremont St.; $160,000 on 3/12/2021

160 Yorkshire Lane; $140,000 on 3/12/2021

2110 E. Rugby Road; $178,000 on 3/12/2021

221 Milton Ave.; $760,000 on 3/12/2021

3706 Sandhill Drive; $80,000 on 3/12/2021

3864 White Pine Drive; $42,900 on 3/12/2021

400 W. Court St.; $515,000 on 3/12/2021

521 E. Court St.; $176,600 on 3/12/2021

539 Milton Ave.; $86,000 on 3/12/2021

549 S. Parker Drive; $190,000 on 3/12/2021

608 W. Holmes St.; $40,000 on 3/12/2021

849 E. Milwaukee St.; $62,000 on 3/12/2021

2001 Arbor Ridge Way; $39,000 on 3/8/2021

26 E. Delavan Drive; $20,373 on 3/8/2021

2922 Mccann Drive; $226,900 on 3/8/2021

14 S. Randall Ave.; $115,000 on 3/9/2021

1409 Redwood Drive; $40,000 on 3/9/2021

2103 Adel St.; $124,800 on 3/9/2021

4236 Valencia Drive; $202,600 on 3/9/2021

City of Milton

411 Madison Ave.; $200,800 on 3/10/2021

373 N. Pheasant Ridge; $320,000 on 3/12/2021

Town of Beloit

3005 E. Daffodil Lane; $169,900 on 3/9/2021

Town of Center

2916 N. Dohs Road; $130,000 on 3/10/2021

7730 W. Highway 14; $233,000 on 3/12/2021

Town of Fulton

9762 Highland Road; $62,000 on 3/10/2021

960 E. Meadow Circle; $354,900 on 3/11/2021

Town of Janesville

1954 N. County H; $124,800 on 3/9/2021

Town of Lima

12426 E. Salisbury Road; $300,000 on 3/11/2021

Village of Footville

Lot 8, Clover Lane; $23,897 on 3/8/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

323 W. Wisconsin St.; $264,400 on 3/10/2021

City of Elkhorn

1146 W. Court St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

125 S. Lincoln St.; $140,000 on 3/12/2021

City of Lake Geneva

519 Madison St.; $510,000 on 3/10/2021

147 Curtis St.; $410,000 on 3/11/2021

107 Murray Drive; $409,000 on 3/12/2021

215 Country Club Drive 1a; $50,000 on 3/12/2021

City of Whitewater

122 N. Esterly Ave.; $180,792 on 3/10/2021

230-232 S. Whiton St.; $305,000 on 3/10/2021

227 S. Prince St.; $225,000 on 3/11/2021

336 N. Fremont St.; $145,000 on 3/12/2021

Town of Bloomfield

N2405 Howard Drive; $183,250 on 3/10/2021

Town of Delavan

4313 County O; $173,000 on 3/12/2021

1505 S. Shore Drive; $135,000 on 3/8/2021

Town of East Troy

N9203 Deer Path Road; $75,000 on 3/9/2021

Town of Geneva

1246 Walker Cup Way; $460,000 on 3/10/2021

1321 Waterview Court; $805,000 on 3/8/2021

1327 Wilmington Way; $38,000 on 3/8/2021

W2530 Krueger Road; $350,000 on 3/8/2021

N3227 Sycamore Road; $210,000 on 3/9/2021

W3831 Orchid Drive; $180,000 on 3/9/2021

Town of La Grange

N7501 Country Club Drive; $762,500 on 3/12/2021

Town of Linn

N1573 Linn Road; $228,000 on 3/11/2021

N1675 N. Geneva Ave.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

Lot 15, Meadow View Estates; $47,000 on 3/12/2021

N1804 Hillside Road; $535,000 on 3/12/2021

N1210 Zenda Road; $100,000 on 3/8/2021

W3170 S. Lakeshore Drive; $3,835,000 on 3/8/2021

Lot 34, Woodstone Lane; $85,000 on 3/9/2021

N1850 Highland Road; $450,000 on 3/9/2021

Town of Lyons

5995 Hidden Creek Court; $293,000 on 3/12/2021

Town of Richmond

W8265 Turtle Lake Road; $430,000 on 3/12/2021

W8924 Lake Lorraine; $200,000 on 3/9/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

W6532 Shore Lane; $300,000 on 3/12/2021

Town of Walworth

N2438 County O; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

Lot 3, Highway 14; $153,500 on 3/9/2021

Lot 4, Highway 14; $153,500 on 3/9/2021

Town of Whitewater

N7550 W. Lakeshore Drive; $840,000 on 3/12/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W886 Primrose Road; $159,900 on 3/8/2021

Village of East Troy

1637 Thomas Drive; $147,500 on 3/10/2021

1951 Beulah Ave.; $260,000 on 3/12/2021

Village of Fontana

525 Upper Gardens Road; $165,000 on 3/12/2021

490 S. Lakeshore Drive; $703,000 on 3/8/2021

496 S. Lakeshore Drive; $703,000 on 3/8/2021

269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 234; $81,000 on 3/9/2021

Village of Genoa City

1131 Pheasant Drive; $160,000 on 3/12/2021

Village of Sharon

198 Martin St.; $9,500 on 3/9/2021

Village of Walworth

498 Fox Lane; $161,700 on 3/10/2021

114 Wood St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

218 Randolph St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

232 Maple St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

312 High St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

421 Kenosha St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

446 Madison St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

507 Kenosha St. ; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

516 Kenosha St.; $1,717,800 on 3/11/2021

Village of Williams Bay

30a Driftwood Court; $261,250 on 3/10/2021

36 Johnson Terrace; $98,000 on 3/11/2021

425 Chesterfield Court; $373,980 on 3/11/2021

