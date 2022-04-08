01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

2150 Crittenden Place; $150,000 on 3/21/2022

1035 Hackett St.; $100,000 on 3/23/2022

749 Highland Ave.; $8,500 on 3/24/2022

1618 Sixth St.; $140,000 on 3/25/2022

1946 Fairfax Ave.; $74,000 on 3/25/2022

3635 Minnie Lane; $71,000 on 3/25/2022

3657 Prairie Falcon Pass; $297,500 on 3/25/2022

556 Vernon Ave.; $100,000 on 3/25/2022

822 Johnson St.; $111,800 on 3/25/2022

City of Evansville

632 Locust Lane; $279,900 on 3/21/2022

630 Locust Lane; $280,000 on 3/25/2022

City of Janesville

1044 Burnwyck Drive; $142,500 on 3/21/2022

3700 E. Racine St.; $3,840,000 on 3/21/2022

648 Greenway Point Drive; $50,000 on 3/21/2022

115 Apache Drive; $485,000 on 3/22/2022

1639 S. River Road; $185,000 on 3/22/2022

615 N. Pearl St.; $109,990 on 3/22/2022

3864 Sandhill Drive; $326,000 on 3/23/2022

1610 N. Wright Road; $235,000 on 3/24/2022

2614 Plymouth Ave.; $260,000 on 3/24/2022

1008 Ravine St.; $252,500 on 3/25/2022

1217 Tyler St.; $109,900 on 3/25/2022

2140 S. River Road; $215,000 on 3/25/2022

2355 Garden Drive; $291,000 on 3/25/2022

3320 Thornton Drive; $229,500 on 3/25/2022

3606-3608 Randolph Road; $287,000 on 3/25/2022

3707 Falcon Ridge Drive; $375,000 on 3/25/2022

3711 N. Wright Road; $360,000 on 3/25/2022

449 N. Chatham St.; $80,000 on 3/25/2022

City of Milton

550 St. Johns Ave.; $350,000 on 3/21/2022

848-854 Parkview Drive; $455,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Beloit

3102 S. Bartells Drive; $235,900 on 3/25/2022

Town of Janesville

3037 N. Whitetail Lane; $345,000 on 3/25/2022

3326 N. Spring Hill Drive; $350,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Rock

5100 S. Driftwood Drive; $170,500 on 3/22/2022

3339 S. Murray Road; $250,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Turtle

1865 Sherwood Drive Sw; $335,500 on 3/22/2022

6828 E. Buss Road; $360,000 on 3/23/2022

Village of Clinton

495 Paulson St.; $296,615 on 3/25/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

218 Vine St.; $260,000 on 3/24/2022

Lot 26, Tamarack Street; $31,000 on 3/24/2022

Lot 32, Tamarack Street; $62,000 on 3/24/2022

Lots 31, Tamarack Street; $62,000 on 3/24/2022

City of Elkhorn

344 S. Creek Drive; $293,000 on 3/24/2022

185 N. Cranberry St.; $429,900 on 3/25/2022

232 W. Westward Drive; $150,000 on 3/25/2022

354 S. Stonefield Road; $479,900 on 3/25/2022

City of Lake Geneva

Lot 1, Elmwood Avenue; $79,500 on 3/22/2022

1329 Dodge St.; $360,000 on 3/23/2022

Town of Darien

N2669 Highway 14; $460,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Delavan

1606 Sunset Lane; $160,000 on 3/21/2022

2327 Lake Shore Drive; $275,600 on 3/21/2022

304 Delavan Drive; $255,000 on 3/23/2022

N2609 State Road 67; $275,000 on 3/23/2022

2528 Countryside Drive; $630,000 on 3/25/2022

3449 County O; $232,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of East Troy

N7519 Bell School Road; $289,700 on 3/25/2022

Town of Geneva

3252 Opal Road; $290,000 on 3/21/2022

N3342 Sycamore Road; $1,200,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of LaFayette

N5364 Cobb Road; $380,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Linn

N1665 Linn Road; $365,000 on 3/22/2022

Town of Lyons

3165 Lockwood Blvd.; $176,000 on 3/21/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

Lot 0, Aweogon Trail; $140,000 on 3/21/2022

Town of Walworth

W5110 County B; $1,220,000 on 3/21/2022

Town of Whitewater

W7781 Hackett Road; $150,000 on 3/25/2022

W9420 Highway 59; $640,000 on 3/25/2022

Village of Walworth

216 Prairie Drive; $310,000 on 3/23/2022

Village of Williams Bay

293 Frost Drive; $88,400 on 3/26/2022

