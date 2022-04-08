Rock County
City of Beloit
2150 Crittenden Place; $150,000 on 3/21/2022
1035 Hackett St.; $100,000 on 3/23/2022
749 Highland Ave.; $8,500 on 3/24/2022
1618 Sixth St.; $140,000 on 3/25/2022
1946 Fairfax Ave.; $74,000 on 3/25/2022
3635 Minnie Lane; $71,000 on 3/25/2022
3657 Prairie Falcon Pass; $297,500 on 3/25/2022
556 Vernon Ave.; $100,000 on 3/25/2022
822 Johnson St.; $111,800 on 3/25/2022
City of Evansville
632 Locust Lane; $279,900 on 3/21/2022
630 Locust Lane; $280,000 on 3/25/2022
City of Janesville
1044 Burnwyck Drive; $142,500 on 3/21/2022
3700 E. Racine St.; $3,840,000 on 3/21/2022
648 Greenway Point Drive; $50,000 on 3/21/2022
115 Apache Drive; $485,000 on 3/22/2022
1639 S. River Road; $185,000 on 3/22/2022
615 N. Pearl St.; $109,990 on 3/22/2022
3864 Sandhill Drive; $326,000 on 3/23/2022
1610 N. Wright Road; $235,000 on 3/24/2022
2614 Plymouth Ave.; $260,000 on 3/24/2022
1008 Ravine St.; $252,500 on 3/25/2022
1217 Tyler St.; $109,900 on 3/25/2022
2140 S. River Road; $215,000 on 3/25/2022
2355 Garden Drive; $291,000 on 3/25/2022
3320 Thornton Drive; $229,500 on 3/25/2022
3606-3608 Randolph Road; $287,000 on 3/25/2022
3707 Falcon Ridge Drive; $375,000 on 3/25/2022
3711 N. Wright Road; $360,000 on 3/25/2022
449 N. Chatham St.; $80,000 on 3/25/2022
City of Milton
550 St. Johns Ave.; $350,000 on 3/21/2022
848-854 Parkview Drive; $455,000 on 3/25/2022
Town of Beloit
3102 S. Bartells Drive; $235,900 on 3/25/2022
Town of Janesville
3037 N. Whitetail Lane; $345,000 on 3/25/2022
3326 N. Spring Hill Drive; $350,000 on 3/25/2022
Town of Rock
5100 S. Driftwood Drive; $170,500 on 3/22/2022
3339 S. Murray Road; $250,000 on 3/25/2022
Town of Turtle
1865 Sherwood Drive Sw; $335,500 on 3/22/2022
6828 E. Buss Road; $360,000 on 3/23/2022
Village of Clinton
495 Paulson St.; $296,615 on 3/25/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
218 Vine St.; $260,000 on 3/24/2022
Lot 26, Tamarack Street; $31,000 on 3/24/2022
Lot 32, Tamarack Street; $62,000 on 3/24/2022
Lots 31, Tamarack Street; $62,000 on 3/24/2022
City of Elkhorn
344 S. Creek Drive; $293,000 on 3/24/2022
185 N. Cranberry St.; $429,900 on 3/25/2022
232 W. Westward Drive; $150,000 on 3/25/2022
354 S. Stonefield Road; $479,900 on 3/25/2022
City of Lake Geneva
Lot 1, Elmwood Avenue; $79,500 on 3/22/2022
1329 Dodge St.; $360,000 on 3/23/2022
Town of Darien
N2669 Highway 14; $460,000 on 3/25/2022
Town of Delavan
1606 Sunset Lane; $160,000 on 3/21/2022
2327 Lake Shore Drive; $275,600 on 3/21/2022
304 Delavan Drive; $255,000 on 3/23/2022
N2609 State Road 67; $275,000 on 3/23/2022
2528 Countryside Drive; $630,000 on 3/25/2022
3449 County O; $232,000 on 3/25/2022
Town of East Troy
N7519 Bell School Road; $289,700 on 3/25/2022
Town of Geneva
3252 Opal Road; $290,000 on 3/21/2022
N3342 Sycamore Road; $1,200,000 on 3/25/2022
Town of LaFayette
N5364 Cobb Road; $380,000 on 3/25/2022
Town of Linn
N1665 Linn Road; $365,000 on 3/22/2022
Town of Lyons
3165 Lockwood Blvd.; $176,000 on 3/21/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
Lot 0, Aweogon Trail; $140,000 on 3/21/2022
Town of Walworth
W5110 County B; $1,220,000 on 3/21/2022
Town of Whitewater
W7781 Hackett Road; $150,000 on 3/25/2022
W9420 Highway 59; $640,000 on 3/25/2022
Village of Walworth
216 Prairie Drive; $310,000 on 3/23/2022
Village of Williams Bay
293 Frost Drive; $88,400 on 3/26/2022