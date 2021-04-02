Rock County
City of Beloit
1662 Oakwood Ave.; $127,400 on 3/15/2021
2046 Linway Drive; $165,000 on 3/15/2021
744 Highland Ave.; $27,100 on 3/15/2021
1513 Forest Ave.; $102,600 on 3/16/2021
2050 Frederick St.; $54,300 on 3/17/2021
1003 Merrill Ave.; $45,000 on 3/17/2021
1334 Central Ave.; $130,000 on 3/17/2021
953 Eighth St.; $89,900 on 3/17/2021
1233 Mckinley Ave.; $121,000 on 3/18/2021
1806 Dell Drive; $125,000 on 3/18/2021
3030 Ford St.; $376,300 on 3/18/2021
1214 Merrill St.; $40,000 on 3/19/2021
1878 Royce Ave.; $79,900 on 3/19/2021
1928 Townview Ave.; $165,000 on 3/19/2021
2678 Austin Place; $255,000 on 3/19/2021
818 Tenth St.; $133,900 on 3/19/2021
City of Edgerton
26 Pine Cone Court; $240,000 on 3/15/2021
611 Martha St.; $300,000 on 3/17/2021
City of Evansville
605 Porter Road; $250,000 on 3/16/2021
City of Janesville
1102 Oakland Ave.; $475,000 on 3/15/2021
202 Sinclair St.; $435,000 on 3/15/2021
2917 Westwood Drive; $160,000 on 3/15/2021
3836 Huntington Ave.; $335,000 on 3/15/2021
420 Oak Road; $475,000 on 3/15/2021
827 E. Court St.; $330,000 on 3/15/2021
215 Forest Park Blvd.; $190,000 on 3/16/2021
3105-3107 Peachtree St.; $235,000 on 3/16/2021
339 S. Division St.; $145,000 on 3/16/2021
923 N. Osborne Ave.; $205,000 on 3/16/2021
2811 Ruger Ave.; $299,900 on 3/17/2021
4409 Pheasant Run; $150,000 on 3/17/2021
525 S. Jackson St.; $112,500 on 3/17/2021
915 Eisenhower Ave.; $102,400 on 3/17/2021
939-941 Benton Ave.; $189,000 on 3/17/2021
1145 Monterey Lane; $190,000 on 3/19/2021
1324 E. Holmes St.; $129,000 on 3/19/2021
1716 Beloit Ave.; $55,000 on 3/19/2021
2014-2016 W. Memorial Drive; $144,000 on 3/19/2021
2549 Plymouth Ave.; $192,000 on 3/19/2021
2611 Affirmed Drive; $260,000 on 3/19/2021
3465 Pickard Drive; $39,900 on 3/19/2021
614 Miller Ave.; $195,000 on 3/19/2021
City of Milton
703 Rogers St.; $133,900 on 3/18/2021
Town of Beloit
3180 S. Bartells Drive; $224,900 on 3/18/2021
2918 S. Afton Road; $155,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of Bradford
11501 E. Highway 14; $280,000 on 3/15/2021
Town of Fulton
481 E. Watts Springs Road; $203,000 on 3/16/2021
Town of Janesville
5100 N. River Road; $170,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of Milton
10645 N. Bay Shore Lane; $195,000 on 3/15/2021
11607 N. Crestwood Drive; $256,000 on 3/16/2021
1708 E. Road Three; $142,000 on 3/19/2021
8819 N. State Road 59; $250,000 on 3/19/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
733 S. Second St.; $250,000 on 3/15/2021
118 Cedar Ave.; $21,000 on 3/19/2021
124 Linden Lane; $21,000 on 3/19/2021
212 S. Eighth St.; $120,000 on 3/19/2021
217 Cedar Ave.; $21,000 on 3/19/2021
City of Elkhorn
215 W. Randall Place; $295,000 on 3/19/2021
City of Lake Geneva
1000 Cumberland Trail; $370,000 on 3/15/2021
445 Eugene Drive; $325,000 on 3/15/2021
510 Ridgeview Court; $619,145 on 3/16/2021
1510 Cobblestone Lane; $546,644 on 3/18/2021
City of Whitewater
1232 W. Salisbury Lane; $250,000 on 3/14/2021
129 S. Prince St.; $145,600 on 3/15/2021
Town of Bloomfield
N529 County H; $314,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of Darien
N4694 Ridge Prairie School Road; $405,400 on 3/19/2021
Town of Delavan
2162 Jefferson Lane; $259,000 on 3/15/2021
5576 State Road 50; $324,500 on 3/15/2021
1505 S. Shore Drive, Unit 321; $162,500 on 3/19/2021
2013 Huntington Place; $500,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of East Troy
N9298 Stewart School Road; $255,000 on 3/17/2021
Town of Geneva
Lot 13&13a Snake Road; $295,000 on 3/15/2021
W3803 Magnolia Drive; $385,000 on 3/15/2021
W3833 Cypress Drive; $115,000 on 3/15/2021
1721 Royal Saint George Court; $450,000 on 3/16/2021
N2647 Eldorado Drive; $230,000 on 3/16/2021
N3224 Sycamore Road; $13,750 on 3/18/2021
1240 Gleneagles Court, Unit 22-10; $57,000 on 3/19/2021
Lot 1, Summit Drive; $125,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of LaFayette
Lot 47, Preserve Drive; $80,000 on 3/15/2021
N6115 Spruce Drive; $309,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of Linn
Lots 13& 13a, Snake Road; $295,000 on 3/15/2021
N1728 E. Valley Park Road; $775,000 on 3/15/2021
N1685 Hickory St.; $130,000 on 3/16/2021
Town of Lyons
1522 Mill St.; $270,000 on 3/19/2021
Lot 1, Sheridan Springs Road; $78,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of Richmond
W8759 Ridge Road; $127,500 on 3/15/2021
Town of Sharon
N1491 County K; $145,000 on 3/19/2021
Town of Sugar Creek
Lot 3, Gilbert St.; $47,500 on 3/19/2021
Village of Bloomfield
N2274 Piper Alley Court; $470,000 on 3/19/2021
Village of East Troy
1731 Thomas Drive; $98,000 on 3/15/2021
1856 Division St.; $87,000 on 3/16/2021
Village of Genoa
817 Carter St.; $140,000 on 3/15/2021
Village of Sharon
195 Baldwin St.; $110,000 on 3/15/2021
Village of Walworth
205 Fairview Drive; $212,500 on 3/19/2021