Rock County

City of Beloit

1662 Oakwood Ave.; $127,400 on 3/15/2021

2046 Linway Drive; $165,000 on 3/15/2021

744 Highland Ave.; $27,100 on 3/15/2021

1513 Forest Ave.; $102,600 on 3/16/2021

2050 Frederick St.; $54,300 on 3/17/2021

1003 Merrill Ave.; $45,000 on 3/17/2021

1334 Central Ave.; $130,000 on 3/17/2021

953 Eighth St.; $89,900 on 3/17/2021

1233 Mckinley Ave.; $121,000 on 3/18/2021

1806 Dell Drive; $125,000 on 3/18/2021

3030 Ford St.; $376,300 on 3/18/2021

1214 Merrill St.; $40,000 on 3/19/2021

1878 Royce Ave.; $79,900 on 3/19/2021

1928 Townview Ave.; $165,000 on 3/19/2021

2678 Austin Place; $255,000 on 3/19/2021

818 Tenth St.; $133,900 on 3/19/2021

City of Edgerton

26 Pine Cone Court; $240,000 on 3/15/2021

611 Martha St.; $300,000 on 3/17/2021

City of Evansville

605 Porter Road; $250,000 on 3/16/2021

City of Janesville

1102 Oakland Ave.; $475,000 on 3/15/2021

202 Sinclair St.; $435,000 on 3/15/2021

2917 Westwood Drive; $160,000 on 3/15/2021

3836 Huntington Ave.; $335,000 on 3/15/2021

420 Oak Road; $475,000 on 3/15/2021

827 E. Court St.; $330,000 on 3/15/2021

215 Forest Park Blvd.; $190,000 on 3/16/2021

3105-3107 Peachtree St.; $235,000 on 3/16/2021

339 S. Division St.; $145,000 on 3/16/2021

923 N. Osborne Ave.; $205,000 on 3/16/2021

2811 Ruger Ave.; $299,900 on 3/17/2021

4409 Pheasant Run; $150,000 on 3/17/2021

525 S. Jackson St.; $112,500 on 3/17/2021

915 Eisenhower Ave.; $102,400 on 3/17/2021

939-941 Benton Ave.; $189,000 on 3/17/2021

1145 Monterey Lane; $190,000 on 3/19/2021

1324 E. Holmes St.; $129,000 on 3/19/2021

1716 Beloit Ave.; $55,000 on 3/19/2021

2014-2016 W. Memorial Drive; $144,000 on 3/19/2021

2549 Plymouth Ave.; $192,000 on 3/19/2021

2611 Affirmed Drive; $260,000 on 3/19/2021

3465 Pickard Drive; $39,900 on 3/19/2021

614 Miller Ave.; $195,000 on 3/19/2021

City of Milton

703 Rogers St.; $133,900 on 3/18/2021

Town of Beloit

3180 S. Bartells Drive; $224,900 on 3/18/2021

2918 S. Afton Road; $155,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of Bradford

11501 E. Highway 14; $280,000 on 3/15/2021

Town of Fulton

481 E. Watts Springs Road; $203,000 on 3/16/2021

Town of Janesville

5100 N. River Road; $170,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of Milton

10645 N. Bay Shore Lane; $195,000 on 3/15/2021

11607 N. Crestwood Drive; $256,000 on 3/16/2021

1708 E. Road Three; $142,000 on 3/19/2021

8819 N. State Road 59; $250,000 on 3/19/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

733 S. Second St.; $250,000 on 3/15/2021

118 Cedar Ave.; $21,000 on 3/19/2021

124 Linden Lane; $21,000 on 3/19/2021

212 S. Eighth St.; $120,000 on 3/19/2021

217 Cedar Ave.; $21,000 on 3/19/2021

City of Elkhorn

215 W. Randall Place; $295,000 on 3/19/2021

City of Lake Geneva

1000 Cumberland Trail; $370,000 on 3/15/2021

445 Eugene Drive; $325,000 on 3/15/2021

510 Ridgeview Court; $619,145 on 3/16/2021

1510 Cobblestone Lane; $546,644 on 3/18/2021

City of Whitewater

1232 W. Salisbury Lane; $250,000 on 3/14/2021

129 S. Prince St.; $145,600 on 3/15/2021

Town of Bloomfield

N529 County H; $314,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of Darien

N4694 Ridge Prairie School Road; $405,400 on 3/19/2021

Town of Delavan

2162 Jefferson Lane; $259,000 on 3/15/2021

5576 State Road 50; $324,500 on 3/15/2021

1505 S. Shore Drive, Unit 321; $162,500 on 3/19/2021

2013 Huntington Place; $500,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of East Troy

N9298 Stewart School Road; $255,000 on 3/17/2021

Town of Geneva

Lot 13&13a Snake Road; $295,000 on 3/15/2021

W3803 Magnolia Drive; $385,000 on 3/15/2021

W3833 Cypress Drive; $115,000 on 3/15/2021

1721 Royal Saint George Court; $450,000 on 3/16/2021

N2647 Eldorado Drive; $230,000 on 3/16/2021

N3224 Sycamore Road; $13,750 on 3/18/2021

1240 Gleneagles Court, Unit 22-10; $57,000 on 3/19/2021

Lot 1, Summit Drive; $125,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of LaFayette

Lot 47, Preserve Drive; $80,000 on 3/15/2021

N6115 Spruce Drive; $309,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of Linn

Lots 13& 13a, Snake Road; $295,000 on 3/15/2021

N1728 E. Valley Park Road; $775,000 on 3/15/2021

N1685 Hickory St.; $130,000 on 3/16/2021

Town of Lyons

1522 Mill St.; $270,000 on 3/19/2021

Lot 1, Sheridan Springs Road; $78,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of Richmond

W8759 Ridge Road; $127,500 on 3/15/2021

Town of Sharon

N1491 County K; $145,000 on 3/19/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

Lot 3, Gilbert St.; $47,500 on 3/19/2021

Village of Bloomfield

N2274 Piper Alley Court; $470,000 on 3/19/2021

Village of East Troy

1731 Thomas Drive; $98,000 on 3/15/2021

1856 Division St.; $87,000 on 3/16/2021

Village of Genoa

817 Carter St.; $140,000 on 3/15/2021

Village of Sharon

195 Baldwin St.; $110,000 on 3/15/2021

Village of Walworth

205 Fairview Drive; $212,500 on 3/19/2021

