01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1688 Prairie Ave.; $42,300 on3/14/2022

1201 Johnson St.; $95,000 on3/15/2022

221 Carpenter St.; $45,000 on3/15/2022

2356 Tara Court; $305,000 on3/15/2022

1531 Madison Road; $4,083,964 on3/16/2022

616 Harrison Ave.; $150,000 on3/17/2022

949 W. Grand Ave.; $70,000 on3/17/2022

1102 Oak St.; $115,000 on3/18/2022

1332 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on3/18/2022

1803 Bayliss Ave.; $60,000 on3/18/2022

902 W. Grand Ave.; $90,000 on3/18/2022

City of Edgerton

401 N. Second St.; $203,500 on3/15/2022

City of Evansville

520 Greenview Drive; $206,400 on3/14/2022

City of Janesville

111 S. Ringold St.; $144,000 on3/14/2022

3205 E. Danbury Drive; $182,650 on3/15/2022

3721 Tanglewood Place; $367,850 on3/15/2022

3923 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/15/2022

524 Cherry St.; $72,750 on3/15/2022

938 Park Ave.; $40,000 on3/15/2022

1216 Bingham Ave.; $125,000 on3/16/2022

1926 Meadow Lane; $143,500 on3/16/2022

202 N. Parker Drive; $96,000 on3/16/2022

3925 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/16/2022

4836 Twelve Oaks Drive; $735,000 on3/16/2022

526 Prairie Ave.; $170,000 on3/16/2022

941 Cambridge Drive; $465,900 on3/16/2022

1333 Milton Ave.; $685,104 on3/17/2022

1422 Lafayette St.; $140,000 on3/17/2022

1818 Roosevelt Ave.; $129,000 on3/17/2022

453 N. Washington St.; $129,900 on3/17/2022

1405 Evergreen Drive; $258,000 on3/18/2022

1517 S. Chatham St.; $279,900 on3/18/2022

210 S. Randall Ave.; $165,000 on3/18/2022

509 Milton Ave.; $205,000 on3/18/2022

539 Greenway Point Drive; $60,000 on3/18/2022

605 St. Lawrence Ave.; $575,000 on3/18/2022

City of Milton

625 College St.; $123,900 on3/18/2022

Town of Beloit

1922 S. Park Ave.; $41,200 on3/18/2022

Town of Fulton

9895 N. Edgewood Shores Road; $180,000 on3/14/2022

326 E. Samuelsen Drive; $680,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Laprairie

2508 E. Idaho Trail; $260,000 on3/15/2022

Town of Milton

9009 N. Clear Lake Road; $262,500 on3/14/2022

5820 E. Klug Road; $268,000 on3/16/2022

Town of Rock

3224 S. Oakhill Ave.; $130,000 on3/18/2022

Village of Clinton

313 Pleasant St.; $136,300 on3/18/2022

Village of Orfordville

616 and 618 W. Beloit St.; $1,862,500 on3/14/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

407 S. Main St.; $27,000 on3/17/2022

709 Madison Drive; $260,000 on3/18/2022

City of Elkhorn

240 W. Jefferson St.; $272,643 on3/15/2022

512 S. Lincoln St.; $205,000 on3/15/2022

1 and 3 E. Walworth St.; $235,000 on3/16/2022

123 1/2 and 123 N. Washington St.; $164,200 on3/17/2022

771 S. Sugarpine Way; $307,000 on3/18/2022

City of Lake Geneva

1747 Miller Road; $370,000 on3/14/2022

330 Gallant Drive; $459,000 on3/14/2022

137 East St.; $727,000 on3/15/2022

205 Country Club Drive #3B; $120,000 on3/15/2022

520 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $492,921 on3/15/2022

313 Bowing Way; $428,990 on3/16/2022

330 Elmwood Ave.; $135,000 on3/17/2022

342 Bowing Way; $445,854 on3/17/2022

City of Whitewater

207 N. Newcomb St.; $151,000 on3/18/2022

924 W. Highland St.; $220,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Bloomfield

N263 Thunderbird Road; $210,000 on3/14/2022

W1424 N. Bloomfield Road; $370,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Delavan

1305 Evergreen St.; $211,305 on3/14/2022

3445 S. Shore Drive; $70,200 on3/15/2022

3451 S. Shore Drive; $1,506,900 on3/15/2022

1606 Sunset Lane; $160,000 on3/16/2022

Town of East Troy

N9172 Walnut St.; $417,500 on3/15/2022

W1589 S. Shore Drive; $522,500 on3/18/2022

W2273 Country Club Lane; $1,320,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Geneva

N3277 Tulip Road; $200,000 on3/14/2022

1440 Masters Road; $1,475,000 on3/15/2022

82 Red Chimney Road, Unit 08; $215,000 on3/15/2022

1630 Highland Drive; $235,000 on3/17/2022

36 Lausanne Court, Unit 4; $180,000 on3/18/2022

N2573 Sunset Park Drive; $120,000 on3/18/2022

W3920 Lake Shore Drive; $1,100,000 on3/18/2022

Town of LaFayette

W4727 Ridgeview Road; $401,000 on3/14/2022

Town of La Grange

N7257 Highway 12; $250,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Linn

N2444 Highfield Drive; $241,200 on3/17/2022

N596 Pleasant St.; $170,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Lyons

1966 Knob Road; $573,800 on3/15/2022

3016 Neumann Lane; $347,500 on3/17/2022

6308 Second Ave.; $345,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Richmond

N6568 Anderson Drive; $200,000 on3/17/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

W6909 W. Lake Shore Drive; $380,000 on3/16/2022

Town of Walworth

N2460 County O; $450,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Whitewater

W7608 Little Acord Road; $230,000 on3/18/2022

Village of Bloomfield

W270 Circle Drive; $270,000 on3/14/2022

N1120 Spruce Road; $165,000 on3/18/2022

Village of East Troy

1953 Emery St.; $243,700 on3/14/2022

2767 Lakeview Drive; $390,000 on3/17/2022

1793 Thomas Drive; $430,000 on3/18/2022

Village of Fontana

891 Sauganash Drive; $435,000 on3/15/2022

271 Fontana Blvd., Unit 701; $70,000 on3/16/2022

352 County B, Unit 7; $335,000 on3/16/2022

Village of Genoa City

1023 Mallard Lane; $265,000 on3/18/2022

Village of Walworth

642 Baker St.; $346,500 on3/15/2022

202 Park St.; $285,000 on3/18/2022

