Rock County
City of Beloit
1688 Prairie Ave.; $42,300 on3/14/2022
1201 Johnson St.; $95,000 on3/15/2022
221 Carpenter St.; $45,000 on3/15/2022
2356 Tara Court; $305,000 on3/15/2022
1531 Madison Road; $4,083,964 on3/16/2022
616 Harrison Ave.; $150,000 on3/17/2022
949 W. Grand Ave.; $70,000 on3/17/2022
1102 Oak St.; $115,000 on3/18/2022
1332 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on3/18/2022
1803 Bayliss Ave.; $60,000 on3/18/2022
902 W. Grand Ave.; $90,000 on3/18/2022
City of Edgerton
401 N. Second St.; $203,500 on3/15/2022
City of Evansville
520 Greenview Drive; $206,400 on3/14/2022
City of Janesville
111 S. Ringold St.; $144,000 on3/14/2022
3205 E. Danbury Drive; $182,650 on3/15/2022
3721 Tanglewood Place; $367,850 on3/15/2022
3923 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/15/2022
524 Cherry St.; $72,750 on3/15/2022
938 Park Ave.; $40,000 on3/15/2022
1216 Bingham Ave.; $125,000 on3/16/2022
1926 Meadow Lane; $143,500 on3/16/2022
202 N. Parker Drive; $96,000 on3/16/2022
3925 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/16/2022
4836 Twelve Oaks Drive; $735,000 on3/16/2022
526 Prairie Ave.; $170,000 on3/16/2022
941 Cambridge Drive; $465,900 on3/16/2022
1333 Milton Ave.; $685,104 on3/17/2022
1422 Lafayette St.; $140,000 on3/17/2022
1818 Roosevelt Ave.; $129,000 on3/17/2022
453 N. Washington St.; $129,900 on3/17/2022
1405 Evergreen Drive; $258,000 on3/18/2022
1517 S. Chatham St.; $279,900 on3/18/2022
210 S. Randall Ave.; $165,000 on3/18/2022
509 Milton Ave.; $205,000 on3/18/2022
539 Greenway Point Drive; $60,000 on3/18/2022
605 St. Lawrence Ave.; $575,000 on3/18/2022
City of Milton
625 College St.; $123,900 on3/18/2022
Town of Beloit
1922 S. Park Ave.; $41,200 on3/18/2022
Town of Fulton
9895 N. Edgewood Shores Road; $180,000 on3/14/2022
326 E. Samuelsen Drive; $680,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Laprairie
2508 E. Idaho Trail; $260,000 on3/15/2022
Town of Milton
9009 N. Clear Lake Road; $262,500 on3/14/2022
5820 E. Klug Road; $268,000 on3/16/2022
Town of Rock
3224 S. Oakhill Ave.; $130,000 on3/18/2022
Village of Clinton
313 Pleasant St.; $136,300 on3/18/2022
Village of Orfordville
616 and 618 W. Beloit St.; $1,862,500 on3/14/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
407 S. Main St.; $27,000 on3/17/2022
709 Madison Drive; $260,000 on3/18/2022
City of Elkhorn
240 W. Jefferson St.; $272,643 on3/15/2022
512 S. Lincoln St.; $205,000 on3/15/2022
1 and 3 E. Walworth St.; $235,000 on3/16/2022
123 1/2 and 123 N. Washington St.; $164,200 on3/17/2022
771 S. Sugarpine Way; $307,000 on3/18/2022
City of Lake Geneva
1747 Miller Road; $370,000 on3/14/2022
330 Gallant Drive; $459,000 on3/14/2022
137 East St.; $727,000 on3/15/2022
205 Country Club Drive #3B; $120,000 on3/15/2022
520 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $492,921 on3/15/2022
313 Bowing Way; $428,990 on3/16/2022
330 Elmwood Ave.; $135,000 on3/17/2022
342 Bowing Way; $445,854 on3/17/2022
City of Whitewater
207 N. Newcomb St.; $151,000 on3/18/2022
924 W. Highland St.; $220,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Bloomfield
N263 Thunderbird Road; $210,000 on3/14/2022
W1424 N. Bloomfield Road; $370,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Delavan
1305 Evergreen St.; $211,305 on3/14/2022
3445 S. Shore Drive; $70,200 on3/15/2022
3451 S. Shore Drive; $1,506,900 on3/15/2022
1606 Sunset Lane; $160,000 on3/16/2022
Town of East Troy
N9172 Walnut St.; $417,500 on3/15/2022
W1589 S. Shore Drive; $522,500 on3/18/2022
W2273 Country Club Lane; $1,320,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Geneva
N3277 Tulip Road; $200,000 on3/14/2022
1440 Masters Road; $1,475,000 on3/15/2022
82 Red Chimney Road, Unit 08; $215,000 on3/15/2022
1630 Highland Drive; $235,000 on3/17/2022
36 Lausanne Court, Unit 4; $180,000 on3/18/2022
N2573 Sunset Park Drive; $120,000 on3/18/2022
W3920 Lake Shore Drive; $1,100,000 on3/18/2022
Town of LaFayette
W4727 Ridgeview Road; $401,000 on3/14/2022
Town of La Grange
N7257 Highway 12; $250,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Linn
N2444 Highfield Drive; $241,200 on3/17/2022
N596 Pleasant St.; $170,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Lyons
1966 Knob Road; $573,800 on3/15/2022
3016 Neumann Lane; $347,500 on3/17/2022
6308 Second Ave.; $345,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Richmond
N6568 Anderson Drive; $200,000 on3/17/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W6909 W. Lake Shore Drive; $380,000 on3/16/2022
Town of Walworth
N2460 County O; $450,000 on3/18/2022
Town of Whitewater
W7608 Little Acord Road; $230,000 on3/18/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W270 Circle Drive; $270,000 on3/14/2022
N1120 Spruce Road; $165,000 on3/18/2022
Village of East Troy
1953 Emery St.; $243,700 on3/14/2022
2767 Lakeview Drive; $390,000 on3/17/2022
1793 Thomas Drive; $430,000 on3/18/2022
Village of Fontana
891 Sauganash Drive; $435,000 on3/15/2022
271 Fontana Blvd., Unit 701; $70,000 on3/16/2022
352 County B, Unit 7; $335,000 on3/16/2022
Village of Genoa City
1023 Mallard Lane; $265,000 on3/18/2022
Village of Walworth
642 Baker St.; $346,500 on3/15/2022
202 Park St.; $285,000 on3/18/2022