Rock County

City of Beloit

1561 Townline Ave.; $178,000 on 6/10/2022

2050 Euclid Ave.; $117,000 on 6/10/2022

846 Grant St.; $165,000 on 6/10/2022

1312 Chapin St.; $300,000 on 6/6/2022

1710 Highland Ave.; $220,500 on 6/6/2022

1851 Arrowhead Drive; $240,000 on 6/6/2022

3655 Eagle Ridge Drive; $318,000 on 6/6/2022

957 Euclid Ave.; $59,500 on 6/6/2022

1006 Central Ave.; $40,000 on 6/7/2022

1212 Randall St.; $52,000 on 6/7/2022

2212 Prairie Ave.; $460,000 on 6/7/2022

204 Trush Court; $150,000 on 6/9/2022

City of Edgerton

410 Pleasant St.; $90,000 on 6/10/2022

14 W. Fulton St.; $184,000 on 6/7/2022

310 Marlboro Ave.; $296,275 on 6/7/2022

City of Evansville

782 Brown School Road; $265,000 on 6/10/2022

405 Water St.; $215,000 on 6/6/2022

City of Janesville

1157 Columbus Circle; $330,000 on 6/10/2022

1316 W. Burbank Ave.; $264,900 on 6/10/2022

210 Hillside Court; $285,000 on 6/10/2022

2204 Hermitage Lane and 603 Edison Ave.; $283,000 on 6/10/2022

527 Caroline St.; $190,000 on 6/10/2022

633 S. Main St.; $80,000 on 6/10/2022

1220 Milwaukee St.; $332,000 on 6/6/2022

1544 S. Grant Ave.; $154,200 on 6/6/2022

137 S. Randall Ave.; $185,000 on 6/7/2022

1726 N. Claremont Ave.; $320,000 on 6/7/2022

3939 Whitney St.; $3,750,000 on 6/7/2022

4151 Deer Crossing Drive; $349,900 on 6/7/2022

65 S. Harmony Drive; $259,900 on 6/7/2022

2134 Mole Ave.; $245,000 on 6/8/2022

202 S. Harmony Drive; $285,000 on 6/9/2022

2829 N. Pontiac Drive; $900,000 on 6/9/2022

863 Blaine Ave.; $250,000 on 6/9/2022

City of Milton

404 Woodcrest Lane; $155,500 on 6/6/2022

511 W. Madison Ave.; $90,000 on 6/6/2022

864 Rogers St.; $275,000 on 6/6/2022

1167 Gateway Drive; $1,200,000 on 6/8/2022

106 Rogers St.; $75,000 on 6/9/2022

Town of Beloit

2860 S. Riverside Drive; $290,000 on 6/6/2022

Town of Fulton

10161 N. Amber Trail; $220,000 on 6/9/2022

Town of Milton

1401 E. Road Six; $285,000 on 6/10/2022

4052 E. Stone Ridge Drive; $815,000 on 6/10/2022

6516 E. County Line Road; $281,200 on 6/10/2022

11534 N. Shore Drive; $180,000 on 6/6/2022

11627 N. Crestwood Drive; $300,000 on 6/6/2022

11609 N. Nelson St.; $40,000 on 6/9/2022

Town of Rock

3105 S. River Road; $157,000 on 6/10/2022

4108 S. Tracey Road; $320,300 on 6/10/2022

6136 S. Highway 51; $224,900 on 6/7/2022

Village of Clinton

311 Pleasant St.; $80,000 on 6/10/2022

Village of Orfordville

306 E. Beloit St.; $39,000 on 6/9/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

408 E. Geneva St.; $235,000 on 6/10/2022

200 Linden Lane; $380,000 on 6/6/2022

420 Autumn Drive, Unit D; $190,000 on 6/6/2022

412 E. Geneva St.; $96,000 on 6/7/2022

640 Bowers Blvd.; $125,000 on 6/7/2022

1217 Tamarack St.; $475,000 on 6/9/2022

City of Elkhorn

345 S. Creek Drive; $256,000 on 6/7/2022

504 N. Lincoln St.; $70,000 on 6/7/2022

City of Lake Geneva

1122 Wisconsin St.; $710,000 on 6/10/2022

1133 Romin Road; $429,000 on 6/10/2022

1237 Pleasant St.; $322,500 on 6/10/2022

1760 Stone Mill Circle; $678,521 on 6/10/2022

209 Summerhaven Lane; $95,000 on 6/10/2022

129 Curtis St., Unit 1121; $232,000 on 6/6/2022

1821 Conant St.; $130,000 on 6/6/2022

1121 Wisconsin St.; $131,200 on 6/8/2022

750 Ann St.; $290,600 on 6/8/2022

City of Whitewater

414 N. Newcomb Ave.; $190,000 on 6/10/2022

Town of Delavan

4972 Highway 50; $475,000 on 6/10/2022

Town of Geneva

N3217 Mistle Road; $265,000 on 6/10/2022

N3217 Satinwood Road; $67,000 on 6/6/2022

1091 Lakeland Lane; $440,000 on 6/7/2022

1166 Royal Birkdale Court; $485,900 on 6/8/2022

W3112 Mcdonald Drive; $160,000 on 6/8/2022

N3165 Gooseberry Road; $313,000 on 6/9/2022

Town of Lyons

1470 Liberty Lane; $157,900 on 6/8/2022

7034 Clover Court; $110,000 on 6/8/2022

Town of Richmond

W8831 Hickory Road; $55,000 on 6/6/2022

Town of Sharon

W8274 Highway 67; $165,000 on 6/6/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

W4945 County Es, Lot 194; $79,000 on 6/5/2022

Town of Walworth

W6752 Beloit Road; $400,000 on 6/6/2022

Village of Darien

245 W. Bella Vista St.; $220,000 on 6/10/2022

164 S. Walworth St.; $50,000 on 6/7/2022

Village of East Troy

1980 Lilly St.; $360,000 on 6/10/2022

1631 Thomas Drive; $459,000 on 6/7/2022

Village of Fontana

1114 Sauganash Drive; $585,000 on 6/6/2022

663 Shabbona Drive; $1,850,000 on 6/9/2022

Village of Sharon

156 Prairie St.; $206,000 on 6/7/2022

Village of Walworth

325 High St.; $110,500 on 6/10/2022

141 Spring Drive; $366,800 on 6/8/2022

Village of Williams Bay

396 Lakewood Drive; $485,900 on 6/6/2022

