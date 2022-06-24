Rock County
City of Beloit
1561 Townline Ave.; $178,000 on 6/10/2022
2050 Euclid Ave.; $117,000 on 6/10/2022
846 Grant St.; $165,000 on 6/10/2022
1312 Chapin St.; $300,000 on 6/6/2022
1710 Highland Ave.; $220,500 on 6/6/2022
1851 Arrowhead Drive; $240,000 on 6/6/2022
3655 Eagle Ridge Drive; $318,000 on 6/6/2022
957 Euclid Ave.; $59,500 on 6/6/2022
1006 Central Ave.; $40,000 on 6/7/2022
1212 Randall St.; $52,000 on 6/7/2022
2212 Prairie Ave.; $460,000 on 6/7/2022
204 Trush Court; $150,000 on 6/9/2022
City of Edgerton
410 Pleasant St.; $90,000 on 6/10/2022
14 W. Fulton St.; $184,000 on 6/7/2022
310 Marlboro Ave.; $296,275 on 6/7/2022
City of Evansville
782 Brown School Road; $265,000 on 6/10/2022
405 Water St.; $215,000 on 6/6/2022
City of Janesville
1157 Columbus Circle; $330,000 on 6/10/2022
1316 W. Burbank Ave.; $264,900 on 6/10/2022
210 Hillside Court; $285,000 on 6/10/2022
2204 Hermitage Lane and 603 Edison Ave.; $283,000 on 6/10/2022
527 Caroline St.; $190,000 on 6/10/2022
633 S. Main St.; $80,000 on 6/10/2022
1220 Milwaukee St.; $332,000 on 6/6/2022
1544 S. Grant Ave.; $154,200 on 6/6/2022
137 S. Randall Ave.; $185,000 on 6/7/2022
1726 N. Claremont Ave.; $320,000 on 6/7/2022
3939 Whitney St.; $3,750,000 on 6/7/2022
4151 Deer Crossing Drive; $349,900 on 6/7/2022
65 S. Harmony Drive; $259,900 on 6/7/2022
2134 Mole Ave.; $245,000 on 6/8/2022
202 S. Harmony Drive; $285,000 on 6/9/2022
2829 N. Pontiac Drive; $900,000 on 6/9/2022
863 Blaine Ave.; $250,000 on 6/9/2022
City of Milton
404 Woodcrest Lane; $155,500 on 6/6/2022
511 W. Madison Ave.; $90,000 on 6/6/2022
864 Rogers St.; $275,000 on 6/6/2022
1167 Gateway Drive; $1,200,000 on 6/8/2022
106 Rogers St.; $75,000 on 6/9/2022
Town of Beloit
2860 S. Riverside Drive; $290,000 on 6/6/2022
Town of Fulton
10161 N. Amber Trail; $220,000 on 6/9/2022
Town of Milton
1401 E. Road Six; $285,000 on 6/10/2022
4052 E. Stone Ridge Drive; $815,000 on 6/10/2022
6516 E. County Line Road; $281,200 on 6/10/2022
11534 N. Shore Drive; $180,000 on 6/6/2022
11627 N. Crestwood Drive; $300,000 on 6/6/2022
11609 N. Nelson St.; $40,000 on 6/9/2022
Town of Rock
3105 S. River Road; $157,000 on 6/10/2022
4108 S. Tracey Road; $320,300 on 6/10/2022
6136 S. Highway 51; $224,900 on 6/7/2022
Village of Clinton
311 Pleasant St.; $80,000 on 6/10/2022
Village of Orfordville
306 E. Beloit St.; $39,000 on 6/9/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
408 E. Geneva St.; $235,000 on 6/10/2022
200 Linden Lane; $380,000 on 6/6/2022
420 Autumn Drive, Unit D; $190,000 on 6/6/2022
412 E. Geneva St.; $96,000 on 6/7/2022
640 Bowers Blvd.; $125,000 on 6/7/2022
1217 Tamarack St.; $475,000 on 6/9/2022
City of Elkhorn
345 S. Creek Drive; $256,000 on 6/7/2022
504 N. Lincoln St.; $70,000 on 6/7/2022
City of Lake Geneva
1122 Wisconsin St.; $710,000 on 6/10/2022
1133 Romin Road; $429,000 on 6/10/2022
1237 Pleasant St.; $322,500 on 6/10/2022
1760 Stone Mill Circle; $678,521 on 6/10/2022
209 Summerhaven Lane; $95,000 on 6/10/2022
129 Curtis St., Unit 1121; $232,000 on 6/6/2022
1821 Conant St.; $130,000 on 6/6/2022
1121 Wisconsin St.; $131,200 on 6/8/2022
750 Ann St.; $290,600 on 6/8/2022
City of Whitewater
414 N. Newcomb Ave.; $190,000 on 6/10/2022
Town of Delavan
4972 Highway 50; $475,000 on 6/10/2022
Town of Geneva
N3217 Mistle Road; $265,000 on 6/10/2022
N3217 Satinwood Road; $67,000 on 6/6/2022
1091 Lakeland Lane; $440,000 on 6/7/2022
1166 Royal Birkdale Court; $485,900 on 6/8/2022
W3112 Mcdonald Drive; $160,000 on 6/8/2022
N3165 Gooseberry Road; $313,000 on 6/9/2022
Town of Lyons
1470 Liberty Lane; $157,900 on 6/8/2022
7034 Clover Court; $110,000 on 6/8/2022
Town of Richmond
W8831 Hickory Road; $55,000 on 6/6/2022
Town of Sharon
W8274 Highway 67; $165,000 on 6/6/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W4945 County Es, Lot 194; $79,000 on 6/5/2022
Town of Walworth
W6752 Beloit Road; $400,000 on 6/6/2022
Village of Darien
245 W. Bella Vista St.; $220,000 on 6/10/2022
164 S. Walworth St.; $50,000 on 6/7/2022
Village of East Troy
1980 Lilly St.; $360,000 on 6/10/2022
1631 Thomas Drive; $459,000 on 6/7/2022
Village of Fontana
1114 Sauganash Drive; $585,000 on 6/6/2022
663 Shabbona Drive; $1,850,000 on 6/9/2022
Village of Sharon
156 Prairie St.; $206,000 on 6/7/2022
Village of Walworth
325 High St.; $110,500 on 6/10/2022
141 Spring Drive; $366,800 on 6/8/2022
Village of Williams Bay
396 Lakewood Drive; $485,900 on 6/6/2022