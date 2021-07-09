Rock County
City of Beloit
1669 Golden Eagle Court; $325,000 on 6/21/2021
946 Kenwood Ave.; $115,000 on 6/21/2021
1406 Prairie Ave.; $77,500 on 6/23/2021
745 Vernon Ave.; $110,000 on 6/23/2021
802 Park Ave.; $480,000 on 6/23/2021
1414 Copeland Ave.; $68,000 on 6/24/2021
429 Central Ave.; $130,000 on 6/24/2021
742 Mckinley Ave.; $55,000 on 6/24/2021
1105 Emerson St.; $70,000 on 6/25/2021
1333 Prairie Ave.; $136,000 on 6/25/2021
1654 Shore Drive; $132,000 on 6/25/2021
2129 Forest Ave.; $95,000 on 6/25/2021
2272 Cobblestone Lane; $240,000 on 6/25/2021
931 Bluff St.; $80,000 on 6/25/2021
City of Evansville
206 N. Madison St.; $127,000 on 6/21/2021
215 Noahs Arc Court; $349,900 on 6/24/2021
City of Janesville
121 N. Walnut St.; $225,000 on 6/21/2021
2851 Westwood Drive; $254,500 on 6/21/2021
3695 Solar Ave.; $286,000 on 6/21/2021
4021 Windmill Lane; $432,500 on 6/21/2021
411 Wilson Ave.; $25,000 on 6/21/2021
931 Harding St.; $177,000 on 6/21/2021
152 S. Jackson St.; $172,000 on 6/22/2021
307-309 Mckinley St.; $172,000 on 6/22/2021
789 N. Waveland Road; $43,000 on 6/22/2021
1605 Meadowlark Drive; $337,500 on 6/23/2021
2118 Rockport Road; $135,000 on 6/23/2021
2502 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $250,000 on 6/24/2021
1207 N. Oakhill Ave.; $170,000 on 6/25/2021
1503 N. Concord Drive; $167,500 on 6/25/2021
1512 Conde St.; $155,000 on 6/25/2021
1817 S. River Road; $117,000 on 6/25/2021
202 E. Delavan Drive; $95,000 on 6/25/2021
327 N. Waveland Road; $210,045 on 6/25/2021
3316 Afton Road; $251,000 on 6/25/2021
540 Logan St.; $162,800 on 6/25/2021
816 Somerset Drive; $295,000 on 6/25/2021
853 Walker St.; $100,000 on 6/25/2021
City of Milton
260 N. Janesville St.; $348,000 on 6/22/2021
Town of Beloit
755 E. Limerick Lane; $262,000 on 6/23/2021
Town of Fulton
9035 N. High St.; $150,000 on 6/21/2021
515 Sunset Circle; $41,000 on 6/23/2021
164 E. Manogue Road; $440,000 on 6/25/2021
Town of Janesville
3207 N. Crystal Springs Road; $210,000 on 6/23/2021
2016 N. County F; $245,000 on 6/24/2021
Town of Lima
8918, N. County Line Road; $210,000 on 6/25/2021
Town of Milton
10713 N. Bay Shore Lane; $200,000 on 6/25/2021
Village of Orfordville
114 N. Main St.; $198,500 on 6/21/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
203 N. Fifth St.; $43,750 on 6/21/2021
1141 Racine St.; $180,000 on 6/25/2021
115 Spring Drive; $288,000 on 6/25/2021
404 Ray St.; $265,000 on 6/25/2021
City of Elkhorn
464 E. Geneva St.; $125,000 on 6/22/2021
16-18 S. Wisconsin St.; $260,000 on 6/23/2021
116 S. Lincoln St.; $107,000 on 6/25/2021
1327 E. Pinecrest Lane; $345,000 on 6/25/2021
39 Maria Drive; $195,000 on 6/25/2021
City of Lake Geneva
224 Warren St.; $505,000 on 6/21/2021
815 Kendall Lane; $270,000 on 6/21/2021
824 Kendall Lane, Unit 4d; $210,000 on 6/22/2021
500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit #3; $267,000 on 6/23/2021
308 Cadence Circle; $431,175 on 6/24/2021
413 Elmwood Ave.; $316,000 on 6/24/2021
1090 Grant St.; $300,000 on 6/25/2021
1540 Lake Shore Drive; $2,695,000 on 6/25/2021
City of Whitewater
338 E. Cravath St.; $146,500 on 6/21/2021
1365 E. Jakes Way; $335,000 on 6/23/2021
224 N. Fremont St.; $265,000 on 6/25/2021
Town of Bloomfield
N2427 Loverture Drive; $132,700 on 6/21/2021
Town of Delavan
4330 East Drive; $490,000 on 6/21/2021
5664 Highway 11; $475,000 on 6/22/2021
Town of East Troy
W443 Honey Creek Road; $630,000 on 6/25/2021
Town of Geneva
1014 Terrace Court, Unit 4; $359,000 on 6/21/2021
1525 Highland Drive, Unit 8-47; $345,000 on 6/23/2021
Town of La Fayette
N6055 Balsam Drive; $407,000 on 6/23/2021
Town of La Grange
W5143 Plantation Road; $606,000 on 6/22/2021
Town of Linn
Lot 43, South Lakeshore Drive; $100,000 on 6/24/2021
Town of Lyons
6783 Cobble Creek Drive; $425,000 on 6/23/2021
7020 Grand Geneva Way, Unit 164; $84,000 on 6/23/2021
2990 Berndt Road; $1,550,000 on 6/25/2021
Town of Richmond
N7195 Chapel Drive; $575,000 on 6/23/2021
Town of Sugar Creek
N5554 Foster Road; $450,000 on 6/21/2021
W5143 Plantation Road; $606,000 on 6/22/2021
W4945 County Es, Lot 191; $68,500 on 6/23/2021
Town Of Whitewater
W8924 Rw Townline Road; $1,380,000 on 6/23/2021
Village of Bloomfield
W1233 Zinnia Road; $81,750 on 6/22/2021
W997 Hyacinth Road; $140,000 on 6/25/2021
Village of Darien
322 N. Wisconsin St.; $100,000 on 6/22/2021
134 Sharon Drive; $706,250 on 6/25/2021
138 Sharon St.; $706,250 on 6/25/2021
Village of East Troy
2767 North St.; $250,000 on 6/21/2021
3030 Main St.; $230,000 on 6/23/2021
1843 Fremont St.; $315,000 on 6/24/2021
2793 Brooks Court; $335,000 on 6/25/2021
Village of Fontana
786 S. Lakeshore Drive, Unit 3; $1,650,000 on 6/21/2021
Village of Walworth
117 Kenosha St.; $168,000 on 6/21/2021
224 Wood St.; $149,500 on 6/25/2021
Village of Williams Bay
251 Constance Blvd.; $2,685,000 on 6/25/2021
35 S. Walworth Ave., Unit 101; $900,000 on 6/25/2021