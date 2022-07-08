Rock County
City of Beloit
102 Adams St.; $145,000 on 6/20/2022
2621 E. Ridge Road; $311,000 on 6/22/2022
1142 Lincoln Ave.; $168,000 on 6/24/2022
1849 Fayette Ave.; $100,000 on 6/24/2022
2625 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $280,000 on 6/24/2022
City of Edgerton
1015 S. Main St.; $259,500 on 6/20/2022
2 Gear St.; $430,000 on 6/21/2022
10543 N. Oakway Lane; $185,000 on 6/22/2022
745 Walker Way; $310,500 on 6/23/2022
City of Evansville
137 E. Main St.; $188,500 on 6/20/2022
550 Hosanna Heights Court; $350,000 on 6/21/2022
546 Stonewood Court; $300,000 on 6/24/2022
City of Janesville
4202 Kingsford Drive; $277,500 on 6/20/2022
1200 W. Harold Ave.; $370,000 on 6/21/2022
1408 Highland Ave.; $75,000 on 6/21/2022
19 N. Main St.; $120,000 on 6/21/2022
2121 N. Sumac Drive; $257,000 on 6/21/2022
327 W. State St.; $370,000 on 6/21/2022
3839 Pintail Drive; $300,000 on 6/21/2022
614 W. Burbank Ave.; $335,000 on 6/21/2022
620 W. Court St.; $159,000 on 6/21/2022
1704-1706 Nicolet St.; $290,000 on 6/22/2022
920 Benton Ave.; $176,300 on 6/22/2022
170 S. Franklin St.; $6,000 on 6/23/2022
1315 Jerome Ave.; $215,000 on 6/24/2022
1607 N. Sumac Drive; $225,000 on 6/24/2022
2014 Arbor Ridge Way; $499,900 on 6/24/2022
2101 Meadowlark Drive; $350,000 on 6/24/2022
618 Monroe St.; $185,000 on 6/24/2022
City of Milton
396 E. Sunset Drive; $420,000 on 6/20/2022
Town of Avon
6711 S. County T; $480,000 on 6/23/2022
Town of Beloit
2736 S. Riverside Drive; $269,900 on 6/24/2022
Town of Clinton
10016 S. Summerville Road; $720,000 on 6/24/2022
Town of Fulton
10026 N. Ellendale Road; $317,000 on 6/20/2022
11048 N. Lake Woods Drive; $39,500 on 6/24/2022
Town of Janesville
810 E. Swiss Valley Drive; $648,000 on 6/20/2022
1446 N. Austin Road; $209,000 on 6/23/2022
2426 W. Juniper Ridge Court; $420,000 on 6/23/2022
Town of Magnolia
16016 W. Dorner Road; $420,000 on 6/23/2022
Town of Milton
1719 E. Road Four; $210,500 on 6/23/2022
Lot 3, East County Line Road; $140,000 on 6/24/2022
Town of Rock
4321 S. Spring Park Drive; $300,000 on 6/21/2022
Town of Turtle
2005 E. Ridge Road; $250,000 on 6/21/2022
Town of Union
10937 N. Donna Lane; $110,000 on 6/21/2022
Village of Clinton
423 Wagner Drive; $240,000 on 6/21/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1114 Ann St.; $139,900 on 6/21/2022
355 Estate Lane; $335,000 on 6/24/2022
Lots 56 and 57, Tamarack Street; $62,000 on 6/24/2022
City of Elkhorn
1001 Voss Road; $411,900 on 6/21/2022
29 Maria Drive; $280,000 on 6/23/2022
616 E. Market St., Unit 103; $300,000 on 6/23/2022
409 E. Third Ave., Unit 7; $229,500 on 6/24/2022
City of Lake Geneva
780 Hunt Club Drive, Unit 56-07; $1,139,000 on 6/20/2022
1300 Park Row St.; $323,595 on 6/22/2022
500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit 46; $349,000 on 6/24/2022
744 Henry St.; $225,000 on 6/24/2022
831 and 833 Badger Lane; $255,900 on 6/24/2022
904 Center St.; $300,000 on 6/24/2022
City of Whitewater
117 S. Elizabeth St.; $370,000 on 6/22/2022
1185 W. Main St.; $460,000 on 6/22/2022
712 E. Main St.; $173,000 on 6/22/2022
Town of Bloomfield
N2483 Howard Drive; $127,187 on 6/20/2022
N2430 Tuskegee Drive; $300,000 on 6/24/2022
Town of Delavan
4104 Cherry Ave.; $231,796 on 6/22/2022
2908 Jones St.; $215,000 on 6/23/2022
470 Circle Drive; $356,200 on 6/24/2022
Town of East Troy
W1313 Beach Road; $185,000 on 6/24/2022
Town of Geneva
1111 Lakeland Lane; $310,000 on 6/20/2022
W3528 Wildwood Drive; $560,000 on 6/22/2022
W3789 Alder Drive; $290,000 on 6/23/2022
82-03 Red Chimney Road; $200,000 on 6/24/2022
W2716 Sheridan Springs Road; $305,000 on 6/24/2022
Town of LaFayette
W2620 Thunderbird Lane; $350,000 on 6/22/2022
Town of La Grange
N7759 Laura Lane; $2,557,676 on 6/22/2022
Town of Linn
N1709 Durand Drive; $230,000 on 6/23/2022
Town of Lyons
1449 Park St.; $10,000 on 6/22/2022
7168-7170 Highway 36; $315,000 on 6/22/2022
Town of Spring Prairie
N6306 State Road 120; $720,000 on 6/20/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
N6996 Northwood Drive; $437,500 on 6/21/2022
W5276 Tippecanoe Trail; $285,000 on 6/22/2022
Town of Walworth
N241 Highway 14; $400,000 on 6/22/2022
Town of Whitewater
W7760 Hackett Road; $325,000 on 6/20/2022
N7376 E. Lakeshore Drive; $415,000 on 6/24/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W866 Geranium Road; $85,000 on 6/23/2022
W936 Myrtle Road; $339,000 on 6/24/2022
Village of East Troy
3284 Graydon Ave.; $328,832 on 6/20/2022
Village of Genoa City
1014 Teal Trail; $140,000 on 6/20/2022
254 Highland Ave.; $184,500 on 6/22/2022
507 Gifford St.; $208,611 on 6/24/2022
Village of Walworth
545 Winter Drive; $385,000 on 6/21/2022
222 Thistledown Lane; $265,000 on 6/22/2022
Village of Williams Bay
14c Wildwood Court; $260,000 on 6/23/2022
33 Humboldt Parkway; $650,000 on 6/23/2022