Rock County

City of Beloit

102 Adams St.; $145,000 on 6/20/2022

2621 E. Ridge Road; $311,000 on 6/22/2022

1142 Lincoln Ave.; $168,000 on 6/24/2022

1849 Fayette Ave.; $100,000 on 6/24/2022

2625 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $280,000 on 6/24/2022

City of Edgerton

1015 S. Main St.; $259,500 on 6/20/2022

2 Gear St.; $430,000 on 6/21/2022

10543 N. Oakway Lane; $185,000 on 6/22/2022

745 Walker Way; $310,500 on 6/23/2022

City of Evansville

137 E. Main St.; $188,500 on 6/20/2022

550 Hosanna Heights Court; $350,000 on 6/21/2022

546 Stonewood Court; $300,000 on 6/24/2022

City of Janesville

4202 Kingsford Drive; $277,500 on 6/20/2022

1200 W. Harold Ave.; $370,000 on 6/21/2022

1408 Highland Ave.; $75,000 on 6/21/2022

19 N. Main St.; $120,000 on 6/21/2022

2121 N. Sumac Drive; $257,000 on 6/21/2022

327 W. State St.; $370,000 on 6/21/2022

3839 Pintail Drive; $300,000 on 6/21/2022

614 W. Burbank Ave.; $335,000 on 6/21/2022

620 W. Court St.; $159,000 on 6/21/2022

1704-1706 Nicolet St.; $290,000 on 6/22/2022

920 Benton Ave.; $176,300 on 6/22/2022

170 S. Franklin St.; $6,000 on 6/23/2022

1315 Jerome Ave.; $215,000 on 6/24/2022

1607 N. Sumac Drive; $225,000 on 6/24/2022

2014 Arbor Ridge Way; $499,900 on 6/24/2022

2101 Meadowlark Drive; $350,000 on 6/24/2022

618 Monroe St.; $185,000 on 6/24/2022

City of Milton

396 E. Sunset Drive; $420,000 on 6/20/2022

Town of Avon

6711 S. County T; $480,000 on 6/23/2022

Town of Beloit

2736 S. Riverside Drive; $269,900 on 6/24/2022

Town of Clinton

10016 S. Summerville Road; $720,000 on 6/24/2022

Town of Fulton

10026 N. Ellendale Road; $317,000 on 6/20/2022

11048 N. Lake Woods Drive; $39,500 on 6/24/2022

Town of Janesville

810 E. Swiss Valley Drive; $648,000 on 6/20/2022

1446 N. Austin Road; $209,000 on 6/23/2022

2426 W. Juniper Ridge Court; $420,000 on 6/23/2022

Town of Magnolia

16016 W. Dorner Road; $420,000 on 6/23/2022

Town of Milton

1719 E. Road Four; $210,500 on 6/23/2022

Lot 3, East County Line Road; $140,000 on 6/24/2022

Town of Rock

4321 S. Spring Park Drive; $300,000 on 6/21/2022

Town of Turtle

2005 E. Ridge Road; $250,000 on 6/21/2022

Town of Union

10937 N. Donna Lane; $110,000 on 6/21/2022

Village of Clinton

423 Wagner Drive; $240,000 on 6/21/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

1114 Ann St.; $139,900 on 6/21/2022

355 Estate Lane; $335,000 on 6/24/2022

Lots 56 and 57, Tamarack Street; $62,000 on 6/24/2022

City of Elkhorn

1001 Voss Road; $411,900 on 6/21/2022

29 Maria Drive; $280,000 on 6/23/2022

616 E. Market St., Unit 103; $300,000 on 6/23/2022

409 E. Third Ave., Unit 7; $229,500 on 6/24/2022

City of Lake Geneva

780 Hunt Club Drive, Unit 56-07; $1,139,000 on 6/20/2022

1300 Park Row St.; $323,595 on 6/22/2022

500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit 46; $349,000 on 6/24/2022

744 Henry St.; $225,000 on 6/24/2022

831 and 833 Badger Lane; $255,900 on 6/24/2022

904 Center St.; $300,000 on 6/24/2022

City of Whitewater

117 S. Elizabeth St.; $370,000 on 6/22/2022

1185 W. Main St.; $460,000 on 6/22/2022

712 E. Main St.; $173,000 on 6/22/2022

Town of Bloomfield

N2483 Howard Drive; $127,187 on 6/20/2022

N2430 Tuskegee Drive; $300,000 on 6/24/2022

Town of Delavan

4104 Cherry Ave.; $231,796 on 6/22/2022

2908 Jones St.; $215,000 on 6/23/2022

470 Circle Drive; $356,200 on 6/24/2022

Town of East Troy

W1313 Beach Road; $185,000 on 6/24/2022

Town of Geneva

1111 Lakeland Lane; $310,000 on 6/20/2022

W3528 Wildwood Drive; $560,000 on 6/22/2022

W3789 Alder Drive; $290,000 on 6/23/2022

82-03 Red Chimney Road; $200,000 on 6/24/2022

W2716 Sheridan Springs Road; $305,000 on 6/24/2022

Town of LaFayette

W2620 Thunderbird Lane; $350,000 on 6/22/2022

Town of La Grange

N7759 Laura Lane; $2,557,676 on 6/22/2022

Town of Linn

N1709 Durand Drive; $230,000 on 6/23/2022

Town of Lyons

1449 Park St.; $10,000 on 6/22/2022

7168-7170 Highway 36; $315,000 on 6/22/2022

Town of Spring Prairie

N6306 State Road 120; $720,000 on 6/20/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

N6996 Northwood Drive; $437,500 on 6/21/2022

W5276 Tippecanoe Trail; $285,000 on 6/22/2022

Town of Walworth

N241 Highway 14; $400,000 on 6/22/2022

Town of Whitewater

W7760 Hackett Road; $325,000 on 6/20/2022

N7376 E. Lakeshore Drive; $415,000 on 6/24/2022

Village of Bloomfield

W866 Geranium Road; $85,000 on 6/23/2022

W936 Myrtle Road; $339,000 on 6/24/2022

Village of East Troy

3284 Graydon Ave.; $328,832 on 6/20/2022

Village of Genoa City

1014 Teal Trail; $140,000 on 6/20/2022

254 Highland Ave.; $184,500 on 6/22/2022

507 Gifford St.; $208,611 on 6/24/2022

Village of Walworth

545 Winter Drive; $385,000 on 6/21/2022

222 Thistledown Lane; $265,000 on 6/22/2022

Village of Williams Bay

14c Wildwood Court; $260,000 on 6/23/2022

33 Humboldt Parkway; $650,000 on 6/23/2022

