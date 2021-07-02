01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1116 Vernon Ave.; $118,900 on 6/14/2021

1147 Moore St.; $160,000 on 6/14/2021

1150 Bittle St.; $75,000 on 6/14/2021

1517 Moore St.; $82,400 on 6/14/2021

2231 Tumbleweed Lane; $105,000 on 6/14/2021

1655 Copeland Ave.; $110,000 on 6/15/2021

1321 Vernon Ave.; $66,000 on 6/16/2021

2577 Edgewood Road; $155,000 on 6/16/2021

832-332 1/2 Central Ave.; $136,000 on 6/16/2021

1840 Harrison Ave.; $98,000 on 6/17/2021

2927-2937 Kensington Lane; $975,000 on 6/17/2021

1458 Mckinley Ave.; $140,000 on 6/18/2021

1501 Liberty Ave.; $142,000 on 6/18/2021

1620 Moore St.; $77,000 on 6/18/2021

1661 Indian Road; $57,500 on 6/18/2021

1840 Murphy Woods Road; $170,000 on 6/18/2021

2032 Shopiere Road; $185,000 on 6/18/2021

City of Edgerton

7 W. Lawton St.; $42,000 on 6/16/2021

201 E. Lawton St.; $118,500 on 6/17/2021

City of Evansville

205 W. Church St.; $235,000 on 6/15/2021

255 Union St.; $217,500 on 6/15/2021

122 Gunther Drive; $277,500 on 6/18/2021

City of Janesville

1616 Crestview St.; $185,000 on 6/14/2021

3226 Briar Crest Drive; $275,000 on 6/14/2021

613 S. Academy St.; $60,000 on 6/14/2021

650 S. Fremont St.; $225,000 on 6/14/2021

1542 Garfield Ave.; $165,000 on 6/15/2021

1612 N. Harmony Drive; $160,000 on 6/15/2021

3508 Dartmouth Drive; $45,000 on 6/15/2021

1610 Roosevelt Ave.; $190,000 on 6/16/2021

3429 Greenwood Drive; $143,000 on 6/16/2021

571 N. Palm St.; $175,000 on 6/16/2021

1548 Kellogg Ave.; $110,000 on 6/17/2021

204 S. Academy St.; $6,000 on 6/17/2021

2128 N. Sumac Drive; $190,000 on 6/17/2021

408 Prospect Ave.; $160,000 on 6/17/2021

1008 Bouchard Ave.; $68,900 on 6/18/2021

1302 Jerome Ave.; $119,900 on 6/18/2021

1321 Laurel Ave.; $173,000 on 6/18/2021

1323 Macarthur Drive; $231,000 on 6/18/2021

1474 Sienna Crossing; $160,000 on 6/18/2021

312 N. Oakhill Ave.; $122,000 on 6/18/2021

4110 Greenbriar Drive; $345,000 on 6/18/2021

418 E. Centerway; $150,000 on 6/18/2021

468 W. Delavan Drive; $191,300 on 6/18/2021

City of Milton

433 Vernal Ave.; $195,000 on 6/14/2021

805 Hilltop Drive; $212,000 on 6/15/2021

123 Ivanhoe Drive; $218,000 on 6/18/2021

46 W. Madison Ave.; $250,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Avon

18034 W. Hyland Road; $249,500 on 6/15/2021

Town of Beloit

1947 S. Paddock Road; $285,000 on 6/14/2021

746 E. Limerick Lane; $20,900 on 6/15/2021

6355 W. Liberty Ave.; $194,200 on 6/16/2021

Town of Clinton

7416, S. State Road 140; $210,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Janesville

5828 W. Splendor Valley Drive; $560,000 on 6/15/2021

Town of Laprairie

4007 S. Read Road; $178,500 on 6/15/2021

Town of Rock

3810 W. Cemetery Road; $185,000 on 6/16/2021

4413 W. Rockport Road; $765,000 on 6/18/2021

4625 W. Brookmeadow Lane; $214,000 on 6/18/2021

6415 S. Edgewater Drive; $298,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Union

6017 Old Highway 92; $325,000 on 6/18/2021

Village of Clinton

706 High St.; $185,000 on 6/17/2021

504 Church St.; $22,500 on 6/18/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

60 E. Walworth Ave.; $192,000 on 6/14/2021

504 And 504 1/2 E. Wisconsin St.; $160,000 on 6/15/2021

502 S. Sixth St.; $199,500 on 6/16/2021

219 S. Franklin St., Unit E; $121,900 on 6/18/2021

City of Elkhorn

42 Sedgemeadow St.; $315,500 on 6/14/2021

703 Katie Lane; $375,000 on 6/16/2021

420 N. Patricia St.; $266,000 on 6/18/2021

609 Sandy Lane; $225,000 on 6/18/2021

City of Lake Geneva

1070 S. Lake Shore Drive; $756,950 on 6/14/2021

1033 Grant St.; $200,000 on 6/15/2021

111 Center St. #452; $151,000 on 6/16/2021

1022 Park Row St.; $600,000 on 6/17/2021

501 Broad St.; $898,265 on 6/18/2021

810 Kendall Lane; $278,900 on 6/18/2021

827 Wisconsin St.; $275,550 on 6/18/2021

City of Whitewater

255 S. Wisconsin St.; $175,000 on 6/15/2021

214 S. Whiton St.; $182,400 on 6/18/2021

227 S. Green St.; $144,900 on 6/18/2021

274 S. Janesville St.; $164,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Delavan

3582 N. Shore Drive; $258,000 on 6/15/2021

212 Oak Hill Road; $80,000 on 6/17/2021

2163 Newbury Lane; $322,750 on 6/18/2021

4221 Meadowlark Ave.; $208,800 on 6/18/2021

Town of East Troy

N9589 Horseshoe Lane; $770,000 on 6/14/2021

N8373 Hillburn Mill Road; $760,000 on 6/15/2021

N9370 Island Drive; $600,000 on 6/17/2021

W2183 Dannan Lane; $500,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Geneva

1374 Royal Troon Court; $75,000 on 6/14/2021

5 Zurich Court, Unit 7; $190,000 on 6/14/2021

1089 Lakeland Way, Unit 9-19; $265,000 on 6/15/2021

W2515 Summit Drive; $1,050,000 on 6/16/2021

N3279 County H; $210,000 on 6/17/2021

N3297 County H; $210,000 on 6/17/2021

Lot 73, Wildwood; $60,000 on 6/18/2021

W3776 Kelly Road; $560,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of La Grange

N7549 County O; $222,500 on 6/15/2021

W5838 Mariner Hills Court; $259,000 on 6/17/2021

W5180 Sterlingworth Court; $639,900 on 6/18/2021

Town of Linn

N1620 Williams Plaza; $225,000 on 6/15/2021

N1877 Loramoor Drive; $1,600,000 on 6/15/2021

N560 Zenda Road; $262,700 on 6/17/2021

W4108 Lakeview Road; $1,900,000 on 6/17/2021

N1921 Bluff Lane; $2,375,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Sharon

N709 Koch Road; $325,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Spring Prairie

N6112 Lyons Road; $231,000 on 6/17/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

W4945 County Es; $25,000 on 6/17/2021

N5864 County O; $370,000 on 6/18/2021

W5474 County Es; $277,500 on 6/18/2021

Town of Troy

Lot 2, Pleasant Lake Road; $150,000 on 6/18/2021

Town of Whitewater

N7702 Kettle Moraine Drive; $196,300 on 6/17/2021

N7317 Chapel Drive #5; $212,000 on 6/18/2021

N7625 Pine Knolls Drive; $380,000 on 6/18/2021

N7841 Kettle Moraine Drive; $300,000 on 6/18/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W773 Violet Road; $329,000 on 6/18/2021

Village of Darien

304 Wildwood Drive; $159,900 on 6/17/2021

Village of East Troy

2989 Main St.; $214,000 on 6/16/2021

Village of Fontana

809 Sauganash Drive; $350,000 on 6/14/2021

792 Shoshone Road; $719,000 on 6/15/2021

1066 Shabbona Drive; $668,000 on 6/18/2021

520a Bristol Oak Court; $610,000 on 6/18/2021

Village of Genoa City

1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, Unit 17; $192,000 on 6/15/2021

Village of Williams Bay

415 Chesterfield Court; $400,555 on 6/17/2021

0
0
0
0
0