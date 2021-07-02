Rock County
City of Beloit
1116 Vernon Ave.; $118,900 on 6/14/2021
1147 Moore St.; $160,000 on 6/14/2021
1150 Bittle St.; $75,000 on 6/14/2021
1517 Moore St.; $82,400 on 6/14/2021
2231 Tumbleweed Lane; $105,000 on 6/14/2021
1655 Copeland Ave.; $110,000 on 6/15/2021
1321 Vernon Ave.; $66,000 on 6/16/2021
2577 Edgewood Road; $155,000 on 6/16/2021
832-332 1/2 Central Ave.; $136,000 on 6/16/2021
1840 Harrison Ave.; $98,000 on 6/17/2021
2927-2937 Kensington Lane; $975,000 on 6/17/2021
1458 Mckinley Ave.; $140,000 on 6/18/2021
1501 Liberty Ave.; $142,000 on 6/18/2021
1620 Moore St.; $77,000 on 6/18/2021
1661 Indian Road; $57,500 on 6/18/2021
1840 Murphy Woods Road; $170,000 on 6/18/2021
2032 Shopiere Road; $185,000 on 6/18/2021
City of Edgerton
7 W. Lawton St.; $42,000 on 6/16/2021
201 E. Lawton St.; $118,500 on 6/17/2021
City of Evansville
205 W. Church St.; $235,000 on 6/15/2021
255 Union St.; $217,500 on 6/15/2021
122 Gunther Drive; $277,500 on 6/18/2021
City of Janesville
1616 Crestview St.; $185,000 on 6/14/2021
3226 Briar Crest Drive; $275,000 on 6/14/2021
613 S. Academy St.; $60,000 on 6/14/2021
650 S. Fremont St.; $225,000 on 6/14/2021
1542 Garfield Ave.; $165,000 on 6/15/2021
1612 N. Harmony Drive; $160,000 on 6/15/2021
3508 Dartmouth Drive; $45,000 on 6/15/2021
1610 Roosevelt Ave.; $190,000 on 6/16/2021
3429 Greenwood Drive; $143,000 on 6/16/2021
571 N. Palm St.; $175,000 on 6/16/2021
1548 Kellogg Ave.; $110,000 on 6/17/2021
204 S. Academy St.; $6,000 on 6/17/2021
2128 N. Sumac Drive; $190,000 on 6/17/2021
408 Prospect Ave.; $160,000 on 6/17/2021
1008 Bouchard Ave.; $68,900 on 6/18/2021
1302 Jerome Ave.; $119,900 on 6/18/2021
1321 Laurel Ave.; $173,000 on 6/18/2021
1323 Macarthur Drive; $231,000 on 6/18/2021
1474 Sienna Crossing; $160,000 on 6/18/2021
312 N. Oakhill Ave.; $122,000 on 6/18/2021
4110 Greenbriar Drive; $345,000 on 6/18/2021
418 E. Centerway; $150,000 on 6/18/2021
468 W. Delavan Drive; $191,300 on 6/18/2021
City of Milton
433 Vernal Ave.; $195,000 on 6/14/2021
805 Hilltop Drive; $212,000 on 6/15/2021
123 Ivanhoe Drive; $218,000 on 6/18/2021
46 W. Madison Ave.; $250,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Avon
18034 W. Hyland Road; $249,500 on 6/15/2021
Town of Beloit
1947 S. Paddock Road; $285,000 on 6/14/2021
746 E. Limerick Lane; $20,900 on 6/15/2021
6355 W. Liberty Ave.; $194,200 on 6/16/2021
Town of Clinton
7416, S. State Road 140; $210,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Janesville
5828 W. Splendor Valley Drive; $560,000 on 6/15/2021
Town of Laprairie
4007 S. Read Road; $178,500 on 6/15/2021
Town of Rock
3810 W. Cemetery Road; $185,000 on 6/16/2021
4413 W. Rockport Road; $765,000 on 6/18/2021
4625 W. Brookmeadow Lane; $214,000 on 6/18/2021
6415 S. Edgewater Drive; $298,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Union
6017 Old Highway 92; $325,000 on 6/18/2021
Village of Clinton
706 High St.; $185,000 on 6/17/2021
504 Church St.; $22,500 on 6/18/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
60 E. Walworth Ave.; $192,000 on 6/14/2021
504 And 504 1/2 E. Wisconsin St.; $160,000 on 6/15/2021
502 S. Sixth St.; $199,500 on 6/16/2021
219 S. Franklin St., Unit E; $121,900 on 6/18/2021
City of Elkhorn
42 Sedgemeadow St.; $315,500 on 6/14/2021
703 Katie Lane; $375,000 on 6/16/2021
420 N. Patricia St.; $266,000 on 6/18/2021
609 Sandy Lane; $225,000 on 6/18/2021
City of Lake Geneva
1070 S. Lake Shore Drive; $756,950 on 6/14/2021
1033 Grant St.; $200,000 on 6/15/2021
111 Center St. #452; $151,000 on 6/16/2021
1022 Park Row St.; $600,000 on 6/17/2021
501 Broad St.; $898,265 on 6/18/2021
810 Kendall Lane; $278,900 on 6/18/2021
827 Wisconsin St.; $275,550 on 6/18/2021
City of Whitewater
255 S. Wisconsin St.; $175,000 on 6/15/2021
214 S. Whiton St.; $182,400 on 6/18/2021
227 S. Green St.; $144,900 on 6/18/2021
274 S. Janesville St.; $164,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Delavan
3582 N. Shore Drive; $258,000 on 6/15/2021
212 Oak Hill Road; $80,000 on 6/17/2021
2163 Newbury Lane; $322,750 on 6/18/2021
4221 Meadowlark Ave.; $208,800 on 6/18/2021
Town of East Troy
N9589 Horseshoe Lane; $770,000 on 6/14/2021
N8373 Hillburn Mill Road; $760,000 on 6/15/2021
N9370 Island Drive; $600,000 on 6/17/2021
W2183 Dannan Lane; $500,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Geneva
1374 Royal Troon Court; $75,000 on 6/14/2021
5 Zurich Court, Unit 7; $190,000 on 6/14/2021
1089 Lakeland Way, Unit 9-19; $265,000 on 6/15/2021
W2515 Summit Drive; $1,050,000 on 6/16/2021
N3279 County H; $210,000 on 6/17/2021
N3297 County H; $210,000 on 6/17/2021
Lot 73, Wildwood; $60,000 on 6/18/2021
W3776 Kelly Road; $560,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of La Grange
N7549 County O; $222,500 on 6/15/2021
W5838 Mariner Hills Court; $259,000 on 6/17/2021
W5180 Sterlingworth Court; $639,900 on 6/18/2021
Town of Linn
N1620 Williams Plaza; $225,000 on 6/15/2021
N1877 Loramoor Drive; $1,600,000 on 6/15/2021
N560 Zenda Road; $262,700 on 6/17/2021
W4108 Lakeview Road; $1,900,000 on 6/17/2021
N1921 Bluff Lane; $2,375,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Sharon
N709 Koch Road; $325,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Spring Prairie
N6112 Lyons Road; $231,000 on 6/17/2021
Town of Sugar Creek
W4945 County Es; $25,000 on 6/17/2021
N5864 County O; $370,000 on 6/18/2021
W5474 County Es; $277,500 on 6/18/2021
Town of Troy
Lot 2, Pleasant Lake Road; $150,000 on 6/18/2021
Town of Whitewater
N7702 Kettle Moraine Drive; $196,300 on 6/17/2021
N7317 Chapel Drive #5; $212,000 on 6/18/2021
N7625 Pine Knolls Drive; $380,000 on 6/18/2021
N7841 Kettle Moraine Drive; $300,000 on 6/18/2021
Village of Bloomfield
W773 Violet Road; $329,000 on 6/18/2021
Village of Darien
304 Wildwood Drive; $159,900 on 6/17/2021
Village of East Troy
2989 Main St.; $214,000 on 6/16/2021
Village of Fontana
809 Sauganash Drive; $350,000 on 6/14/2021
792 Shoshone Road; $719,000 on 6/15/2021
1066 Shabbona Drive; $668,000 on 6/18/2021
520a Bristol Oak Court; $610,000 on 6/18/2021
Village of Genoa City
1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, Unit 17; $192,000 on 6/15/2021
Village of Williams Bay
415 Chesterfield Court; $400,555 on 6/17/2021