Rock County
City of Beloit
1917 Forest Ave.; $30,000 on 6/13/2022
2153 Staborn Drive; $150,000 on 6/13/2022
712 Elm St.; $95,000 on 6/13/2022
1676 Fayette Ave.; $22,000 on 6/14/2022
2173 Shopiere Road; $57,500 on 6/14/2022
825 Liberty Ave.; $165,000 on 6/14/2022
1575 Prairie Ave.; $300,000 on 6/15/2022
1828 Park Ave.; $67,100 on 6/15/2022
1729 Cleveland St.; $119,000 on 6/16/2022
1236 Evergreen Ave.; $147,500 on 6/17/2022
1621 Hawks Pass; $320,000 on 6/17/2022
1722 Calumet Ave.; $104,900 on 6/17/2022
1820 Burton St.; $235,000 on 6/17/2022
1936 Vernon Ave.; $175,000 on 6/17/2022
City of Edgerton
455 Fairway Circle; $585,000 on 6/14/2022
210 Albion St.; $145,000 on 6/16/2022
City of Evansville
328 S. Madison St.; $185,000 on 6/14/2022
631 Prairie View Drive; $380,000 on 6/17/2022
City of Janesville
1523 Wolcott St.; $279,900 on 6/13/2022
1855 S. Jackson St.; $5,600,000 on 6/13/2022
4000 Boulder Drive; $54,000 on 6/13/2022
465 S. Blackhawk St.; $125,000 on 6/13/2022
519 S. Blackhawk St.; $130,000 on 6/13/2022
20 E. Delavan Drive; $165,000 on 6/14/2022
217 Sunset Drive; $212,500 on 6/14/2022
3852 Red Hawk Court; $364,900 on 6/14/2022
610 N. Willard Ave.; $260,000 on 6/14/2022
733 E. Centerway; $400,000 on 6/14/2022
1666 S. Chatham St.; $190,000 on 6/15/2022
1801 Arbor Ridge Way, Lot 24; $48,900 on 6/15/2022
1928 Mayfair Drive; $237,000 on 6/15/2022
2111 Ruteledge Ave.; $266,500 on 6/15/2022
624 Greenway Point Drive; $391,700 on 6/15/2022
1704 Nicolet St.; $290,000 on 6/16/2022
218 E. State St.; $150,000 on 6/16/2022
2418 Harvard Drive; $140,000 on 6/16/2022
34 Forest Park Blvd.; $250,000 on 6/16/2022
1122-1124 N. Oakhill Ave.; $199,500 on 6/17/2022
1532 Honeysuckle Lane; $395,000 on 6/17/2022
1614 S. Oakhill Ave.; $125,000 on 6/17/2022
2011 Savanna Drive; $231,000 on 6/17/2022
2200 Ruger Ave.; $158,000 on 6/17/2022
2326 Dartmouth Drive; $360,000 on 6/17/2022
2602 King St.; $210,000 on 6/17/2022
3410 McCann Drive; $380,000 on 6/17/2022
3820 Kennedy Road; $1,455,000 on 6/17/2022
3904 Byrn Mawr Drive; $255,500 on 6/17/2022
5473 Arrowood Lane; $56,900 on 6/17/2022
821 Sherman Ave.; $135,000 on 6/17/2022
City of Milton
233 Parkview Drive; $460,000 on 6/15/2022
125 W. Madison Ave.; $173,000 on 6/17/2022
Town of Beloit
1908 S. Porter Ave.; $56,500 on 6/13/2022
1950 S. Cottage Ave.; $127,000 on 6/13/2022
765 E. Lilac Road; $315,000 on 6/13/2022
1110 E. Crystal Lane; $200,000 on 6/14/2022
3353 W. Beloit Newark Road; $95,000 on 6/16/2022
Town of Bradford
8818 E. Wyman Drive; $273,500 on 6/13/2022
Town of Center
4848 N. Timber Trail; $344,500 on 6/13/2022
Town of Fulton
18 River Lane; $147,500 on 6/15/2022
523 E. Fulton Circle; $249,500 on 6/15/2022
530 E. Ellendale Road; $220,000 on 6/16/2022
Town of Janesville
4723 W. Oakwood Park Drive; $192,250 on 6/13/2022
3178 N. Crystal Springs Road; $330,000 on 6/14/2022
5633 N. Northwood Trace; $775,000 on 6/16/2022
Town of Milton
1515 E. Road 7; $265,000 on 6/14/2022
10736 N. Charley Bluff Road; $212,800 on 6/15/2022
2150 E. Carly Court; $445,000 on 6/17/2022
Town of Plymouth
8534 W. Footville Hanover Road; $321,169 on 6/17/2022
Town of Turtle
2149 E. Bradley St.; $190,000 on 6/17/2022
5427 E. Creek Road; $228,600 on 6/17/2022
Village of Footville
216 S. Gilbert St.; $225,000 on 6/17/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
316 N. Fifth St.; $245,000 on 6/13/2022
521 Lawson School Road, Unit 3; $132,500 on 6/13/2022
1632 Hobbs Drive; $3,150,000 on 6/14/2022
609 Park Ave.; $231,000 on 6/17/2022
628 Park Ave.; $280,000 on 6/17/2022
706 Park Ave.; $216,040 on 6/17/2022
724 Phoenix St., Unit B-4; $132,000 on 6/17/2022
City of Elkhorn
216 E. Jefferson St.; $60,000 on 6/13/2022
40 W. Hidden Trail; $5,400,000 on 6/13/2022
830 Elkhorn Ave.; $365,000 on 6/15/2022
53 E. Sedgemeadow St.; $391,300 on 6/17/2022
City of Lake Geneva
1077 Dorwood Drive; $270,000 on 6/15/2022
1209 Pleasant St.; $230,000 on 6/15/2022
129 S. Curtis St. #1312; $281,000 on 6/15/2022
230 Summerhaven Lane; $389,000 on 6/15/2022
500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit 66; $351,000 on 6/15/2022
320 Bowing Way; $388,868 on 6/16/2022
111 Center St., Unit 457; $212,500 on 6/17/2022
City of Whitewater
915 E. Clay St.; $95,000 on 6/15/2022
431 E. Milwaukee St.; $158,000 on 6/17/2022
Town of Delavan
2161 Landings Lane; $340,000 on 6/15/2022
5594 Bailey Road; $227,900 on 6/15/2022
5691 Highway 11; $250,000 on 6/15/2022
6467 Highway 11; $360,000 on 6/16/2022
Town of East Troy
W2425 New Deal Ave.; $300,000 on 6/16/2022
Town of Geneva
21 Matterhorn Circle, Unit 21-03; $175,000 on 6/13/2022
965 Lakeland Drive; $336,000 on 6/17/2022
Town of La Grange
W5182 Jason Road; $375,000 on 6/13/2022
W5308 Lauderdale Drive; $87,550 on 6/17/2022
Town of Linn
N2409 Cisco Road; $331,200 on 6/14/2022
W4271 Oriole Drive; $2,375,000 on 6/15/2022
Town of Lyons
5861 Alvin Howe Road; $450,000 on 6/15/2022
5625 Steele Road; $275,000 on 6/17/2022
Town of Richmond
N6464 Anderson Drive; $20,000 on 6/16/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W4945 County Es, Lot 109; $35,000 on 6/14/2022
W4945 County Es, Unit 34; $21,000 on 6/15/2022
W5581 Plantation Road; $450,000 on 6/16/2022
Town of Troy
W4624 Bluff Road; $300,800 on 6/15/2022
Town of Whitewater
N7816 E. Lakeshore Drive; $350,000 on 6/17/2022
Village of Bloomfield
N1234 Highway H; $239,900 on 6/13/2022
N920 Rose Drive; $260,000 on 6/13/2022
W760 Violet Road; $130,000 on 6/14/2022
W873 Hyacinth Road; $275,000 on 6/15/2022
W881 Hyacinth Road; $270,000 on 6/15/2022
Village of Darien
313 N. Church St.; $146,000 on 6/14/2022
301 N. Walworth St.; $325,000 on 6/17/2022
Village of East Troy
2529 Brittany Lane; $429,900 on 6/15/2022
2544 Saint Peters Road; $370,000 on 6/15/2022
Village of Fontana
749 Shabbona Drive; $670,000 on 6/13/2022
269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1505; $75,000 on 6/16/2022
898 Sauganash Drive; $350,000 on 6/17/2022
Village of Williams Bay
91 Potawatomi Road N4, Unit 209; $298,000 on 6/14/2022
23 Constance Blvd.; $506,500 on 6/16/2022
30 Driftwood Court; $350,000 on 6/16/2022
80 Jewell Drive; $215,000 on 6/16/2022
78 Menomonee Road; $597,000 on 6/17/2022