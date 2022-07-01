01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1917 Forest Ave.; $30,000 on 6/13/2022

2153 Staborn Drive; $150,000 on 6/13/2022

712 Elm St.; $95,000 on 6/13/2022

1676 Fayette Ave.; $22,000 on 6/14/2022

2173 Shopiere Road; $57,500 on 6/14/2022

825 Liberty Ave.; $165,000 on 6/14/2022

1575 Prairie Ave.; $300,000 on 6/15/2022

1828 Park Ave.; $67,100 on 6/15/2022

1729 Cleveland St.; $119,000 on 6/16/2022

1236 Evergreen Ave.; $147,500 on 6/17/2022

1621 Hawks Pass; $320,000 on 6/17/2022

1722 Calumet Ave.; $104,900 on 6/17/2022

1820 Burton St.; $235,000 on 6/17/2022

1936 Vernon Ave.; $175,000 on 6/17/2022

City of Edgerton

455 Fairway Circle; $585,000 on 6/14/2022

210 Albion St.; $145,000 on 6/16/2022

City of Evansville

328 S. Madison St.; $185,000 on 6/14/2022

631 Prairie View Drive; $380,000 on 6/17/2022

City of Janesville

1523 Wolcott St.; $279,900 on 6/13/2022

1855 S. Jackson St.; $5,600,000 on 6/13/2022

4000 Boulder Drive; $54,000 on 6/13/2022

465 S. Blackhawk St.; $125,000 on 6/13/2022

519 S. Blackhawk St.; $130,000 on 6/13/2022

20 E. Delavan Drive; $165,000 on 6/14/2022

217 Sunset Drive; $212,500 on 6/14/2022

3852 Red Hawk Court; $364,900 on 6/14/2022

610 N. Willard Ave.; $260,000 on 6/14/2022

733 E. Centerway; $400,000 on 6/14/2022

1666 S. Chatham St.; $190,000 on 6/15/2022

1801 Arbor Ridge Way, Lot 24; $48,900 on 6/15/2022

1928 Mayfair Drive; $237,000 on 6/15/2022

2111 Ruteledge Ave.; $266,500 on 6/15/2022

624 Greenway Point Drive; $391,700 on 6/15/2022

1704 Nicolet St.; $290,000 on 6/16/2022

218 E. State St.; $150,000 on 6/16/2022

2418 Harvard Drive; $140,000 on 6/16/2022

34 Forest Park Blvd.; $250,000 on 6/16/2022

1122-1124 N. Oakhill Ave.; $199,500 on 6/17/2022

1532 Honeysuckle Lane; $395,000 on 6/17/2022

1614 S. Oakhill Ave.; $125,000 on 6/17/2022

2011 Savanna Drive; $231,000 on 6/17/2022

2200 Ruger Ave.; $158,000 on 6/17/2022

2326 Dartmouth Drive; $360,000 on 6/17/2022

2602 King St.; $210,000 on 6/17/2022

3410 McCann Drive; $380,000 on 6/17/2022

3820 Kennedy Road; $1,455,000 on 6/17/2022

3904 Byrn Mawr Drive; $255,500 on 6/17/2022

5473 Arrowood Lane; $56,900 on 6/17/2022

821 Sherman Ave.; $135,000 on 6/17/2022

City of Milton

233 Parkview Drive; $460,000 on 6/15/2022

125 W. Madison Ave.; $173,000 on 6/17/2022

Town of Beloit

1908 S. Porter Ave.; $56,500 on 6/13/2022

1950 S. Cottage Ave.; $127,000 on 6/13/2022

765 E. Lilac Road; $315,000 on 6/13/2022

1110 E. Crystal Lane; $200,000 on 6/14/2022

3353 W. Beloit Newark Road; $95,000 on 6/16/2022

Town of Bradford

8818 E. Wyman Drive; $273,500 on 6/13/2022

Town of Center

4848 N. Timber Trail; $344,500 on 6/13/2022

Town of Fulton

18 River Lane; $147,500 on 6/15/2022

523 E. Fulton Circle; $249,500 on 6/15/2022

530 E. Ellendale Road; $220,000 on 6/16/2022

Town of Janesville

4723 W. Oakwood Park Drive; $192,250 on 6/13/2022

3178 N. Crystal Springs Road; $330,000 on 6/14/2022

5633 N. Northwood Trace; $775,000 on 6/16/2022

Town of Milton

1515 E. Road 7; $265,000 on 6/14/2022

10736 N. Charley Bluff Road; $212,800 on 6/15/2022

2150 E. Carly Court; $445,000 on 6/17/2022

Town of Plymouth

8534 W. Footville Hanover Road; $321,169 on 6/17/2022

Town of Turtle

2149 E. Bradley St.; $190,000 on 6/17/2022

5427 E. Creek Road; $228,600 on 6/17/2022

Village of Footville

216 S. Gilbert St.; $225,000 on 6/17/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

316 N. Fifth St.; $245,000 on 6/13/2022

521 Lawson School Road, Unit 3; $132,500 on 6/13/2022

1632 Hobbs Drive; $3,150,000 on 6/14/2022

609 Park Ave.; $231,000 on 6/17/2022

628 Park Ave.; $280,000 on 6/17/2022

706 Park Ave.; $216,040 on 6/17/2022

724 Phoenix St., Unit B-4; $132,000 on 6/17/2022

City of Elkhorn

216 E. Jefferson St.; $60,000 on 6/13/2022

40 W. Hidden Trail; $5,400,000 on 6/13/2022

830 Elkhorn Ave.; $365,000 on 6/15/2022

53 E. Sedgemeadow St.; $391,300 on 6/17/2022

City of Lake Geneva

1077 Dorwood Drive; $270,000 on 6/15/2022

1209 Pleasant St.; $230,000 on 6/15/2022

129 S. Curtis St. #1312; $281,000 on 6/15/2022

230 Summerhaven Lane; $389,000 on 6/15/2022

500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit 66; $351,000 on 6/15/2022

320 Bowing Way; $388,868 on 6/16/2022

111 Center St., Unit 457; $212,500 on 6/17/2022

City of Whitewater

915 E. Clay St.; $95,000 on 6/15/2022

431 E. Milwaukee St.; $158,000 on 6/17/2022

Town of Delavan

2161 Landings Lane; $340,000 on 6/15/2022

5594 Bailey Road; $227,900 on 6/15/2022

5691 Highway 11; $250,000 on 6/15/2022

6467 Highway 11; $360,000 on 6/16/2022

Town of East Troy

W2425 New Deal Ave.; $300,000 on 6/16/2022

Town of Geneva

21 Matterhorn Circle, Unit 21-03; $175,000 on 6/13/2022

965 Lakeland Drive; $336,000 on 6/17/2022

Town of La Grange

W5182 Jason Road; $375,000 on 6/13/2022

W5308 Lauderdale Drive; $87,550 on 6/17/2022

Town of Linn

N2409 Cisco Road; $331,200 on 6/14/2022

W4271 Oriole Drive; $2,375,000 on 6/15/2022

Town of Lyons

5861 Alvin Howe Road; $450,000 on 6/15/2022

5625 Steele Road; $275,000 on 6/17/2022

Town of Richmond

N6464 Anderson Drive; $20,000 on 6/16/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

W4945 County Es, Lot 109; $35,000 on 6/14/2022

W4945 County Es, Unit 34; $21,000 on 6/15/2022

W5581 Plantation Road; $450,000 on 6/16/2022

Town of Troy

W4624 Bluff Road; $300,800 on 6/15/2022

Town of Whitewater

N7816 E. Lakeshore Drive; $350,000 on 6/17/2022

Village of Bloomfield

N1234 Highway H; $239,900 on 6/13/2022

N920 Rose Drive; $260,000 on 6/13/2022

W760 Violet Road; $130,000 on 6/14/2022

W873 Hyacinth Road; $275,000 on 6/15/2022

W881 Hyacinth Road; $270,000 on 6/15/2022

Village of Darien

313 N. Church St.; $146,000 on 6/14/2022

301 N. Walworth St.; $325,000 on 6/17/2022

Village of East Troy

2529 Brittany Lane; $429,900 on 6/15/2022

2544 Saint Peters Road; $370,000 on 6/15/2022

Village of Fontana

749 Shabbona Drive; $670,000 on 6/13/2022

269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1505; $75,000 on 6/16/2022

898 Sauganash Drive; $350,000 on 6/17/2022

Village of Williams Bay

91 Potawatomi Road N4, Unit 209; $298,000 on 6/14/2022

23 Constance Blvd.; $506,500 on 6/16/2022

30 Driftwood Court; $350,000 on 6/16/2022

80 Jewell Drive; $215,000 on 6/16/2022

78 Menomonee Road; $597,000 on 6/17/2022

