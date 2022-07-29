Rock County
City of Beloit
1023 Copeland Ave.; $102,000 on 7/11/2022
1037 Prairie Ave.; $150,000 on 7/11/2022
2300 Pioneer Drive; $158,300 on 7/11/2022
1740 Cleveland St.; $143,000 on 7/12/2022
504 Kenwood Ave.; $55,000 on 7/12/2022
1235 Nelson Ave.; $9,000 on 7/13/2022
1924 Portland Ave.; $68,000 on 7/13/2022
748 Wisconsin Ave.; $85,700 on 7/13/2022
813-815 Ninth St.; $119,000 on 7/13/2022
1548 Ritsher St.; $176,400 on 7/14/2022
1709 Lombard Ave.; $80,000 on 7/14/2022
2110 Walton Lane; $41,450 on 7/15/2022
3470 Bee Lane; $338,000 on 7/15/2022
City of Edgerton
718 Walker Way; $210,000 on 7/15/2022
City of Evansville
756 Brown School Road, Unit D; $245,000 on 7/11/2022
421 Longfield St.; $195,000 on 7/15/2022
City of Janesville
1828 Mayfair Drive; $240,000 on 7/11/2022
446 N. Terrace St.; $149,900 on 7/11/2022
4536 Plantation Lane; $465,000 on 7/11/2022
104 W. Holmes St.; $70,000 on 7/12/2022
1108 Bouchard Ave.; $75,000 on 7/12/2022
1618 S. Walnut St.; $195,100 on 7/12/2022
847 N. Wright Road; $186,000 on 7/12/2022
1203 E. Memorial Drive; $149,900 on 7/13/2022
1420 Tamarack Lane; $184,800 on 7/13/2022
2540 Liberty Lane; $162,000 on 7/13/2022
66 S. Blackhawk St.; $221,000 on 7/13/2022
96 S. Lexington Drive; $215,000 on 7/14/2022
10 S. Lexington Drive; $190,000 on 7/15/2022
1034 N. Claremont Drive; $240,000 on 7/15/2022
1238 Beloit Ave.; $156,500 on 7/15/2022
1244 E. Court St.; $163,000 on 7/15/2022
1415 Purvis Ave.; $157,500 on 7/15/2022
1424 S. Oakhill Ave.; $24,000 on 7/15/2022
1517 Anthony Ave.; $234,900 on 7/15/2022
1711 Royal Oaks Drive; $336,000 on 7/15/2022
1811 Wolcott St.; $24,000 on 7/15/2022
2219 S. Palm St.; $170,000 on 7/15/2022
332 Rosewood Drive; $239,000 on 7/15/2022
3417 Hazelnut Lane; $385,900 on 7/15/2022
3705 Tanglewood Place; $65,000 on 7/15/2022
3718 Bryn Mawr Drive; $275,000 on 7/15/2022
403 S. Jackson St.; $125,000 on 7/15/2022
409 Cherry St.; $105,200 on 7/15/2022
4335 E. Milwaukee St.; $235,000 on 7/15/2022
4521 Hearthstone Drive; $300,000 on 7/15/2022
9 S Fremont St.; $240,000 on 7/15/2022
City of Milton
632 Rivendell Drive; $305,000 on 7/12/2022
101-103 W. Madison Ave.; $309,900 on 7/13/2022
262 E. Sunset Drive; $340,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Beloit
2528 S. Riverside Drive; $480,000 on 7/11/2022
1915 S. Glen Ave.; $23,700 on 7/12/2022
716 E. Cranston Road; $167,500 on 7/14/2022
Town of Center
0 Mineral Point Road; $135,000 on 7/13/2022
Town of Fulton
9971 N. Edgewood Shores Road; $159,999 on 7/11/2022
Town of Harmony
5729 N Promising Lane; $455,000 on 7/11/2022
Town of Janesville
6140 W County A; $305,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Milton
10713 N. Bay Shore Lane; $225,000 on 7/13/2022
Town of Spring Valley
17421 W. Church Road; $375,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Turtle
2104 E. Huebbe Parkway; $247,777 on 7/11/2022
2212 E. West Hart Road; $181,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Union
5315 W. Fair St.; $125,000 on 7/15/2022
Village of Orfordville
517 E. Beloit St.; $179,000 on 7/13/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1208 Racine St.; $257,000 on 7/13/2022
230 Spring Lane; $330,000 on 7/13/2022
307 S. Fourth St.; $225,000 on 7/13/2022
616 and 618 Bowers Blvd.; $1,900,000 on 7/15/2022
City of Elkhorn
134 N. Cranberry St.; $385,000 on 7/11/2022
1142 W. Court St.; $369,900 on 7/12/2022
123 S. Eastown Manor; $170,123 on 7/14/2022
City of Lake Geneva
333 Gallant Drive; $337,500 on 7/11/2022
1550 Evergreen Lane; $675,000 on 7/12/2022
325 Bowing Way; $488,984 on 7/13/2022
311 Debussy Way; $388,240 on 7/14/2022
416 Beethoven Drive; $443,342 on 7/14/2022
123 Center St., Unit 204; $115,000 on 7/15/2022
511 Ridgeview Court; $720,059 on 7/15/2022
647 W. Main St.; $775,000 on 7/15/2022
925 Maytag Road; $2,200,000 on 7/15/2022
City of Whitewater
493 S. Buckingham Blvd.; $237,000 on 7/11/2022
207 N. Jefferson St.; $175,000 on 7/15/2022
357 N. Jefferson St.; $140,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Bloomfield
N2126 County H; $375,000 on 7/11/2022
W772 Douglass Ave.; $210,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Delavan
2814 Alpine Lane; $1,625,000 on 7/11/2022
4288 County O; $360,000 on 7/13/2022
2712 Cameron St.; $240,000 on 7/14/2022
2816 Mabie St.; $240,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of East Troy
W2160 Beulah Heights Road; $400,000 on 7/11/2022
W882 White Oak Drive; $235,000 on 7/14/2022
N9364 Beulah Park Road; $350,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Geneva
N3230 Highland Drive; $355,900 on 7/11/2022
W3215 Loveland Road; $370,000 on 7/12/2022
W4544 Highway 50; $128,500 on 7/12/2022
1660 Cottage Drive; $165,000 on 7/13/2022
N3250 Tamarack Road; $55,000 on 7/14/2022
1301 Prestwick Drive; $799,000 on 7/15/2022
1851 Woodland Circle; $316,500 on 7/15/2022
Town of LaFayette
W3898 Potter Road; $225,000 on 7/11/2022
Town of La Grange
W5493 Rocky Road; $469,000 on 7/11/2022
Town of Linn
W3289 Poplar St.; $220,000 on 7/11/2022
N2436 Shoreview Drive; $600,000 on 7/15/2022
W3695 Linnwood Ave.; $272,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Richmond
N7038 Oakwood Road; $370,000 on 7/14/2022
N6994 County Road; $230,000 on 7/15/2022
Town of Sharon
W8496 Town Hall Road; $125,000 on 7/11/2022
Town of Troy
N7316 County Es; $30,000 on 7/12/2022
Town of Walworth
W6977 Willow Bend Road; $317,000 on 7/15/2022
Village of Darien
453 Oak Ridge Drive; $260,000 on 7/11/2022
Village of East Troy
2141-2143 Division St.; $167,000 on 7/14/2022
Village of Fontana
163 Fontana Ave.; $245,000 on 7/11/2022
860 Sauganash Drive; $815,000 on 7/15/2022
Village of Walworth
118 Prairie Drive; $341,000 on 7/14/2022
415 Cambridge Drive; $483,840 on 7/14/2022
Village of Williams Bay
516 Bridgewater Circle; $626,000 on 7/11/2022
205 Williams St., Unit 11; $114,000 on 7/15/2022