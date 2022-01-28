Rock County
City of Beloit
1623 Sixth St.; $77,250 on 1/10/2022
1105 Eaton Ave.; $50,000 on 1/11/2022
1646 Oakwood Ave.; $138,500 on 1/11/2022
452 Wisconsin Ave.; $57,400 on 1/11/2022
543 Highland Ave.; $30,500 on 1/11/2022
1108 Partridge Ave.; $144,001 on 1/12/2022
2758 Scotties Drive; $153,000 on 1/12/2022
1859 Yates Ave.; $55,000 on 1/13/2022
3561 Eagles Ridge Drive; $315,000 on 1/13/2022
904 Williams St.; $154,900 on 1/13/2022
1309, Merrill St.; $112,900 on 1/14/2022
1743 W. Grand Ave.; $87,900 on 1/14/2022
1771 Harrison Ave. and 1010 Henry Ave.; $325,000 on 1/14/2022
1833 Spruce St.; $10,000 on 1/14/2022
949 Wisconsin Ave.; $325,000 on 1/14/2022
City of Evansville
102 Deanna Drive; $150,000 on 1/13/2022
124 N. Madison St.; $245,000 on 1/14/2022
287 Franklin St.; $183,000 on 1/14/2022
City of Janesville
1316 Blaine Ave.; $149,900 on 1/10/2022
210 Riverside St.; $125,000 on 1/10/2022
711 S. Main St.; $283,900 on 1/10/2022
915 W. Holmes St.; $152,000 on 1/10/2022
633 S. Franklin St.; $165,000 on 1/11/2022
1607 Holiday Drive; $290,000 on 1/13/2022
1903 Beloit Ave.; $50,000 on 1/13/2022
3516 Voda Drive; $349,900 on 1/13/2022
921 Sherman Ave.; $106,000 on 1/13/2022
1425 W. Memorial Drive; $150,000 on 1/14/2022
1507 Wolcott St.; $245,000 on 1/14/2022
215 Rockport Road; $68,400 on 1/14/2022
2305 Cornell Ave.; $167,500 on 1/14/2022
325 Caroline St.; $153,000 on 1/14/2022
4265 Windmill Lane; $345,000 on 1/14/2022
4302 Scottys Drive; $445,450 on 1/14/2022
450 S. Arch St.; $255,000 on 1/14/2022
48 Marshall Place; $220,000 on 1/14/2022
City of Milton
614 College St.; $123,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Beloit
700 E. Hart Road; $250,000 on 1/10/2022
2740 S. High Crest Road; $76,300 on 1/11/2022
9034 E. B-C Townline Road; $16,600 on 1/11/2022
555 E. Azalea Terrace; $285,000 on 1/12/2022
1959 S. Wisconsin Ave.; $325,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Center
7251 W. Fenrick Road; $300,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Fulton
164 Rock Circle; $85,000 on 1/13/2022
6330 W. County M; $320,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Harmony
4919 N. Henke Road; $384,530 on 1/13/2022
Town of Janesville
2315 N. Britt Road; $95,050 on 1/14/2022
2727 N. Partridge Hollow Drive; $282,500 on 1/14/2022
3508 N. Edgewood Drive; $500,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Newark
10245 W. State Road 81; $370,000 on 1/12/2022
Village of Clinton
418 Wagner Drive; $220,000 on 1/14/2022
429 Karen Lane; $224,900 on 1/14/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1827; $53,000 on 1/10/2022
402 Phoenix St.; $135,000 on 1/11/2022
227 Nicholas Drive; $149,900 on 1/13/2022
City of Elkhorn
1020 E. Pinecrest Lane; $275,400 on 1/12/2022
236 W. Page St.; $153,000 on 1/12/2022
619 Alex Drive; $330,000 on 1/12/2022
107 S. Church St.; $290,000 on 1/13/2022
413 N. Broad St.; $250,000 on 1/13/2022
503 S. Nathan Lane; $265,000 on 1/14/2022
635 Alex Drive; $198,000 on 1/14/2022
Lot 1, Briarwood Lane; $101,700 on 1/14/2022
City of Lake Geneva
622 Center St.; $200,000 on 1/10/2022
433 Haskins St.; $280,000 on 1/12/2022
215-3C Country Club; $85,000 on 1/13/2022
111 Center St., Unit 305; $235,000 on 1/14/2022
615 S. Lake Shore Drive; $800,000 on 1/14/2022
City of Whitewater
271 N. Prairie St.; $215,000 on 1/10/2022
Town of Darien
N2808 Foundry Road; $140,000 on 1/13/2022
Town of Delavan
Lot 180, Lake Delavan Highlands; $100,000 on 1/13/2022
2161 Newbury Lane; $315,000 on 1/14/2022
3401 County F S; $177,800 on 1/14/2022
Town of Geneva
1045 Geneva National Ave. N; $705,000 on 1/14/2022
913 Eagleton Drive, Unit 46-11; $385,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of LaFayette
W4772 Potter Road; $150,000 on 1/10/2022
W4515 County A; $275,000 on 1/14/2022
W4727 Ridgeview Road; $400,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Linn
W3471 S. Lakeshore Drive; $176,600 on 1/11/2022
Lot 11, Woodstone Lane; $83,000 on 1/14/2022
Lot 12, Meadow View Estates; $85,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Lyons
1701 Rose St.; $98,000 on 1/13/2022
3032 E. Circle Drive; $277,000 on 1/14/2022
5994 Hidden Creek Court; $310,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Troy
W2644 Kittie Court; $425,000 on 1/14/2022
Town of Walworth
W5493 Lakeville Road; $45,000 on 1/11/2022
Village of Bloomfield
N1538 N. Daisy Drive; $800,000 on 1/10/2022
W136 Lilac Ave.; $340,000 on 1/13/2022
Village of East Troy
1710 Steeple Drive; $352,900 on 1/12/2022
2029 Beulah Ave.; $299,900 on 1/14/2022
Village of Fontana
271 Fontana Blvd. 929; $259,995 on 1/14/2022
534 Pheasant Ridge Lane; $620,000 on 1/14/2022
Village of Genoa City
247 Highland Ave.; $275,500 on 1/14/2022
452 Sumner St.; $224,900 on 1/14/2022
Village of Sharon
Lot 18, Church Street; $29,500 on 1/10/2022
Village of Walworth
121 Weber St.; $240,000 on 1/11/2022
Village of Williams Bay
Lot 7, Hill Street; $40,000 on 1/12/2022
140 Lincoln Parkway; $685,000 on 1/14/2022
92 Upper Loch Vista Drive; $376,000 on 1/14/2022