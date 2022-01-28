01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1623 Sixth St.; $77,250 on 1/10/2022

1105 Eaton Ave.; $50,000 on 1/11/2022

1646 Oakwood Ave.; $138,500 on 1/11/2022

452 Wisconsin Ave.; $57,400 on 1/11/2022

543 Highland Ave.; $30,500 on 1/11/2022

1108 Partridge Ave.; $144,001 on 1/12/2022

2758 Scotties Drive; $153,000 on 1/12/2022

1859 Yates Ave.; $55,000 on 1/13/2022

3561 Eagles Ridge Drive; $315,000 on 1/13/2022

904 Williams St.; $154,900 on 1/13/2022

1309, Merrill St.; $112,900 on 1/14/2022

1743 W. Grand Ave.; $87,900 on 1/14/2022

1771 Harrison Ave. and 1010 Henry Ave.; $325,000 on 1/14/2022

1833 Spruce St.; $10,000 on 1/14/2022

949 Wisconsin Ave.; $325,000 on 1/14/2022

City of Evansville

102 Deanna Drive; $150,000 on 1/13/2022

124 N. Madison St.; $245,000 on 1/14/2022

287 Franklin St.; $183,000 on 1/14/2022

City of Janesville

1316 Blaine Ave.; $149,900 on 1/10/2022

210 Riverside St.; $125,000 on 1/10/2022

711 S. Main St.; $283,900 on 1/10/2022

915 W. Holmes St.; $152,000 on 1/10/2022

633 S. Franklin St.; $165,000 on 1/11/2022

1607 Holiday Drive; $290,000 on 1/13/2022

1903 Beloit Ave.; $50,000 on 1/13/2022

3516 Voda Drive; $349,900 on 1/13/2022

921 Sherman Ave.; $106,000 on 1/13/2022

1425 W. Memorial Drive; $150,000 on 1/14/2022

1507 Wolcott St.; $245,000 on 1/14/2022

215 Rockport Road; $68,400 on 1/14/2022

2305 Cornell Ave.; $167,500 on 1/14/2022

325 Caroline St.; $153,000 on 1/14/2022

4265 Windmill Lane; $345,000 on 1/14/2022

4302 Scottys Drive; $445,450 on 1/14/2022

450 S. Arch St.; $255,000 on 1/14/2022

48 Marshall Place; $220,000 on 1/14/2022

City of Milton

614 College St.; $123,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Beloit

700 E. Hart Road; $250,000 on 1/10/2022

2740 S. High Crest Road; $76,300 on 1/11/2022

9034 E. B-C Townline Road; $16,600 on 1/11/2022

555 E. Azalea Terrace; $285,000 on 1/12/2022

1959 S. Wisconsin Ave.; $325,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Center

7251 W. Fenrick Road; $300,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Fulton

164 Rock Circle; $85,000 on 1/13/2022

6330 W. County M; $320,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Harmony

4919 N. Henke Road; $384,530 on 1/13/2022

Town of Janesville

2315 N. Britt Road; $95,050 on 1/14/2022

2727 N. Partridge Hollow Drive; $282,500 on 1/14/2022

3508 N. Edgewood Drive; $500,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Newark

10245 W. State Road 81; $370,000 on 1/12/2022

Village of Clinton

418 Wagner Drive; $220,000 on 1/14/2022

429 Karen Lane; $224,900 on 1/14/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1827; $53,000 on 1/10/2022

402 Phoenix St.; $135,000 on 1/11/2022

227 Nicholas Drive; $149,900 on 1/13/2022

City of Elkhorn

1020 E. Pinecrest Lane; $275,400 on 1/12/2022

236 W. Page St.; $153,000 on 1/12/2022

619 Alex Drive; $330,000 on 1/12/2022

107 S. Church St.; $290,000 on 1/13/2022

413 N. Broad St.; $250,000 on 1/13/2022

503 S. Nathan Lane; $265,000 on 1/14/2022

635 Alex Drive; $198,000 on 1/14/2022

Lot 1, Briarwood Lane; $101,700 on 1/14/2022

City of Lake Geneva

622 Center St.; $200,000 on 1/10/2022

433 Haskins St.; $280,000 on 1/12/2022

215-3C Country Club; $85,000 on 1/13/2022

111 Center St., Unit 305; $235,000 on 1/14/2022

615 S. Lake Shore Drive; $800,000 on 1/14/2022

City of Whitewater

271 N. Prairie St.; $215,000 on 1/10/2022

Town of Darien

N2808 Foundry Road; $140,000 on 1/13/2022

Town of Delavan

Lot 180, Lake Delavan Highlands; $100,000 on 1/13/2022

2161 Newbury Lane; $315,000 on 1/14/2022

3401 County F S; $177,800 on 1/14/2022

Town of Geneva

1045 Geneva National Ave. N; $705,000 on 1/14/2022

913 Eagleton Drive, Unit 46-11; $385,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of LaFayette

W4772 Potter Road; $150,000 on 1/10/2022

W4515 County A; $275,000 on 1/14/2022

W4727 Ridgeview Road; $400,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Linn

W3471 S. Lakeshore Drive; $176,600 on 1/11/2022

Lot 11, Woodstone Lane; $83,000 on 1/14/2022

Lot 12, Meadow View Estates; $85,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Lyons

1701 Rose St.; $98,000 on 1/13/2022

3032 E. Circle Drive; $277,000 on 1/14/2022

5994 Hidden Creek Court; $310,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Troy

W2644 Kittie Court; $425,000 on 1/14/2022

Town of Walworth

W5493 Lakeville Road; $45,000 on 1/11/2022

Village of Bloomfield

N1538 N. Daisy Drive; $800,000 on 1/10/2022

W136 Lilac Ave.; $340,000 on 1/13/2022

Village of East Troy

1710 Steeple Drive; $352,900 on 1/12/2022

2029 Beulah Ave.; $299,900 on 1/14/2022

Village of Fontana

271 Fontana Blvd. 929; $259,995 on 1/14/2022

534 Pheasant Ridge Lane; $620,000 on 1/14/2022

Village of Genoa City

247 Highland Ave.; $275,500 on 1/14/2022

452 Sumner St.; $224,900 on 1/14/2022

Village of Sharon

Lot 18, Church Street; $29,500 on 1/10/2022

Village of Walworth

121 Weber St.; $240,000 on 1/11/2022

Village of Williams Bay

Lot 7, Hill Street; $40,000 on 1/12/2022

140 Lincoln Parkway; $685,000 on 1/14/2022

92 Upper Loch Vista Drive; $376,000 on 1/14/2022

