Rock County

City of Beloit

1218 Keeler Ave.; $58,400 on 2/3/2021

1515 Randall St.; $55,500 on 2/3/2021

2286 Skyline Drive; $177,500 on 2/3/2021

1763 Cleveland St.; $119,000 on 2/4/2021

2012 Merrill St.; $137,500 on 2/4/2021

2368 Granite Terrace; $166,000 on 2/4/2021

2625 Austin Place; $269,000 on 2/5/2021

823 Central Ave.; $147,000 on 2/5/2021

940 Eight St.; $125,000 on 2/5/2021

City of Evansville

569 Garfield Ave.; $290,000 on 2/1/2021

427 Longfield St.; $102,800 on 2/2/2021

90 Countryside Drive; $233,100 on 2/5/2021

City of Janesville

1522 Liberty Lane; $199,900 on 2/1/2021

1526 Frederick St.; $82,000 on 2/1/2021

3020 Mccann Drive; $260,100 on 2/1/2021

3222 Mccann Drive; $239,610 on 2/1/2021

3949 Creekside Drive; $209,900 on 2/1/2021

407 S. Garfield Ave.; $210,000 on 2/1/2021

4434 Dublin Drive; $50,000 on 2/1/2021

4441 Dublin Drive; $238,400 on 2/2/2021

718 Railroad St.; $50,000 on 2/2/2021

96 Falling Creek Circle; $25,000 on 2/2/2021

28 S. Sumac Drive; $64,400 on 2/4/2021

1124 N. Sumac Drive; $186,000 on 2/5/2021

1129 Macaurthur Drive; $180,000 on 2/5/2021

2313 Mt. Zion Ave.; $175,000 on 2/5/2021

255 Ba Wood Lane; $104,000 on 2/5/2021

333 S. Randall Ave.; $134,000 on 2/5/2021

City of Milton

110 Dairyland Drive; $196,900 on 2/1/2021

875 Tower Hill Drive; $271,500 on 2/5/2021

Town of Beloit

2436 Forest Ave.; $101,000 on 2/1/2021

Town of Bradford

N3697 Clowes Road; $1,189,300 on 2/1/2021

Town of Harmony

4018 E. Rotamer Road; $158,000 on 2/1/2021

1903 N. Tarrant Road; $250,000 on 2/2/2021

2220 N. Milton Shopiere Road; $360,000 on 2/5/2021

Town of Milton

2736 E. County M; $293,000 on 2/4/2021

Town of Rock

6530 S. Krueger Drive; $130,000 on 2/4/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

118 Eagle Pointe Drive, Unit A; $280,000 on 2/5/2021

616-618 Bowers Blvd.; $1,030,000 on 2/5/2021

City of Elkhorn

859 Sweetbriar Drive; $280,000 on 2/4/2021

1337 E. Longneedle Lane; $286,900 on 2/5/2021

City of Lake Geneva

370 S. Stone Ridge Drive; $508,000 on 2/1/2021

111 Center St. #263; $77,000 on 2/3/2021

City of Whitewater

296 N. Fremont St.; $80,000 on 2/1/2021

Town of Delavan

898 S. Shore Drive; $410,000 on 2/1/2021

4421 S. Shore Drive; $712,500 on 2/2/2021

1607 Westbank Circle; $365,000 on 2/5/2021

1714 S. Shore Drive; $44,400 on 2/5/2021

2706 S. Shore Drive; $128,000 on 2/5/2021

4424 East Drive; $300,000 on 2/5/2021

Town of East Troy

N9521 E. Shore Road; $315,000 on 2/3/2021

W1023 Miramar Road; $18,500 on 2/4/2021

Town of Geneva

N2806 Wildwood Drive; $430,000 on 2/1/2021

N3252 Beach Road; $170,000 on 2/3/2021

Town of La Fayette

Lot 25, Sugar Creek Preserve; $90,000 on 2/1/2021

Town of Linn

Lot 13, Woodstone Lane; $95,000 on 2/1/2021

W4036 State Line Road; $1,230,000 on 2/1/2021

N1520 Meadow Ridge Circle; $151,000 on 2/5/2021

N1634 N. Geneva Ave.; $345,000 on 2/5/2021

Town of Lyons

6612 Highway 50; $278,000 on 2/5/2021

6645 Prairie Road; $360,000 on 2/5/2021

Town of Richmond

W7868 Territorial Road; $425,000 on 2/1/2021

Village of Darien

423 Oak Ridge Drive; $235,000 on 2/5/2021

Village of East Troy

1828 Division St., Unit 6; $104,000 on 2/1/2021

Village of Fontana

227 Dewey Ave., Unit 309; $124,000 on 2/1/2021

170 Big Foot St.; $464,000 on 2/2/2021

671 Linden Drive; $750,000 on 2/3/2021

1501 Country Club Drive, Unit 1501; $480,000 on 2/5/2021

815 Odsila Way; $240,000 on 2/5/2021

Village of Genoa City

210 Wisconsin St.; $165,000 on 2/5/2021

Village of Williams Bay

128 W. Geneva St.; $267,500 on 2/1/2021

79 Hill St.; $340,000 on 2/4/2021

