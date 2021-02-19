Rock County
City of Beloit
1218 Keeler Ave.; $58,400 on 2/3/2021
1515 Randall St.; $55,500 on 2/3/2021
2286 Skyline Drive; $177,500 on 2/3/2021
1763 Cleveland St.; $119,000 on 2/4/2021
2012 Merrill St.; $137,500 on 2/4/2021
2368 Granite Terrace; $166,000 on 2/4/2021
2625 Austin Place; $269,000 on 2/5/2021
823 Central Ave.; $147,000 on 2/5/2021
940 Eight St.; $125,000 on 2/5/2021
City of Evansville
569 Garfield Ave.; $290,000 on 2/1/2021
427 Longfield St.; $102,800 on 2/2/2021
90 Countryside Drive; $233,100 on 2/5/2021
City of Janesville
1522 Liberty Lane; $199,900 on 2/1/2021
1526 Frederick St.; $82,000 on 2/1/2021
3020 Mccann Drive; $260,100 on 2/1/2021
3222 Mccann Drive; $239,610 on 2/1/2021
3949 Creekside Drive; $209,900 on 2/1/2021
407 S. Garfield Ave.; $210,000 on 2/1/2021
4434 Dublin Drive; $50,000 on 2/1/2021
4441 Dublin Drive; $238,400 on 2/2/2021
718 Railroad St.; $50,000 on 2/2/2021
96 Falling Creek Circle; $25,000 on 2/2/2021
28 S. Sumac Drive; $64,400 on 2/4/2021
1124 N. Sumac Drive; $186,000 on 2/5/2021
1129 Macaurthur Drive; $180,000 on 2/5/2021
2313 Mt. Zion Ave.; $175,000 on 2/5/2021
255 Ba Wood Lane; $104,000 on 2/5/2021
333 S. Randall Ave.; $134,000 on 2/5/2021
City of Milton
110 Dairyland Drive; $196,900 on 2/1/2021
875 Tower Hill Drive; $271,500 on 2/5/2021
Town of Beloit
2436 Forest Ave.; $101,000 on 2/1/2021
Town of Bradford
N3697 Clowes Road; $1,189,300 on 2/1/2021
Town of Harmony
4018 E. Rotamer Road; $158,000 on 2/1/2021
1903 N. Tarrant Road; $250,000 on 2/2/2021
2220 N. Milton Shopiere Road; $360,000 on 2/5/2021
Town of Milton
2736 E. County M; $293,000 on 2/4/2021
Town of Rock
6530 S. Krueger Drive; $130,000 on 2/4/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
118 Eagle Pointe Drive, Unit A; $280,000 on 2/5/2021
616-618 Bowers Blvd.; $1,030,000 on 2/5/2021
City of Elkhorn
859 Sweetbriar Drive; $280,000 on 2/4/2021
1337 E. Longneedle Lane; $286,900 on 2/5/2021
City of Lake Geneva
370 S. Stone Ridge Drive; $508,000 on 2/1/2021
111 Center St. #263; $77,000 on 2/3/2021
City of Whitewater
296 N. Fremont St.; $80,000 on 2/1/2021
Town of Delavan
898 S. Shore Drive; $410,000 on 2/1/2021
4421 S. Shore Drive; $712,500 on 2/2/2021
1607 Westbank Circle; $365,000 on 2/5/2021
1714 S. Shore Drive; $44,400 on 2/5/2021
2706 S. Shore Drive; $128,000 on 2/5/2021
4424 East Drive; $300,000 on 2/5/2021
Town of East Troy
N9521 E. Shore Road; $315,000 on 2/3/2021
W1023 Miramar Road; $18,500 on 2/4/2021
Town of Geneva
N2806 Wildwood Drive; $430,000 on 2/1/2021
N3252 Beach Road; $170,000 on 2/3/2021
Town of La Fayette
Lot 25, Sugar Creek Preserve; $90,000 on 2/1/2021
Town of Linn
Lot 13, Woodstone Lane; $95,000 on 2/1/2021
W4036 State Line Road; $1,230,000 on 2/1/2021
N1520 Meadow Ridge Circle; $151,000 on 2/5/2021
N1634 N. Geneva Ave.; $345,000 on 2/5/2021
Town of Lyons
6612 Highway 50; $278,000 on 2/5/2021
6645 Prairie Road; $360,000 on 2/5/2021
Town of Richmond
W7868 Territorial Road; $425,000 on 2/1/2021
Village of Darien
423 Oak Ridge Drive; $235,000 on 2/5/2021
Village of East Troy
1828 Division St., Unit 6; $104,000 on 2/1/2021
Village of Fontana
227 Dewey Ave., Unit 309; $124,000 on 2/1/2021
170 Big Foot St.; $464,000 on 2/2/2021
671 Linden Drive; $750,000 on 2/3/2021
1501 Country Club Drive, Unit 1501; $480,000 on 2/5/2021
815 Odsila Way; $240,000 on 2/5/2021
Village of Genoa City
210 Wisconsin St.; $165,000 on 2/5/2021
Village of Williams Bay
128 W. Geneva St.; $267,500 on 2/1/2021
79 Hill St.; $340,000 on 2/4/2021