Rock County

City of Beloit

1920 Lenox Ave.; $60,000 on 1/25/2021

840 Vine St.; $132,000 on 1/25/2021

2116 Colony Court #2; $50,000 on 1/27/2021

1112 Bushnell St.; $85,000 on 1/28/2021

1537 Jackson St.; $75,000 on 1/28/2021

2 Plum Tree Village; $85,000 on 1/28/2021

621 Hacket St.; $65,000 on 1/28/2021

714 Vine St.; $60,000 on 1/28/2021

1712 Ashland Ave.; $40,000 on 1/29/2021

3625 Eagles Ridge Drive; $243,000 on 1/29/2021

802 Johnson St.; $48,000 on 1/29/2021

City of Edgerton

2 Lord St.; $180,000 on 1/25/2021

133 W. Meadow Drive; $298,900 on 1/26/2021

504 Doty St.; $166,000 on 1/26/2021

Lot 10, Knollridge Estates; $300,000 on 1/29/2021

Lot 11, Knollridge Estates; $300,000 on 1/29/2021

Lot 14, Knollridge Estates; $300,000 on 1/29/2021

Lot 3, Knollridge Estates; $300,000 on 1/29/2021

Lot 4, Knollridge Estates; $300,000 on 1/29/2021

Lot 7, Knollridge Estates; $300,000 on 1/29/2021

City of Janesville

326 Cherry St.; $80,000 on 1/25/2021

3481 Pickard Drive; $74,000 on 1/25/2021

3489 Pickard Drive; $74,000 on 1/25/2021

1505 E. Memorial Drive; $136,000 on 1/26/2021

2020 Center Ave.; $200,000 on 1/26/2021

3025 Candlewood Drive; $316,000 on 1/28/2021

3489 Pickard Drive; $38,000 on 1/28/2021

107 S. Ringold St.; $92,000 on 1/29/2021

1509 Barham Ave.; $73,000 on 1/29/2021

1513 S. Marion Ave.; $160,000 on 1/29/2021

1815 Sherman Ave.; $169,500 on 1/29/2021

1819 Clover Lane; $160,000 on 1/29/2021

1821 - 1823 Liberty Lane; $182,000 on 1/29/2021

2011 S. Crosby Ave.; $165,000 on 1/29/2021

206 Winesap Court; $130,000 on 1/29/2021

2203 Holiday Drive; $400,000 on 1/29/2021

2333 - 2335 Mount Zion Ave.; $220,000 on 1/29/2021

2400 Fir St.; $242,000 on 1/29/2021

2833 Mineral Point Ave.; $220,000 on 1/29/2021

2916 Timber Lane; $320,000 on 1/29/2021

3210 Mccann Drive; $266,525 on 1/29/2021

4658 Overlook Drive; $257,500 on 1/29/2021

47 S. Randall Ave.; $172,500 on 1/29/2021

608 Rockshire Drive; $199,000 on 1/29/2021

92 Falling Creek Circle; $40,000 on 1/29/2021

City of Milton

416 Greenman St.; $150,000 on 1/25/2021

222 Forest Lake Road; $185,000 on 1/28/2021

Town of Beloit

747 E. Columbine Drive; $135,500 on 1/27/2021

813 E. Morning Glory Lane; $173,400 on 1/28/2021

3129 S. Madison Road; $215,250 on 1/29/2021

584 E. Birkshire Court; $215,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of Fulton

235 Skyway Drive; $76,000 on 1/27/2021

8515 N. Stone Farm Road; $557,500 on 1/29/2021

Town of Janesville

2625 W. Highway 14; $410,000 on 1/25/2021

Town of Milton

9002 N. Bowers Lake Road; $670,000 on 1/26/2021

1509 E. Road Five; $255,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of Newark

7519 W. St. Lawrence Ave.; $445,000 on 1/26/2021

Town of Plymouth

5928 S. Johnson Road; $311,300 on 1/29/2021

Town of Rock

3732 W. Pitt Road; $145,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of Spring Valley

16148 Footville-Brodhead Road/1506 S. Dickey Road; $600,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of Turtle

5449 E. Buss Road; $140,000 on 1/29/2021

Village of Clinton

428 Arthur Drive; $165,000 on 1/29/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

414 Autumn Drive, Unit A; $140,000 on 1/29/2021

City of Elkhorn

301 W. Walworth St.; $120,000 on 1/28/2021

1228 E. Pinecrest Lane; $256,000 on 1/29/2021

490 N. Jackson St.; $234,900 on 1/29/2021

505 Nathan Lane; $400,000 on 1/29/2021

511 S. Lincoln St.; $400,000 on 1/29/2021

622 N. Broad St.; $90,000 on 1/29/2021

701 N. Lincoln St.; $665,000 on 1/29/2021

City of Lake Geneva

252 Center St.; $460,000 on 1/25/2021

1707 Miller Road; $280,000 on 1/27/2021

333 Gallant Drive; $286,833 on 1/28/2021

420 Gallant Drive; $310,276 on 1/28/2021

Town of Bloomfield

N2430 Phyllis Wheatly Drive; $164,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of Delavan

2153 Blue Heron Drive; $350,000 on 1/25/2021

4750 County O; $310,000 on 1/29/2021

6344 Linn Road; $22,600 on 1/29/2021

Town of Geneva

N3108 Robin Road; $207,500 on 1/27/2021

N3425 County Nn; $301,100 on 1/28/2021

1167 Geneva National Ave. W 4-31; $22,500 on 1/29/2021

120 Palmer Place; $495,000 on 1/29/2021

W4177 W. End Road; $489,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of La Grange

N7730 W. Shore Drive; $727,500 on 1/28/2021

W5989 Mariner Hills Trail; $30,000 on 1/28/2021

Lot 4, Eagle Drive; $68,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of Linn

N330 Swamp Angle Road; $3,000 on 1/29/2021

N377 Swamp Angel Road; $317,500 on 1/29/2021

Town of Richmond

N5185 County M; $230,000 on 1/29/2021

W8190 Island Road; $278,000 on 1/29/2021

Town of Sharon

W9421 County X; $200,000 on 1/28/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

N6927 Greenleaf Court; $375,000 on 1/25/2021

N6753 County O; $277,000 on 1/26/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W1157 Lake Drive; $85,300 on 1/25/2021

Village of East Troy

2137 Church St.; $160,000 on 1/29/2021

Village of Sharon

196 Park Ave.; $178,000 on 1/28/2021

133 Martin St.; $224,900 on 1/29/2021

Village of Walworth

938 Laurie Court; $285,000 on 1/27/2021

441 Brennan St.; $285,000 on 1/29/2021

Village of Williams Bay

462 Ashley Drive; $440,000 on 1/28/2021

154, Wood St.; $5,600,000 on 1/29/2021

204 Elmhurst Court, Unit 12; $110,000 on 1/29/2021

384 Lakewood Drive; $339,000 on 1/29/2021

