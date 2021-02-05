01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1853 Chippewa Trail; $135,000 on 1/18/2021

1747 Park Ave.; $30,000 on 1/19/2021

3610 Eagles Ridge Drive; $330,000 on 1/20/2021

730 Vernon Ave.; $58,200 on 1/21/2021

1220 Townline Ave.; $127,300 on 1/22/2021

1353 Dewey Ave.; $205,000 on 1/22/2021

1772 Pine St.; $50,000 on 1/22/2021

2311 Winchester Drive; $252,398 on 1/22/2021

326 Highland Ave.; $205,000 on 1/22/2021

334 Highland Ave.; $205,000 on 1/22/2021

City of Edgerton

15 Blanchard St.; $189,900 on 1/18/2021

105 Blanchard St.; $177,000 on 1/19/2021

City of Evansville

80 Countryside Drive; $113,000 on 1/20/2021

20 S. Windmill Ridge Road; $58,900 on 1/22/2021

City of Janesville

112 Oakland Ave.; $88,000 on 1/18/2021

1321 Laurel Ave.; $109,900 on 1/18/2021

34 S. Huron Drive; $110,000 on 1/18/2021

445 N. Arch St.; $190,000 on 1/18/2021

1820 Highland Ave.; $149,900 on 1/19/2021

3100 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/19/2021

4120 Park View Drive; $124,700 on 1/19/2021

1755 Pershing Place; $128,400 on 1/20/2021

2293 N. Hawthorne Park Drive; $189,900 on 1/20/2021

1744 S. Crosby Ave.; $129,900 on 1/21/2021

228 N. Chatham St.; $51,900 on 1/21/2021

232 Longwood Drive; $275,000 on 1/21/2021

2417-2419 Newman St.; $1,000 on 1/21/2021

25 Falling Creek Drive; $5,000 on 1/21/2021

2833 Dakota Drive; $277,900 on 1/21/2021

3601 Sunrise Lane; $299,900 on 1/21/2021

704-706 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $1,000 on 1/21/2021

1164 Bruin Lane; $264,000 on 1/22/2021

1420 Woodman Road; $61,000 on 1/22/2021

2408 Antler Drive; $181,100 on 1/22/2021

2632 King St.; $10,000 on 1/22/2021

3473 Joshua Drive; $369,000 on 1/22/2021

3500 Samson Drive; $39,900 on 1/22/2021

City of Milton

339 Lukas Lane; $276,000 on 1/22/2021

Town of Beloit

3116 S. Cora Court #17; $289,400 on 1/19/2021

1100 Cranston Road; $100,000 on 1/22/2021

Town of Fulton

4211 W. Riverside Drive; $75,000 on 1/18/2021

Town of La Prairie

2414 County J; $315,680 on 1/19/2021

Town of Newark

8341 W. Grove School Road; $649,500 on 1/22/2021

Town of Plymouth

2929 S. West St.; $160,000 on 1/19/2021

Town of Rock

6302 S. Highway 51; $40,000 on 1/21/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1912; $15,000 on 1/20/2021

City of Elkhorn

1329 E. Longneedle Lane; $11,379 on 1/22/2021

City of Lake Geneva

304 Cadence Circle; $441,200 on 1/20/2021

997 S. Lake Shore Drive; $507,000 on 1/22/2021

Town of Delavan

3481 Foxtail Lane; $294,900 on 1/22/2021

Town of Geneva

22 Zurich Court; $75,000 on 1/18/2021

N3175 Quail Road; $237,500 on 1/22/2021

W4691 Palmer Road; $280,000 on 1/22/2021

Town of LaFayette

W4725 Potter Road; $245,000 on 1/22/2021

Town of Linn

W2994 S. Lakeshore Drive; $650,000 on 1/22/2021

Town of Lyons

1175 North Road; $439,200 on 1/18/2021

1499 Center St.; $250,000 on 1/22/2021

Town of Spring Prairie

N6235 Casa Loma Drive; $143,000 on 1/19/2021

Town of Troy

3134 County Es; $300,000 on 1/20/2021

Town of Walworth

W5488 Oak Bluff Road; $515,000 on 1/20/2021

Town of Whitewater

W9664 Homburg Lane; $246,600 on 1/19/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W919 Hyacinth Road; $20,100 on 1/22/2021

Village of Fontana

120 Main St., Unit 5; $499,620 on 1/22/2021

Village of Williams Bay

400 Chesterfield Court; $396,510 on 1/21/2021

650 Cedar Point Drive; $40,488 on 1/21/2021

