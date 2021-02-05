Rock County
City of Beloit
1853 Chippewa Trail; $135,000 on 1/18/2021
1747 Park Ave.; $30,000 on 1/19/2021
3610 Eagles Ridge Drive; $330,000 on 1/20/2021
730 Vernon Ave.; $58,200 on 1/21/2021
1220 Townline Ave.; $127,300 on 1/22/2021
1353 Dewey Ave.; $205,000 on 1/22/2021
1772 Pine St.; $50,000 on 1/22/2021
2311 Winchester Drive; $252,398 on 1/22/2021
326 Highland Ave.; $205,000 on 1/22/2021
334 Highland Ave.; $205,000 on 1/22/2021
City of Edgerton
15 Blanchard St.; $189,900 on 1/18/2021
105 Blanchard St.; $177,000 on 1/19/2021
City of Evansville
80 Countryside Drive; $113,000 on 1/20/2021
20 S. Windmill Ridge Road; $58,900 on 1/22/2021
City of Janesville
112 Oakland Ave.; $88,000 on 1/18/2021
1321 Laurel Ave.; $109,900 on 1/18/2021
34 S. Huron Drive; $110,000 on 1/18/2021
445 N. Arch St.; $190,000 on 1/18/2021
1820 Highland Ave.; $149,900 on 1/19/2021
3100 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/19/2021
4120 Park View Drive; $124,700 on 1/19/2021
1755 Pershing Place; $128,400 on 1/20/2021
2293 N. Hawthorne Park Drive; $189,900 on 1/20/2021
1744 S. Crosby Ave.; $129,900 on 1/21/2021
228 N. Chatham St.; $51,900 on 1/21/2021
232 Longwood Drive; $275,000 on 1/21/2021
2417-2419 Newman St.; $1,000 on 1/21/2021
25 Falling Creek Drive; $5,000 on 1/21/2021
2833 Dakota Drive; $277,900 on 1/21/2021
3601 Sunrise Lane; $299,900 on 1/21/2021
704-706 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $1,000 on 1/21/2021
1164 Bruin Lane; $264,000 on 1/22/2021
1420 Woodman Road; $61,000 on 1/22/2021
2408 Antler Drive; $181,100 on 1/22/2021
2632 King St.; $10,000 on 1/22/2021
3473 Joshua Drive; $369,000 on 1/22/2021
3500 Samson Drive; $39,900 on 1/22/2021
City of Milton
339 Lukas Lane; $276,000 on 1/22/2021
Town of Beloit
3116 S. Cora Court #17; $289,400 on 1/19/2021
1100 Cranston Road; $100,000 on 1/22/2021
Town of Fulton
4211 W. Riverside Drive; $75,000 on 1/18/2021
Town of La Prairie
2414 County J; $315,680 on 1/19/2021
Town of Newark
8341 W. Grove School Road; $649,500 on 1/22/2021
Town of Plymouth
2929 S. West St.; $160,000 on 1/19/2021
Town of Rock
6302 S. Highway 51; $40,000 on 1/21/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1912; $15,000 on 1/20/2021
City of Elkhorn
1329 E. Longneedle Lane; $11,379 on 1/22/2021
City of Lake Geneva
304 Cadence Circle; $441,200 on 1/20/2021
997 S. Lake Shore Drive; $507,000 on 1/22/2021
Town of Delavan
3481 Foxtail Lane; $294,900 on 1/22/2021
Town of Geneva
22 Zurich Court; $75,000 on 1/18/2021
N3175 Quail Road; $237,500 on 1/22/2021
W4691 Palmer Road; $280,000 on 1/22/2021
Town of LaFayette
W4725 Potter Road; $245,000 on 1/22/2021
Town of Linn
W2994 S. Lakeshore Drive; $650,000 on 1/22/2021
Town of Lyons
1175 North Road; $439,200 on 1/18/2021
1499 Center St.; $250,000 on 1/22/2021
Town of Spring Prairie
N6235 Casa Loma Drive; $143,000 on 1/19/2021
Town of Troy
3134 County Es; $300,000 on 1/20/2021
Town of Walworth
W5488 Oak Bluff Road; $515,000 on 1/20/2021
Town of Whitewater
W9664 Homburg Lane; $246,600 on 1/19/2021
Village of Bloomfield
W919 Hyacinth Road; $20,100 on 1/22/2021
Village of Fontana
120 Main St., Unit 5; $499,620 on 1/22/2021
Village of Williams Bay
400 Chesterfield Court; $396,510 on 1/21/2021
650 Cedar Point Drive; $40,488 on 1/21/2021