01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

2289 Wood Drive; $84,600 on 1/20/2022

1502 W. Grand Ave.; $143,000 on 1/21/2022

1740 Cleveland St.; $124,000 on 1/21/2022

2015 Pioneer Drive; $115,000 on 1/21/2022

City of Evansville

339 Franklin St.; $180,000 on 1/18/2022

210 Kinsey Court; $320,000 on 1/21/2022

332 S. Sixth St.; $300,000 on 1/21/2022

City of Janesville

1315 Gartland Ave.; $116,000 on 1/17/2022

213 Yorkshire Lane; $174,300 on 1/17/2022

1340 Terapin Trail; $100,850 on 1/18/2022

303 S. Locust St.; $100,000 on 1/18/2022

542 Bostwick Ave.; $163,000 on 1/18/2022

1462 S. Arch St.; $68,300 on 1/20/2022

1631 S. Marion Ave.; $110,000 on 1/20/2022

616 Greenway Point Drive; $360,000 on 1/20/2022

1527 Myra Ave.; $125,000 on 1/21/2022

1601 Lowell St.; $126,000 on 1/21/2022

2010 Laurel Ave.; $232,000 on 1/21/2022

2210 Taylor Court; $250,000 on 1/21/2022

2416 Fawn Lane; $325,000 on 1/21/2022

526 Bostwick Ave.; $166,100 on 1/21/2022

Town of Fulton

8707 N. Stone Farm Road; $645,000 on 1/18/2022

Town of Harmony

2507 E. Grandview Drive; $288,000 on 1/21/2022

Town of Turtle

2056 E. Ridge Road; $250,000 on 1/20/2022

7224 E. Foxhollow Road; $386,000 on 1/21/2022

Village of Orfordville

409 E. Howe St.; $220,000 on 1/21/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

711b Saint Lawrence Drive; $147,600 on 1/19/2022

1110 Tamarack St.; $280,000 on 1/21/2022

City of Elkhorn

420 Amparo St.; $224,000 on 1/17/2022

602 E. Market St., Unit 104; $200,000 on 1/17/2022

225 W. Second Ave.; $275,000 on 1/18/2022

1950 N. Wisconsin St.; $415,000 on 1/21/2022

City of Lake Geneva

205 Country Club Drive, Unit 1a; $104,000 on 1/17/2022

919 George St.; $285,000 on 1/18/2022

1070 S. Lakeshore Drive, Unit 1A; $700,000 on 1/19/2022

300 Wrigley Drive #222; $50,000 on 1/20/2022

N1718 Elm St.; $28,670 on 1/20/2022

Town of Delavan

6339 Oak Valley Circle; $825,000 on 1/18/2022

6354 Linn Road; $59,000 on 1/20/2022

5576 Highway 50; $325,000 on 1/21/2022

Town of East Troy

N8284 Carver School Road; $380,000 on 1/21/2022

Town of Geneva

W4134 W. End Road; $1,485,000 on 1/18/2022

W2538 Summit Drive; $1,950,000 on 1/19/2022

W3892 Kelly Road; $425,000 on 1/20/2022

758 Geneva National Ave. N; $182,000 on 1/21/2022

N3286 University Road; $339,000 on 1/21/2022

W3229 McDonald Road; $385,000 on 1/21/2022

Town of Linn

Lots 37 and 38 Wooddale Drive; $70,000 on 1/21/2022

Town of Troy

N8092 Marsh Road; $335,000 on 1/18/2022

N9391 Adams Road; $408,000 on 1/19/2022

Village of Bloomfield

W1204 Blue Bell Drive; $25,000 on 1/19/2022

W1312 Lake Geneva Highway; $300,000 on 1/20/2022

N1262 S. Lakeshore Drive; $180,000 on 1/21/2022

Village of Fontana

271 Fontana Blvd. #633; $185,000 on 1/17/2022

323 Bay View Ave.; $1,500,000 on 1/18/2022

749 Odsila Way; $705,000 on 1/19/2022

Village of Genoa City

454 Fellows St.; $350,000 on 1/21/2022

