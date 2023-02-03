Rock County
City of Beloit
723 Newfield Drive; $81,500 on 1/17/2023
1905 Fairfax Ave.; $150,000 on 1/18/2023
1554 Johnson St.; $53,000 on 1/19/2023
2022 Grant St.; $12,000 on 1/19/2023
348 Euclid Ave.; $25,434 on 1/19/2023
1320 St. Lawrence Ave.; $132,900 on 1/20/2023
City of Edgerton
115 W. Lawton St.; $108,500 on 1/18/2023
City of Evansville
665 Porter Road; $374,200 on 1/19/2023
City of Janesville
1710 Greenwich Lane; $183,500 on 1/16/2023
2320 Holiday Drive; $147,200 on 1/16/2023
5307 N. Wright Road; $294,000 on 1/16/2023
107 Arbor Hill Drive; $238,000 on 1/17/2023
211 Edison Ave.; $144,000 on 1/17/2023
4263 Bordeaux Drive; $273,700 on 1/17/2023
524 Linn St.; $35,000 on 1/17/2023
4711 Butler Drive; $160,350 on 1/18/2023
2417 Plymouth Ave.; $220,000 on 1/19/2023
724 Harding St.; $61,500 on 1/19/2023
1103 Jerome Ave.; $99,000 on 1/20/2023
1125 W. Burbank Ave.; $347,000 on 1/20/2023
1400 MacArthur Drive; $177,000 on 1/20/2023
1451 S. Marion Ave.; $210,000 on 1/20/2023
2221 N. Harmony Drive; $164,500 on 1/20/2023
2318 S. Chatham St.; $214,300 on 1/20/2023
2619 Dartmouth Drive; $299,000 on 1/20/2023
3727 Huntington Ave.; $429,675 on 1/20/2023
3912 Lucey St.; $325,000 on 1/20/2023
5476 Arrowood Lane; $53,900 on 1/20/2023
805 Thomas St.; $183,000 on 1/20/2023
925 Somerset Drive; $100,000 on 1/20/2023
Town of Beloit
575 E. Azelea Terrace; $198,700 on 1/17/2023
25 Valley Road; $235,000 on 1/20/2023
842 Bridget Court; $341,900 on 1/20/2023
Town of Clinton
8313 S. Olson Drive; $240,000 on 1/17/2023
Town of Fulton
232 Skyway Drive; $89,400 on 1/18/2023
1732 W. Lois Lane; $237,500 on 1/20/2023
Town of Harmony
5522 N. Lilly Lane; $389,900 on 1/20/2023
Town of Janesville
1620 Highway 14; $3,000,000 on 1/18/2023
5552 W. Splendor Valley Drive; $395,000 on 1/18/2023
6332 W. Burrwood Drive; $225,000 on 1/19/2023
Town of Turtle
1993 S. Prairie Ave.; $175,900 on 1/20/2023
Village of Orfordville
609 E. Church St.; $99,766 on 1/20/2023
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1006 Balsam Court; $300,000 on 1/17/2023
311 and 315 Turtle Creek Drive; $450,000 on 1/17/2023
415 McDowell St.; $65,100 on 1/19/2023
City of Elkhorn
826 Sweetbriar Drive; $265,000 on 1/17/2023
433 S. Creek Drive; $322,500 on 1/20/2023
City of Lake Geneva
409 Beethoven Drive; $396,422 on 1/19/2023
565 N. Boulder Ridge Drive; $783,318 on 1/20/2023
City of Whitewater
911 W. Peck St.; $101,900 on 1/17/2023
251 N. Park St.; $170,000 on 1/20/2023
Town of Darien
W7939 Sweet Road; $725,000 on 1/20/2023
Town of East Troy
W2452 County J; $172,000 on 1/17/2023
Lot 4, Saddle Club; $137,500 on 1/19/2023
Town of Geneva
1730 Cottage Drive; $300,000 on 1/17/2023
N3279 County H; $210,000 on 1/19/2023
Town of Sugar Creek
N6969 Z St.; $143,300 on 1/17/2023
Town of Troy
N8458 Booth Lake Heights Road; $1,130,000 on 1/17/2023
Village of Bloomfield
N1340 Cedar Road; $172,000 on 1/17/2023
W1025 Florence Road; $153,000 on 1/18/2023
Village of East Troy
1848 Steeple Drive; $122,850 on 1/17/2023
1889 Thomas Drive; $305,000 on 1/17/2023
2760 Oakmont Drive; $490,000 on 1/20/2023
Village of Fontana
269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1242; $96,000 on 1/16/2023
269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1319; $87,500 on 1/18/2023
553 Sioux Drive; $730,000 on 1/19/2023
Village of Walworth
309 N. Main St.; $130,850 on 1/19/2023
Village of Williams Bay
422 Chesterfield Court; $583,361 on 1/19/2023
533 Morgan Drive; $605,000 on 1/20/2023