01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1111 Roosevelt Ave.; $73,000 on 1/11/2021

1546 Farwell St.; $53,200 on 1/12/2021

2222 Canterbury Drive; $100,000 on 1/12/2021

312 Hancock St.; $12,000 on 1/12/2021

1313 Bluff St.; $111,000 on 1/13/2021

2518 Sunset Drive; $184,500 on 1/14/2021

2917 Deer Path Way; $249,600 on 1/14/2021

1153 Harrison Ave.; $79,900 on 1/15/2021

1612 Grant St.; $122,000 on 1/15/2021

2150 Elmwood Ave.; $185,000 on 1/15/2021

335 Highland Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021

City of Edgerton

801 N. Main St.; $181,000 on 1/11/2021

515 Pearl St.; $267,000 on 1/15/2021

City of Janesville

24 S. Palm St.; $130,000 on 1/10/2021

3024 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021

3126 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021

4425 Dublin Drive; $269,365 on 1/11/2021

2661 Shamrock Lane; $250,000 on 1/12/2021

1213 Columbus Circle; $250,000 on 1/13/2021

2514 Kenwood Ave.; $225,000 on 1/14/2021

1504 Barberry Drive; $185,000 on 1/15/2021

316 Country View Court; $212,000 on 1/15/2021

4027 Deer Crossing Drive; $300,000 on 1/15/2021

4115 Windmill Lane; $330,000 on 1/15/2021

4132 Windmill Lane; $308,000 on 1/15/2021

464 S. Freemont St.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021

524 Greenway Point Drive; $322,350 on 1/15/2021

542 Bostwick Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021

City of Milton

408 Golden Lane; $165,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Beloit

861-863 E. Elmwood Ave.; $199,900 on 1/11/2021

3230 W. Marilyn Parkway; $160,000 on 1/15/2021

729 E. Cranston Road; $115,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Fulton

Lot 174 E. Indian Lane; $28,000 on 1/11/2021

Town of Harmony

4828 N. Brentwood Drive; $355,000 on 1/11/2021

Town of Johnstown

13502 E. LJ Townline Road; $345,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Porter

8808 W. Stebbinsville Road; $440,000 on 1/15/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

1126 Barnes St.; $141,000 on 1/11/2021

1131 Sequoia St.; $235,000 on 1/15/2021

City of Elkhorn

1229 Glenridge Lane; $159,200 on 1/12/2021

City of Lake Geneva

1626 Evergreen Lane; $187,500 on 1/15/2021

Town of Darien

W7741 Applewood Way; $346,100 on 1/11/2021

W8157 Creek Road; $280,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Delavan

2101 N. Shore Drive; $130,300 on 1/16/2021

2503 Rockford Colony Lane; $128,700 on 1/16/2021

Town of East Troy

W1131 Spleas Skoney Road; $170,000 on 1/14/2021

Town of Geneva

W3276 Hunt Ridge Drive; $570,000 on 1/11/2021

1083 Lakeland Drive; $260,250 on 1/14/2021

105 Terrace Drive, Unit 43-5b; $530,000 on 1/15/2021

1735 Links Road; $40,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of LaFayette

N6097 Hodunk Road; $395,000 on 1/14/2021

N5929 Lakeview Drive; $325,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of La Grange

N7464 Bay Drive; $565,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Lyons

5861 Alvin Howe Road; $181,000 on 1/12/2021

2461 Briarwood Court; $660,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Sharon

N516 Chilson Road; $425,000 on 1/14/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

N6573 Cedar Drive; $215,000 on 1/13/2021

N6693 County O; $380,000 on 1/13/2021

W4925 Paddock Drive; $279,000 on 1/15/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W936 Eau Claire Road; $229,900 on 1/14/2021

Village of Darien

158 S. Walworth St.; $214,000 on 1/13/2021

Village of East Troy

2785c Edwards St.; $177,000 on 1/15/2021

Village of Fontana

128 W. Main St., Unit 1; $503,927 on 1/15/2021

Village of Genoa City

279 Quail Drive; $235,000 on 1/15/2021

Village of Sharon

173 Dougall St.; $160,000 on 1/15/2021

Village of Walworth

909 Devils Lane; $270,000 on 1/12/2021

Village of Williams Bay

401 Chesterfield Court; $391,075 on 1/11/2021

560 Glenview Road; $535,000 on 1/14/2021

146 N. Walworth Ave.; $150,000 on 1/15/2021

553 Glenview Road; $400,000 on 1/15/2021

0
0
0
0
0