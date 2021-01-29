Rock County
City of Beloit
1111 Roosevelt Ave.; $73,000 on 1/11/2021
1546 Farwell St.; $53,200 on 1/12/2021
2222 Canterbury Drive; $100,000 on 1/12/2021
312 Hancock St.; $12,000 on 1/12/2021
1313 Bluff St.; $111,000 on 1/13/2021
2518 Sunset Drive; $184,500 on 1/14/2021
2917 Deer Path Way; $249,600 on 1/14/2021
1153 Harrison Ave.; $79,900 on 1/15/2021
1612 Grant St.; $122,000 on 1/15/2021
2150 Elmwood Ave.; $185,000 on 1/15/2021
335 Highland Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021
City of Edgerton
801 N. Main St.; $181,000 on 1/11/2021
515 Pearl St.; $267,000 on 1/15/2021
City of Janesville
24 S. Palm St.; $130,000 on 1/10/2021
3024 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021
3126 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021
4425 Dublin Drive; $269,365 on 1/11/2021
2661 Shamrock Lane; $250,000 on 1/12/2021
1213 Columbus Circle; $250,000 on 1/13/2021
2514 Kenwood Ave.; $225,000 on 1/14/2021
1504 Barberry Drive; $185,000 on 1/15/2021
316 Country View Court; $212,000 on 1/15/2021
4027 Deer Crossing Drive; $300,000 on 1/15/2021
4115 Windmill Lane; $330,000 on 1/15/2021
4132 Windmill Lane; $308,000 on 1/15/2021
464 S. Freemont St.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021
524 Greenway Point Drive; $322,350 on 1/15/2021
542 Bostwick Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021
City of Milton
408 Golden Lane; $165,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Beloit
861-863 E. Elmwood Ave.; $199,900 on 1/11/2021
3230 W. Marilyn Parkway; $160,000 on 1/15/2021
729 E. Cranston Road; $115,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Fulton
Lot 174 E. Indian Lane; $28,000 on 1/11/2021
Town of Harmony
4828 N. Brentwood Drive; $355,000 on 1/11/2021
Town of Johnstown
13502 E. LJ Townline Road; $345,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Porter
8808 W. Stebbinsville Road; $440,000 on 1/15/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1126 Barnes St.; $141,000 on 1/11/2021
1131 Sequoia St.; $235,000 on 1/15/2021
City of Elkhorn
1229 Glenridge Lane; $159,200 on 1/12/2021
City of Lake Geneva
1626 Evergreen Lane; $187,500 on 1/15/2021
Town of Darien
W7741 Applewood Way; $346,100 on 1/11/2021
W8157 Creek Road; $280,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Delavan
2101 N. Shore Drive; $130,300 on 1/16/2021
2503 Rockford Colony Lane; $128,700 on 1/16/2021
Town of East Troy
W1131 Spleas Skoney Road; $170,000 on 1/14/2021
Town of Geneva
W3276 Hunt Ridge Drive; $570,000 on 1/11/2021
1083 Lakeland Drive; $260,250 on 1/14/2021
105 Terrace Drive, Unit 43-5b; $530,000 on 1/15/2021
1735 Links Road; $40,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of LaFayette
N6097 Hodunk Road; $395,000 on 1/14/2021
N5929 Lakeview Drive; $325,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of La Grange
N7464 Bay Drive; $565,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Lyons
5861 Alvin Howe Road; $181,000 on 1/12/2021
2461 Briarwood Court; $660,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Sharon
N516 Chilson Road; $425,000 on 1/14/2021
Town of Sugar Creek
N6573 Cedar Drive; $215,000 on 1/13/2021
N6693 County O; $380,000 on 1/13/2021
W4925 Paddock Drive; $279,000 on 1/15/2021
Village of Bloomfield
W936 Eau Claire Road; $229,900 on 1/14/2021
Village of Darien
158 S. Walworth St.; $214,000 on 1/13/2021
Village of East Troy
2785c Edwards St.; $177,000 on 1/15/2021
Village of Fontana
128 W. Main St., Unit 1; $503,927 on 1/15/2021
Village of Genoa City
279 Quail Drive; $235,000 on 1/15/2021
Village of Sharon
173 Dougall St.; $160,000 on 1/15/2021
Village of Walworth
909 Devils Lane; $270,000 on 1/12/2021
Village of Williams Bay
401 Chesterfield Court; $391,075 on 1/11/2021
560 Glenview Road; $535,000 on 1/14/2021
146 N. Walworth Ave.; $150,000 on 1/15/2021
553 Glenview Road; $400,000 on 1/15/2021