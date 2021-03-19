01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

2758 Iva Court; $133,900 on 3/1/2021

3715 Eagles Ridge Drive; $272,000 on 3/1/2021

1231 Lincoln Ave.; $119,500 on 3/2/2021

2605 Edgewood Drive; $125,000 on 3/2/2021

1032 Cleveland St.; $127,500 on 3/5/2021

1253 Eighth St.; $65,000 on 3/5/2021

City of Evansville

12 S. Windmill Ridge; $30,000 on 3/1/2021

639 Garfield Ave.; $215,000 on 3/5/2021

City of Janesville

2113 Crestview St.; $191,000 on 3/1/2021

3834 Lucey St.; $37,500 on 3/1/2021

471 S. Academy St.; $30,000 on 3/1/2021

782 N. Waveland Road; $45,000 on 3/1/2021

1116 Bennett St.; $96,000 on 3/3/2021

4218 Oldwyck Drive; $79,000 on 3/3/2021

1750 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

1751 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

1831 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2400 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2430 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2620 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2667 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2774 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2828 Oakridge Bend; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2861 Falling Leaf Trail; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2870 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

2900 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021

3497 Joshua Drive; $347,400 on 3/4/2021

4211 Southwyck Drive; $169,000 on 3/4/2021

626 Eisenhower Ave.; $157,000 on 3/4/2021

1040 N. Martin Road; $205,300 on 3/5/2021

116 Glenview Court; $167,650 on 3/5/2021

124 Glenview Court, Unit 13; $165,000 on 3/5/2021

1321 W. Avalon Road; $1,500,000 on 3/5/2021

139 Jefferson Ave.; $31,000 on 3/5/2021

1406 S. Grant Ave.; $44,700 on 3/5/2021

1432 Canyon Drive; $124,000 on 3/5/2021

1917 Cottonwood Drive; $150,000 on 3/5/2021

3210 S. Tower Drive; $1,500,000 on 3/5/2021

839 Milton Ave.; $140,000 on 3/5/2021

City of Milton

32 Wallace Way; $230,304 on 3/1/2021

942 Nelson Ave.; $167,600 on 3/1/2021

23 Windsor Court; $80,000 on 3/3/2021

Town of Beloit

2019 S. Nelson Ave.; $34,000 on 3/2/2021

6350 W. Liberty Ave.; $120,000 on 3/2/2021

3025 W. Beloit Newark Road; $110,300 on 3/3/2021

3025 S. Lexington Court; $209,900 on 3/4/2021

2950 S. Iris Drive; $137,500 on 3/5/2021

4214 S. Duggan Road; $100,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of Fulton

11827 N. Heritage Ridge; $470,000 on 3/2/2021

9244 N. Rock River Road; $325,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of Harmony

Lot 27, East Turning Leaf Place; $74,900 on 3/5/2021

Town of Milton

1401 E. State Road 59; $540,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of Rock

840 W. Happy Hollow Road; $125,200 on 3/3/2021

Town of Union

6573 N. Ron Road; $369,000 on 3/5/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

607 S. Second St.; $138,000 on 3/1/2021

104 E. Walworth Ave.; $950,000 on 3/5/2021

City of Elkhorn

1309 E. Longneedle Lane; $305,000 on 3/1/2021

410 Franklin St.; $124,000 on 3/1/2021

310 E. Court St.; $198,000 on 3/2/2021

801 E. Centralia St.; $3,600,000 on 3/4/2021

714 S. Woodpine Drive; $180,000 on 3/5/2021

City of Lake Geneva

1270 Wisconsin St., Unit 206a; $156,000 on 3/1/2021

500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit 25; $151,700 on 3/1/2021

409 Gallant Drive; $329,300 on 3/2/2021

703 S. Lake Shore Drive; $268,320 on 3/2/2021

1215 Center St.; $240,000 on 3/3/2021

725-727 Geneva St.; $450,000 on 3/4/2021

816 Wisconsin St.; $400,000 on 3/4/2021

110 Hank Jay Drive, Unit B; $142,000 on 3/5/2021

122 S. Curtis St., Unit 1021; $225,000 on 3/5/2021

City of Whitewater

226 S. Summit St.; $175,000 on 3/1/2021

538 S. Clark St.; $149,900 on 3/1/2021

556 E. North St.; $385,000 on 3/1/2021

608-614 S. Franklin St.; $385,000 on 3/1/2021

234 S. Pleasant St.; $385,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of Bloomfield

N2432 Fisk Drive; $194,500 on 3/5/2021

Town of Delavan

1522 Windtree Lane; $630,000 on 3/3/2021

2504 Rockford Colony Lane; $192,500 on 3/5/2021

Town of East Troy

W706 Bell School Road; $232,500 on 3/1/2021

W2452 County J; $307,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of Geneva

795 Hunt Club Drive; $200,000 on 3/1/2021

N3179 Robin Road; $407,000 on 3/1/2021

62 Lausanne Court, Unit 62-07; $125,000 on 3/2/2021

W3314 Lake Forest Lane; $787,500 on 3/3/2021

21 Matterhorn Circle; $135,500 on 3/5/2021

60 Lausanne Court; $159,000 on 3/5/2021

W3203 Dummers Drive; $296,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of LaFayette

N6435 Long Meadow Drive; $375,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of La Grange

N7481 Country Club Drive; $1,617,600 on 3/3/2021

N7762 W. Shore Drive; $693,000 on 3/5/2021

Town of Linn

N1587 Lakeside Lane; $5,000,000 on 3/1/2021

Town of Lyons

1509 Mill St.; $300,000 on 3/1/2021

2910 Bridle Court; $643,000 on 3/2/2021

Town of Spring Prairie

N6775 County Dd; $665,000 on 3/1/2021

Town of Troy

N7867 Townline Road; $250,000 on 3/2/2021

Town of Whitewater

N7580 State Park Road; $370,000 on 3/5/2021

Village of Bloomfield

N1629 Daisy Drive; $12,000 on 3/2/2021

Village of East Troy

2070 Church St.; $195,000 on 3/3/2021

Village of Fontana

569 N. Lake Shore Drive; $5,175,000 on 3/5/2021

Village of Genoa City

255 Pheasant Drive; $200,150 on 3/4/2021

Village of Walworth

117 Prairie Drive; $315,000 on 3/1/2021

104 & 106 Kenosha St.; $230,000 on 3/2/2021

124 Plafield Court; $183,000 on 3/2/2021

242 Randolph St.; $100,000 on 3/5/2021

Village of Williams Bay

251 Constance Blvd.; $2,300,000 on 3/1/2021

