Rock County
City of Beloit
2758 Iva Court; $133,900 on 3/1/2021
3715 Eagles Ridge Drive; $272,000 on 3/1/2021
1231 Lincoln Ave.; $119,500 on 3/2/2021
2605 Edgewood Drive; $125,000 on 3/2/2021
1032 Cleveland St.; $127,500 on 3/5/2021
1253 Eighth St.; $65,000 on 3/5/2021
City of Evansville
12 S. Windmill Ridge; $30,000 on 3/1/2021
639 Garfield Ave.; $215,000 on 3/5/2021
City of Janesville
2113 Crestview St.; $191,000 on 3/1/2021
3834 Lucey St.; $37,500 on 3/1/2021
471 S. Academy St.; $30,000 on 3/1/2021
782 N. Waveland Road; $45,000 on 3/1/2021
1116 Bennett St.; $96,000 on 3/3/2021
4218 Oldwyck Drive; $79,000 on 3/3/2021
1750 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
1751 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
1831 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2400 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2430 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2620 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2667 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2774 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2828 Oakridge Bend; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2861 Falling Leaf Trail; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2870 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
2900 Arbor Ridge Way; $129,900 on 3/4/2021
3497 Joshua Drive; $347,400 on 3/4/2021
4211 Southwyck Drive; $169,000 on 3/4/2021
626 Eisenhower Ave.; $157,000 on 3/4/2021
1040 N. Martin Road; $205,300 on 3/5/2021
116 Glenview Court; $167,650 on 3/5/2021
124 Glenview Court, Unit 13; $165,000 on 3/5/2021
1321 W. Avalon Road; $1,500,000 on 3/5/2021
139 Jefferson Ave.; $31,000 on 3/5/2021
1406 S. Grant Ave.; $44,700 on 3/5/2021
1432 Canyon Drive; $124,000 on 3/5/2021
1917 Cottonwood Drive; $150,000 on 3/5/2021
3210 S. Tower Drive; $1,500,000 on 3/5/2021
839 Milton Ave.; $140,000 on 3/5/2021
City of Milton
32 Wallace Way; $230,304 on 3/1/2021
942 Nelson Ave.; $167,600 on 3/1/2021
23 Windsor Court; $80,000 on 3/3/2021
Town of Beloit
2019 S. Nelson Ave.; $34,000 on 3/2/2021
6350 W. Liberty Ave.; $120,000 on 3/2/2021
3025 W. Beloit Newark Road; $110,300 on 3/3/2021
3025 S. Lexington Court; $209,900 on 3/4/2021
2950 S. Iris Drive; $137,500 on 3/5/2021
4214 S. Duggan Road; $100,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of Fulton
11827 N. Heritage Ridge; $470,000 on 3/2/2021
9244 N. Rock River Road; $325,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of Harmony
Lot 27, East Turning Leaf Place; $74,900 on 3/5/2021
Town of Milton
1401 E. State Road 59; $540,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of Rock
840 W. Happy Hollow Road; $125,200 on 3/3/2021
Town of Union
6573 N. Ron Road; $369,000 on 3/5/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
607 S. Second St.; $138,000 on 3/1/2021
104 E. Walworth Ave.; $950,000 on 3/5/2021
City of Elkhorn
1309 E. Longneedle Lane; $305,000 on 3/1/2021
410 Franklin St.; $124,000 on 3/1/2021
310 E. Court St.; $198,000 on 3/2/2021
801 E. Centralia St.; $3,600,000 on 3/4/2021
714 S. Woodpine Drive; $180,000 on 3/5/2021
City of Lake Geneva
1270 Wisconsin St., Unit 206a; $156,000 on 3/1/2021
500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit 25; $151,700 on 3/1/2021
409 Gallant Drive; $329,300 on 3/2/2021
703 S. Lake Shore Drive; $268,320 on 3/2/2021
1215 Center St.; $240,000 on 3/3/2021
725-727 Geneva St.; $450,000 on 3/4/2021
816 Wisconsin St.; $400,000 on 3/4/2021
110 Hank Jay Drive, Unit B; $142,000 on 3/5/2021
122 S. Curtis St., Unit 1021; $225,000 on 3/5/2021
City of Whitewater
226 S. Summit St.; $175,000 on 3/1/2021
538 S. Clark St.; $149,900 on 3/1/2021
556 E. North St.; $385,000 on 3/1/2021
608-614 S. Franklin St.; $385,000 on 3/1/2021
234 S. Pleasant St.; $385,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of Bloomfield
N2432 Fisk Drive; $194,500 on 3/5/2021
Town of Delavan
1522 Windtree Lane; $630,000 on 3/3/2021
2504 Rockford Colony Lane; $192,500 on 3/5/2021
Town of East Troy
W706 Bell School Road; $232,500 on 3/1/2021
W2452 County J; $307,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of Geneva
795 Hunt Club Drive; $200,000 on 3/1/2021
N3179 Robin Road; $407,000 on 3/1/2021
62 Lausanne Court, Unit 62-07; $125,000 on 3/2/2021
W3314 Lake Forest Lane; $787,500 on 3/3/2021
21 Matterhorn Circle; $135,500 on 3/5/2021
60 Lausanne Court; $159,000 on 3/5/2021
W3203 Dummers Drive; $296,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of LaFayette
N6435 Long Meadow Drive; $375,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of La Grange
N7481 Country Club Drive; $1,617,600 on 3/3/2021
N7762 W. Shore Drive; $693,000 on 3/5/2021
Town of Linn
N1587 Lakeside Lane; $5,000,000 on 3/1/2021
Town of Lyons
1509 Mill St.; $300,000 on 3/1/2021
2910 Bridle Court; $643,000 on 3/2/2021
Town of Spring Prairie
N6775 County Dd; $665,000 on 3/1/2021
Town of Troy
N7867 Townline Road; $250,000 on 3/2/2021
Town of Whitewater
N7580 State Park Road; $370,000 on 3/5/2021
Village of Bloomfield
N1629 Daisy Drive; $12,000 on 3/2/2021
Village of East Troy
2070 Church St.; $195,000 on 3/3/2021
Village of Fontana
569 N. Lake Shore Drive; $5,175,000 on 3/5/2021
Village of Genoa City
255 Pheasant Drive; $200,150 on 3/4/2021
Village of Walworth
117 Prairie Drive; $315,000 on 3/1/2021
104 & 106 Kenosha St.; $230,000 on 3/2/2021
124 Plafield Court; $183,000 on 3/2/2021
242 Randolph St.; $100,000 on 3/5/2021
Village of Williams Bay
251 Constance Blvd.; $2,300,000 on 3/1/2021