Rock County
City of Beloit
323 State St.; $510,000 on 2/22/2022
400 E. Grand Ave.; $510,000 on 2/22/2022
1138 Milwaukee Road; $65,500 on 2/23/2022
2213 Advance Drive; $59,800 on 2/23/2022
2433 Palmer Drive; $178,000 on 2/23/2022
1342 Prairie Ave.; $154,000 on 2/24/2022
1327 Euclid Ave.; $74,800 on 2/25/2022
1620 Ashland Ave.; $120,000 on 2/25/2022
1845 Carlyle Road; $172,000 on 2/25/2022
1874 Chapman Ave.; $104,000 on 2/25/2022
1939 Poff St.; $154,000 on 2/25/2022
2160 Linway Drive; $201,375 on 2/25/2022
2635 Claremont Drive; $22,000 on 2/25/2022
3654 Prairie Falcon Pass; $291,853 on 2/25/2022
451 Burton St.; $75,000 on 2/25/2022
City of Edgerton
304 Dorow Ave.; $216,000 on 2/21/2022
5 Albion St.; $45,000 on 2/25/2022
City of Janesville
1014 Burnwyck Drive; $300,000 on 2/21/2022
1511 Meadowlark Drive; $191,800 on 2/21/2022
2214 Highland Ave.; $200,500 on 2/21/2022
3534 Joshua Drive; $41,900 on 2/21/2022
831 Sutherland Ave.; $159,500 on 2/21/2022
2222 S. Arch St.; $189,000 on 2/22/2022
311 E. Centerway; $155,000 on 2/22/2022
1314 Jerome Ave.; $111,000 on 2/24/2022
2125 S. Oakhill Ave.; $200,000 on 2/24/2022
3168 McCann Drive; $301,500 on 2/24/2022
400 Linn St.; $44,000 on 2/24/2022
121 E. Milwaukee St.; $385,000 on 2/25/2022
1225 Nantucket Drive; $290,000 on 2/25/2022
1421 Purvis Ave.; $125,000 on 2/25/2022
1715 S. River Road; $125,000 on 2/25/2022
1917 E. Milwaukee St.; $175,000 on 2/25/2022
230 Madison St.; $110,000 on 2/25/2022
314 S. Locust St.; $156,900 on 2/25/2022
314 S. Atwood Ave.; $195,000 on 2/25/2022
3234 Guinness Drive; $346,050 on 2/25/2022
330 Milton Ave.; $145,000 on 2/25/2022
3498 Joshua Drive; $399,900 on 2/25/2022
3605 Lucey St.; $180,000 on 2/25/2022
5175 Fairmont Drive; $347,500 on 2/25/2022
City of Milton
137 Green Hill Circle; $234,500 on 2/22/2022
Town of Beloit
1621 and 1611 Gale Drive; $415,000 on 2/25/2022
Town of Lima
8816 N. Vickerman Road; $565,000 on 2/23/2022
Town of Rock
6118 S. Edgewater Drive; $425,000 on 2/25/2022
Village of Footville
469 Galena Road; $150,000 on 2/25/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1133 Racine St.; $253,000 on 2/25/2022
303 Geneva St.; $280,000 on 2/25/2022
512 S. Fifth St.; $220,000 on 2/25/2022
City of Elkhorn
318 N. Broad St.; $250,000 on 2/24/2022
City of Lake Geneva
111 Center St., Unit 243; $160,000 on 2/21/2022
319 Bowing Way; $371,777 on 2/23/2022
326 Center St.; $850,000 on 2/25/2022
City of Whitewater
Lot 40, Jakes Way; $35,000 on 2/25/2022
Town of Darien
W7486 Pleasant St.; $232,500 on 2/22/2022
Town of Delavan
2207 Landings Lane; $225,000 on 2/22/2022
1505 S. Shore Drive; $227,700 on 2/24/2022
313 and 315 Delavan Resort Condominiums; $388,400 on 2/24/2022
514 Delavan Drive; $179,900 on 2/25/2022
Town of Geneva
N3453 Walnut Road; $210,000 on 2/22/2022
Town of La Grange
N9165 Connelly Road; $375,000 on 2/22/2022
Town of Lyons
7020 Grand Geneva Way #165; $91,000 on 2/23/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W4945 Country Es, Unit 17; $90,000 on 2/24/2022
W5163 County A; $1,883,650 on 2/25/2022
W6773 Lake Shore Circle; $190,000 on 2/25/2022
Town of Whitewater
W7750 Rw Townline Road; $421,000 on 2/25/2022
Village of East Troy
2838 School St.; $94,000 on 2/25/2022
Village of Fontana
958 Sauganash Drive; $629,000 on 2/25/2022
Village of Walworth
646 Baker St.; $335,000 on 2/23/2022
Village of Williams Bay
256 Smythe Drive; $600,000 on 2/24/2022
Lot 124, Garfield Parkway; $195,000 on 2/25/2022