01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

323 State St.; $510,000 on 2/22/2022

400 E. Grand Ave.; $510,000 on 2/22/2022

1138 Milwaukee Road; $65,500 on 2/23/2022

2213 Advance Drive; $59,800 on 2/23/2022

2433 Palmer Drive; $178,000 on 2/23/2022

1342 Prairie Ave.; $154,000 on 2/24/2022

1327 Euclid Ave.; $74,800 on 2/25/2022

1620 Ashland Ave.; $120,000 on 2/25/2022

1845 Carlyle Road; $172,000 on 2/25/2022

1874 Chapman Ave.; $104,000 on 2/25/2022

1939 Poff St.; $154,000 on 2/25/2022

2160 Linway Drive; $201,375 on 2/25/2022

2635 Claremont Drive; $22,000 on 2/25/2022

3654 Prairie Falcon Pass; $291,853 on 2/25/2022

451 Burton St.; $75,000 on 2/25/2022

City of Edgerton

304 Dorow Ave.; $216,000 on 2/21/2022

5 Albion St.; $45,000 on 2/25/2022

City of Janesville

1014 Burnwyck Drive; $300,000 on 2/21/2022

1511 Meadowlark Drive; $191,800 on 2/21/2022

2214 Highland Ave.; $200,500 on 2/21/2022

3534 Joshua Drive; $41,900 on 2/21/2022

831 Sutherland Ave.; $159,500 on 2/21/2022

2222 S. Arch St.; $189,000 on 2/22/2022

311 E. Centerway; $155,000 on 2/22/2022

1314 Jerome Ave.; $111,000 on 2/24/2022

2125 S. Oakhill Ave.; $200,000 on 2/24/2022

3168 McCann Drive; $301,500 on 2/24/2022

400 Linn St.; $44,000 on 2/24/2022

121 E. Milwaukee St.; $385,000 on 2/25/2022

1225 Nantucket Drive; $290,000 on 2/25/2022

1421 Purvis Ave.; $125,000 on 2/25/2022

1715 S. River Road; $125,000 on 2/25/2022

1917 E. Milwaukee St.; $175,000 on 2/25/2022

230 Madison St.; $110,000 on 2/25/2022

314 S. Locust St.; $156,900 on 2/25/2022

314 S. Atwood Ave.; $195,000 on 2/25/2022

3234 Guinness Drive; $346,050 on 2/25/2022

330 Milton Ave.; $145,000 on 2/25/2022

3498 Joshua Drive; $399,900 on 2/25/2022

3605 Lucey St.; $180,000 on 2/25/2022

5175 Fairmont Drive; $347,500 on 2/25/2022

City of Milton

137 Green Hill Circle; $234,500 on 2/22/2022

Town of Beloit

1621 and 1611 Gale Drive; $415,000 on 2/25/2022

Town of Lima

8816 N. Vickerman Road; $565,000 on 2/23/2022

Town of Rock

6118 S. Edgewater Drive; $425,000 on 2/25/2022

Village of Footville

469 Galena Road; $150,000 on 2/25/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

1133 Racine St.; $253,000 on 2/25/2022

303 Geneva St.; $280,000 on 2/25/2022

512 S. Fifth St.; $220,000 on 2/25/2022

City of Elkhorn

318 N. Broad St.; $250,000 on 2/24/2022

City of Lake Geneva

111 Center St., Unit 243; $160,000 on 2/21/2022

319 Bowing Way; $371,777 on 2/23/2022

326 Center St.; $850,000 on 2/25/2022

City of Whitewater

Lot 40, Jakes Way; $35,000 on 2/25/2022

Town of Darien

W7486 Pleasant St.; $232,500 on 2/22/2022

Town of Delavan

2207 Landings Lane; $225,000 on 2/22/2022

1505 S. Shore Drive; $227,700 on 2/24/2022

313 and 315 Delavan Resort Condominiums; $388,400 on 2/24/2022

514 Delavan Drive; $179,900 on 2/25/2022

Town of Geneva

N3453 Walnut Road; $210,000 on 2/22/2022

Town of La Grange

N9165 Connelly Road; $375,000 on 2/22/2022

Town of Lyons

7020 Grand Geneva Way #165; $91,000 on 2/23/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

W4945 Country Es, Unit 17; $90,000 on 2/24/2022

W5163 County A; $1,883,650 on 2/25/2022

W6773 Lake Shore Circle; $190,000 on 2/25/2022

Town of Whitewater

W7750 Rw Townline Road; $421,000 on 2/25/2022

Village of East Troy

2838 School St.; $94,000 on 2/25/2022

Village of Fontana

958 Sauganash Drive; $629,000 on 2/25/2022

Village of Walworth

646 Baker St.; $335,000 on 2/23/2022

Village of Williams Bay

256 Smythe Drive; $600,000 on 2/24/2022

Lot 124, Garfield Parkway; $195,000 on 2/25/2022

0
0
0
0
0