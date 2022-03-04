Rock County
City of Beloit
1850 Carlyle Road; $149,900 on 2/14/2022
1401 Emerson St.; $185,000 on 2/17/2022
1610 Manchester St.; $119,500 on 2/18/2022
2326 Turnberry Court; $130,000 on 2/18/2022
City of Evansville
233 Franklin St.; $120,000 on 2/15/2022
639 Locust Lane; $279,900 on 2/18/2022
City of Janesville
4516 Pendleton Court; $400,000 on 2/14/2022
1722 S. Marion Ave.; $119,500 on 2/15/2022
2000 E. Rotamer Road; $1,737,870 on 2/15/2022
216 N. Washington St.; $175,000 on 2/15/2022
2601 Kettering St.; $1,737,870 on 2/15/2022
4003 Balmoral Drive; $250,000 on 2/15/2022
419 S. Garfield Ave.; $425,000 on 2/15/2022
723 Somerset Drive; $261,400 on 2/15/2022
2341 Fir St.; $297,900 on 2/16/2022
713 Williams St.; $185,000 on 2/16/2022
19 N. High St. First Floor; $340,000 on 2/17/2022
1320 Myra Ave.; $151,320 on 2/18/2022
232 N. Palm St.; $152,900 on 2/18/2022
2705 Cross Prairie Drive; $385,000 on 2/18/2022
3900 E. Racine St.; $175,000 on 2/18/2022
3921 Kipling Drive; $22,000 on 2/18/2022
4234 Allendale Drive; $265,000 on 2/18/2022
4283 Greenbriar Drive; $275,000 on 2/18/2022
City of Milton
311 Golden Lane; $150,000 on 2/18/2022
Town of Beloit
908 E. Windfield Court; $197,500 on 2/15/2022
Town of Clinton
11438 S. Larson Road; $600,000 on 2/18/2022
Town of Fulton
9413 N County H; $144,900 on 2/16/2022
239 Leisure Way; $35,000 on 2/18/2022
Town of Harmony
4443 N. State Road 26; $170,000 on 2/14/2022
Town of Janesville
5801 N. River Road; $3,400,000 on 2/16/2022
Town of Laprairie
6710 E. Elm Drive; $532,000 on 2/15/2022
Town of Milton
1724 E. Road 3; $269,900 on 2/18/2022
Town of Plymouth
2934 S. Caroline St.; $155,107 on 2/15/2022
Town of Spring Valley
16803 W. Dorner Road; $5,100 on 2/18/2022
Town of Turtle
2116 E. Huebbe Parkway; $169,400 on 2/16/2022
Lots 1, Along Freedom Lane; $30,000 on 2/18/2022
Village of Clinton
525 Paulson St.; $279,600 on 2/18/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
129 S. Third St.; $78,500 on 2/15/2022
562 Park Ave.; $140,000 on 2/15/2022
613 E. Washington St.; $230,000 on 2/15/2022
203 Linden Lane; $350,938 on 2/16/2022
1011 S. Second St., Unit 11; $142,000 on 2/18/2022
537 S. Fifth St.; $134,000 on 2/18/2022
City of Elkhorn
12 S. Ridgway St.; $224,500 on 2/14/2022
122 N. Cranberry St.; $390,000 on 2/15/2022
848 N. Sandy Lane; $264,000 on 2/15/2022
425 S. Wisconsin St.; $200,000 on 2/18/2022
City of Lake Geneva
1033 Grant St.; $255,000 on 2/14/2022
130 West St.; $425,000 on 2/14/2022
303 Bowing Way; $403,664 on 2/18/2022
City of Whitewater
243 S. Prairie St.; $170,000 on 2/14/2022
645 E. North St.; $86,000 on 2/14/2022
169 S. Maple Lane; $310,000 on 2/15/2022
Town of Darien
W8054 Sweet Road; $75,000 on 2/18/2022
Town of Delavan
2407 Orchard Drive and 2405 South St.; $261,000 on 2/14/2022
7072 Delview Ave.; $150,000 on 2/15/2022
Town of East Troy
N9153 Deer Path Road; $293,400 on 2/14/2022
W1492 Fairway Road; $127,600 on 2/14/2022
N9127 Eastwood Drive; $665,900 on 2/17/2022
W498 County L; $154,000 on 2/17/2022
Town of Geneva
N2660 Sunset Blvd.; $250,000 on 2/16/2022
N3354 Narcissus Road; $290,000 on 2/18/2022
Town of LaFayette
N5090 Bowers Road; $700,000 on 2/17/2022
Town of La Grange
W5212 Jason Road; $399,900 on 2/16/2022
Town of Linn
N1587 Washington Ave.; $345,000 on 2/14/2022
N2361 Cisco Road; $225,000 on 2/15/2022
W3628 Maple Lane; $4,400,000 on 2/15/2022
W4560 State Line Road; $310,000 on 2/18/2022
Town of Lyons
3153 Lockwood Blvd.; $250,000 on 2/15/2022
5985 Alvin Howe Road; $1,775,000 on 2/15/2022
Lot 120, Lake Geneva Golf Hills; $250,000 on 2/15/2022
Town of Richmond
N7252 Sand Pyramid Road; $180,900 on 2/14/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W5135 Memorial Drive; $175,000 on 2/18/2022
Town of Troy
N8902 Swift Lake Road; $39,500 on 2/14/2022
Village of Bloomfield
Lot 1, Trumpet Road; $24,000 on 2/14/2022
W1018 Anemone Road; $196,000 on 2/18/2022
Village of Darien
351 Oak Ridge Drive; $299,900 on 2/15/2022
Village of Fontana
108 Lake Vista Circle; $687,200 on 2/17/2022
269 Fontana Blvd. #1309, 2173 and 2260; $228,000 on 2/17/2022
33 Lower Gardens Road; $98,000 on 2/17/2022
204 Abbey Ridge Court; $685,000 on 2/18/2022
269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1622; $103,500 on 2/18/2022
Village of Sharon
180 Martin St.; $120,000 on 2/16/2022
Village of Walworth
242 Randolph St.; $222,000 on 2/18/2022
Village of Williams Bay
411 Pine Grove Circle; $415,000 on 2/15/2022
80 W. Geneva St.; $334,000 on 2/18/2022
Lot 13 Block 1, Harbor View; $125,000 on 2/18/2022