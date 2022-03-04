01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1850 Carlyle Road; $149,900 on 2/14/2022

1401 Emerson St.; $185,000 on 2/17/2022

1610 Manchester St.; $119,500 on 2/18/2022

2326 Turnberry Court; $130,000 on 2/18/2022

City of Evansville

233 Franklin St.; $120,000 on 2/15/2022

639 Locust Lane; $279,900 on 2/18/2022

City of Janesville

4516 Pendleton Court; $400,000 on 2/14/2022

1722 S. Marion Ave.; $119,500 on 2/15/2022

2000 E. Rotamer Road; $1,737,870 on 2/15/2022

216 N. Washington St.; $175,000 on 2/15/2022

2601 Kettering St.; $1,737,870 on 2/15/2022

4003 Balmoral Drive; $250,000 on 2/15/2022

419 S. Garfield Ave.; $425,000 on 2/15/2022

723 Somerset Drive; $261,400 on 2/15/2022

2341 Fir St.; $297,900 on 2/16/2022

713 Williams St.; $185,000 on 2/16/2022

19 N. High St. First Floor; $340,000 on 2/17/2022

1320 Myra Ave.; $151,320 on 2/18/2022

232 N. Palm St.; $152,900 on 2/18/2022

2705 Cross Prairie Drive; $385,000 on 2/18/2022

3900 E. Racine St.; $175,000 on 2/18/2022

3921 Kipling Drive; $22,000 on 2/18/2022

4234 Allendale Drive; $265,000 on 2/18/2022

4283 Greenbriar Drive; $275,000 on 2/18/2022

City of Milton

311 Golden Lane; $150,000 on 2/18/2022

Town of Beloit

908 E. Windfield Court; $197,500 on 2/15/2022

Town of Clinton

11438 S. Larson Road; $600,000 on 2/18/2022

Town of Fulton

9413 N County H; $144,900 on 2/16/2022

239 Leisure Way; $35,000 on 2/18/2022

Town of Harmony

4443 N. State Road 26; $170,000 on 2/14/2022

Town of Janesville

5801 N. River Road; $3,400,000 on 2/16/2022

Town of Laprairie

6710 E. Elm Drive; $532,000 on 2/15/2022

Town of Milton

1724 E. Road 3; $269,900 on 2/18/2022

Town of Plymouth

2934 S. Caroline St.; $155,107 on 2/15/2022

Town of Spring Valley

16803 W. Dorner Road; $5,100 on 2/18/2022

Town of Turtle

2116 E. Huebbe Parkway; $169,400 on 2/16/2022

Lots 1, Along Freedom Lane; $30,000 on 2/18/2022

Village of Clinton

525 Paulson St.; $279,600 on 2/18/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

129 S. Third St.; $78,500 on 2/15/2022

562 Park Ave.; $140,000 on 2/15/2022

613 E. Washington St.; $230,000 on 2/15/2022

203 Linden Lane; $350,938 on 2/16/2022

1011 S. Second St., Unit 11; $142,000 on 2/18/2022

537 S. Fifth St.; $134,000 on 2/18/2022

City of Elkhorn

12 S. Ridgway St.; $224,500 on 2/14/2022

122 N. Cranberry St.; $390,000 on 2/15/2022

848 N. Sandy Lane; $264,000 on 2/15/2022

425 S. Wisconsin St.; $200,000 on 2/18/2022

City of Lake Geneva

1033 Grant St.; $255,000 on 2/14/2022

130 West St.; $425,000 on 2/14/2022

303 Bowing Way; $403,664 on 2/18/2022

City of Whitewater

243 S. Prairie St.; $170,000 on 2/14/2022

645 E. North St.; $86,000 on 2/14/2022

169 S. Maple Lane; $310,000 on 2/15/2022

Town of Darien

W8054 Sweet Road; $75,000 on 2/18/2022

Town of Delavan

2407 Orchard Drive and 2405 South St.; $261,000 on 2/14/2022

7072 Delview Ave.; $150,000 on 2/15/2022

Town of East Troy

N9153 Deer Path Road; $293,400 on 2/14/2022

W1492 Fairway Road; $127,600 on 2/14/2022

N9127 Eastwood Drive; $665,900 on 2/17/2022

W498 County L; $154,000 on 2/17/2022

Town of Geneva

N2660 Sunset Blvd.; $250,000 on 2/16/2022

N3354 Narcissus Road; $290,000 on 2/18/2022

Town of LaFayette

N5090 Bowers Road; $700,000 on 2/17/2022

Town of La Grange

W5212 Jason Road; $399,900 on 2/16/2022

Town of Linn

N1587 Washington Ave.; $345,000 on 2/14/2022

N2361 Cisco Road; $225,000 on 2/15/2022

W3628 Maple Lane; $4,400,000 on 2/15/2022

W4560 State Line Road; $310,000 on 2/18/2022

Town of Lyons

3153 Lockwood Blvd.; $250,000 on 2/15/2022

5985 Alvin Howe Road; $1,775,000 on 2/15/2022

Lot 120, Lake Geneva Golf Hills; $250,000 on 2/15/2022

Town of Richmond

N7252 Sand Pyramid Road; $180,900 on 2/14/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

W5135 Memorial Drive; $175,000 on 2/18/2022

Town of Troy

N8902 Swift Lake Road; $39,500 on 2/14/2022

Village of Bloomfield

Lot 1, Trumpet Road; $24,000 on 2/14/2022

W1018 Anemone Road; $196,000 on 2/18/2022

Village of Darien

351 Oak Ridge Drive; $299,900 on 2/15/2022

Village of Fontana

108 Lake Vista Circle; $687,200 on 2/17/2022

269 Fontana Blvd. #1309, 2173 and 2260; $228,000 on 2/17/2022

33 Lower Gardens Road; $98,000 on 2/17/2022

204 Abbey Ridge Court; $685,000 on 2/18/2022

269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1622; $103,500 on 2/18/2022

Village of Sharon

180 Martin St.; $120,000 on 2/16/2022

Village of Walworth

242 Randolph St.; $222,000 on 2/18/2022

Village of Williams Bay

411 Pine Grove Circle; $415,000 on 2/15/2022

80 W. Geneva St.; $334,000 on 2/18/2022

Lot 13 Block 1, Harbor View; $125,000 on 2/18/2022

0
0
0
0
0