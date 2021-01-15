Rock County
City of Beloit
1304 Mckinley Ave.; $75,000 on 12/28/2020
1407 Whipple St.; $115,000 on 12/28/2020
1878 Marion Court; $60,000 on 12/29/2020
836 Wisconsin Ave.; $30,000 on 12/30/2020
1740 Yates Ave.; $71,500 on 12/31/2020
City of Edgerton
923 Robert St.; $228,000 on 12/28/2020
City of Evansville
40 N. Prentice St.; $245,000 on 12/30/2020
City of Janesville
2514 Dartmouth Drive; $310,000 on 12/28/2020
1320 Elida St.; $189,000 on 12/29/2020
2801 Kells Way; $224,900 on 12/29/2020
1005 Shannon Court; $314,900 on 12/30/2020
3919 Windwood Drive; $237,500 on 12/30/2020
618 Caroline St.; $150,000 on 12/30/2020
City of Milton
248 Larch Lane; $150,000 on 12/28/2020
8016 N. John Paul Road; $475,000 on 12/28/2020
Town of Beloit
2312 Dewey Ave.; $90,000 on 12/29/2020
822 E. Briar Lane; $103,000 on 12/29/2020
Town of Janesville
Lot 4 N. River Rd.; $159,900 on 12/28/2020
Lot 85 Meadowwood Drive; $66,500 on 12/30/2020
Town of Milton
8016 N. John Paul Road; $77,400 on 12/28/2020
Village of Orfordville
506 S. Richards St.; $235,000 on 12/30/2020
Walworth County
City of Delavan
219-221 N. Fifth St.; $139,000 on 12/28/2020
City of Lake Geneva
129 Curtis St., Unit 311; $220,000 on 12/29/2020
1740 Stone Ridge Court; $433,613 on 12/29/2020
428 Walworth St.; $280,000 on 12/30/2020
750 Veterans Parkway #106; $250,000 on 12/30/2020
Town of Delavan
2558 Theatre Road; $210,100 on 12/29/2020
4939 Mound Road; $106,000 on 12/30/2020
Town of Geneva
1444 Geneva National Ave. N; $385,000 on 12/28/2020
1879 Golfview Drive; $339,000 on 12/29/2020
N3235 Nymph Road; $295,000 on 12/31/2020
Town of Linn
N1415 Maple Hills Drive; $367,000 on 12/28/2020
N1096 Brink Road; $1,000,000 on 12/30/2020
Town of Lyons
Lot 16 Bridlewood Court; $110,000 on 12/30/2020
Town of Richmond
N7024 Mccabe Road; $355,000 on 12/30/2020
Town of Sugar Creek
N7031 Sycamore Lane; $150,000 on 12/30/2020
W6543 N. Lake Shore Drive; $60,500 on 12/30/2020
Town of Troy
N8981 Swift Lake Road; $60,000 on 12/29/2020
Village of Bloomfield
W898 Roman Road; $289,000 on 12/28/2020
N1611 Orchid Drive; $162,000 on 12/31/2020
Village of Fontana
126 Main St., Unit 2; $452,200 on 12/31/2020
Village of Sharon
219 Baldwin St.; $149,900 on 12/30/2020
Village of Walworth
510 Beloit St.; $700,000 on 12/29/2020
Village of Williams Bay
339 W. Geneva St.; $400,000 on 12/30/2020