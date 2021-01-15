01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1304 Mckinley Ave.; $75,000 on 12/28/2020

1407 Whipple St.; $115,000 on 12/28/2020

1878 Marion Court; $60,000 on 12/29/2020

836 Wisconsin Ave.; $30,000 on 12/30/2020

1740 Yates Ave.; $71,500 on 12/31/2020

City of Edgerton

923 Robert St.; $228,000 on 12/28/2020

City of Evansville

40 N. Prentice St.; $245,000 on 12/30/2020

City of Janesville

2514 Dartmouth Drive; $310,000 on 12/28/2020

1320 Elida St.; $189,000 on 12/29/2020

2801 Kells Way; $224,900 on 12/29/2020

1005 Shannon Court; $314,900 on 12/30/2020

3919 Windwood Drive; $237,500 on 12/30/2020

618 Caroline St.; $150,000 on 12/30/2020

City of Milton

248 Larch Lane; $150,000 on 12/28/2020

8016 N. John Paul Road; $475,000 on 12/28/2020

Town of Beloit

2312 Dewey Ave.; $90,000 on 12/29/2020

822 E. Briar Lane; $103,000 on 12/29/2020

Town of Janesville

Lot 4 N. River Rd.; $159,900 on 12/28/2020

Lot 85 Meadowwood Drive; $66,500 on 12/30/2020

Town of Milton

8016 N. John Paul Road; $77,400 on 12/28/2020

Village of Orfordville

506 S. Richards St.; $235,000 on 12/30/2020

Walworth County

City of Delavan

219-221 N. Fifth St.; $139,000 on 12/28/2020

City of Lake Geneva

129 Curtis St., Unit 311; $220,000 on 12/29/2020

1740 Stone Ridge Court; $433,613 on 12/29/2020

428 Walworth St.; $280,000 on 12/30/2020

750 Veterans Parkway #106; $250,000 on 12/30/2020

Town of Delavan

2558 Theatre Road; $210,100 on 12/29/2020

4939 Mound Road; $106,000 on 12/30/2020

Town of Geneva

1444 Geneva National Ave. N; $385,000 on 12/28/2020

1879 Golfview Drive; $339,000 on 12/29/2020

N3235 Nymph Road; $295,000 on 12/31/2020

Town of Linn

N1415 Maple Hills Drive; $367,000 on 12/28/2020

N1096 Brink Road; $1,000,000 on 12/30/2020

Town of Lyons

Lot 16 Bridlewood Court; $110,000 on 12/30/2020

Town of Richmond

N7024 Mccabe Road; $355,000 on 12/30/2020

Town of Sugar Creek

N7031 Sycamore Lane; $150,000 on 12/30/2020

W6543 N. Lake Shore Drive; $60,500 on 12/30/2020

Town of Troy

N8981 Swift Lake Road; $60,000 on 12/29/2020

Village of Bloomfield

W898 Roman Road; $289,000 on 12/28/2020

N1611 Orchid Drive; $162,000 on 12/31/2020

Village of Fontana

126 Main St., Unit 2; $452,200 on 12/31/2020

Village of Sharon

219 Baldwin St.; $149,900 on 12/30/2020

Village of Walworth

510 Beloit St.; $700,000 on 12/29/2020

Village of Williams Bay

339 W. Geneva St.; $400,000 on 12/30/2020

0
0
0
0
0