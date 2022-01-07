01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1131 Sixth St.; $20,000 on 12/13/2021

1624 Roosevelt Ave.; $135,000 on 12/13/2021

1909 House St.; $140,000 on 12/13/2021

2022 Prairie Ave.; $84,400 on 12/13/2021

2420 Milwaukee Road; $212,000 on 12/13/2021

2446 Wood Drive; $97,600 on 12/15/2021

806 Cleveland St.; $99,000 on 12/15/2021

2022 Crane Ave.; $85,000 on 12/16/2021

City of Edgerton

111 W. Fulton St., Unit 211; $135,000 on 12/15/2021

904 Dickinson Ave.; $155,000 on 12/17/2021

City of Evansville

459 Garfield Ave.; $305,000 on 12/14/2021

127 Walker St.; $143,000 on 12/15/2021

City of Janesville

132 S. Ringold St.; $169,900 on 12/13/2021

1717 Garden Drive; $150,000 on 12/13/2021

217 Riverside St.; $26,700 on 12/13/2021

332 N. High St.; $20,000 on 12/14/2021

2120 Browning Drive; $258,000 on 12/15/2021

2217 Dupont Drive; $220,000 on 12/15/2021

2516 Lilac Lane; $189,000 on 12/15/2021

3041 Dartmouth Drive; $40,000 on 12/15/2021

1518 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $272,000 on 12/17/2021

1941 S. Grant Ave.; $164,900 on 12/17/2021

2109 River View Drive; $190,000 on 12/17/2021

2612 Roosevelt Ave.; $200,000 on 12/17/2021

454 Oak Road; $710,000 on 12/17/2021

501 Greenway Point Drive; $305,000 on 12/17/2021

506 High Point Court; $459,500 on 12/17/2021

City of Milton

215 Forest Lake Drive; $214,985 on 12/14/2021

469-474 Sandalwood Court; $45,000 on 12/15/2021

602 E. Madison Ave.; $165,000 on 12/15/2021

612-614 Tigger Court; $269,000 on 12/15/2021

Town of Beloit

2402 W. St. Lawrence Ave.; $159,900 on 12/14/2021

2012 S. Dewey Ave.; $45,000 on 12/15/2021

2714 S. High Crest Road; $270,000 on 12/16/2021

2978 S. Iris Drive; $225,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of Fulton

9218 N. Fulton St.; $94,000 on 12/13/2021

10990 N. Hillside Road; $225,000 on 12/17/2021

9205 N. Rock River Drive; $70,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of Milton

1032 E. Lakeside Drive; $255,000 on 12/15/2021

1630 E. Road Eight; $590,900 on 12/15/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

1527 Smith Lane; $319,900 on 12/15/2021

217 Cedar Ave.; $295,000 on 12/15/2021

125 Cummings St.; $197,000 on 12/17/2021

130 Eagle Pointe Drive, Unit B; $354,000 on 12/17/2021

426/428 Autumn Drive; $304,000 on 12/17/2021

City of Elkhorn

111 W. Second Ave.; $200,000 on 12/14/2021

320 N. Broad St.; $96,700 on 12/14/2021

439 E. Geneva St.; $300,000 on 12/17/2021

City of Lake Geneva

129 S. Curtis St., Unit 1021; $223,900 on 12/13/2021

1330 Park Row St.; $180,400 on 12/14/2021

310 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $580,824 on 12/14/2021

553 Jefferson Ave. and 1342 Park Row St.; $254,000 on 12/14/2021

1035 Pleasant St.; $292,500 on 12/15/2021

835 Geneva Parkway, Unit 3; $260,000 on 12/15/2021

852 Kendall Lane; $260,000 on 12/15/2021

340 Bowing Way; $402,395 on 12/16/2021

108 Evelyn Lane, Unit G; $159,500 on 12/17/2021

1150 Lake Geneva Blvd.; $242,000 on 12/17/2021

245 Country Club Drive, Unit 2A,; $121,000 on 12/17/2021

516 Sage St.; $239,000 on 12/17/2021

City of Whitewater

123-127 S. Cottage St.; $210,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of Delavan

4307 West Drive; $209,000 on 12/13/2021

4602 View Crest Drive; $579,000 on 12/13/2021

Town of East Troy

W2427 St. Peters Road; $371,000 on 12/15/2021

Town of Geneva

1474 N. Geneva National Ave.; $787,055 on 12/13/2021

N3380 Apple Place; $310,000 on 12/14/2021

1570 Fairway Court; $585,000 on 12/15/2021

N3160 Larch Road; $280,000 on 12/17/2021

W3794 S. Deer Drive; $325,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of La Grange

W5253 Pebble Beach Drive; $644,000 on 12/14/2021

W6047 Mariner Hills Trail; $248,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of Linn

Lot 3, Lackey Lane; $650,000 on 12/16/2021

Lot 7, Highfield Drive; $122,000 on 12/17/2021

Town of Spring Prairie

W216 County D; $245,000 on 12/15/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

W5490 Plantation Road; $375,000 on 12/13/2021

W4919 County A; $218,000 on 12/16/2021

Town of Walworth

W5551 Lakeville Road; $343,969 on 12/15/2021

Town of Whitewater

N7735 E. Lakeshore Drive; $525,000 on 12/14/2021

Village of Bloomfield

N1870 Clover Road; $1,285,000 on 12/13/2021

W1008 Woodbine Road; $314,500 on 12/13/2021

W1049 Evergreen Road; $299,000 on 12/13/2021

W1366 Fairview Road; $255,000 on 12/13/2021

N1108 Spruce Road; $105,000 on 12/17/2021

Village of Darien

115 Pine Tree Lane; $281,000 on 12/17/2021

329 Duck Pond Lane; $343,500 on 12/17/2021

Village of East Troy

2061 Division St.; $104,150 on 12/16/2021

2818 Thomas Drive; $331,000 on 12/17/2021

Village of Fontana

199 Abbey Springs Drive; $1,000,000 on 12/15/2021

227 Dewey Ave., Unit 106; $110,000 on 12/17/2021

269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1316; $74,000 on 12/17/2021

277 Waubun Drive; $275,000 on 12/17/2021

Village of Walworth

244 Cotton Grass Lane; $316,500 on 12/13/2021

132 Windmill Lane; $329,900 on 12/15/2021

Village of Williams Bay

38 Willabay Drive, Unit 38D; $320,000 on 12/13/2021

553 Free Church Road; $349,900 on 12/15/2021

640 E. Geneva St.; $200,000 on 12/17/2021

78 Congress St.; $293,000 on 12/17/2021

