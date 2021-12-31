Rock County
City of Beloit
1131 Sixth St.; $20,000 on 12/13/2021
1624 Roosevelt Ave.; $135,000 on 12/13/2021
1909 House St.; $140,000 on 12/13/2021
2022 Prairie Ave.; $84,400 on 12/13/2021
2420 Milwaukee Road; $212,000 on 12/13/2021
2446 Wood Drive; $97,600 on 12/15/2021
806 Cleveland St.; $99,000 on 12/15/2021
2022 Crane Ave.; $85,000 on 12/16/2021
City of Edgerton
111 W. Fulton St., Unit 211; $135,000 on 12/15/2021
904 Dickinson Ave.; $155,000 on 12/17/2021
City of Evansville
459 Garfield Ave.; $305,000 on 12/14/2021
127 Walker St.; $143,000 on 12/15/2021
City of Janesville
132 S. Ringold St.; $169,900 on 12/13/2021
1717 Garden Drive; $150,000 on 12/13/2021
217 Riverside St.; $26,700 on 12/13/2021
332 N. High St.; $20,000 on 12/14/2021
2120 Browning Drive; $258,000 on 12/15/2021
2217 Dupont Drive; $220,000 on 12/15/2021
2516 Lilac Lane; $189,000 on 12/15/2021
3041 Dartmouth Drive; $40,000 on 12/15/2021
1518 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $272,000 on 12/17/2021
1941 S. Grant Ave.; $164,900 on 12/17/2021
2109 River View Drive; $190,000 on 12/17/2021
2612 Roosevelt Ave.; $200,000 on 12/17/2021
454 Oak Road; $710,000 on 12/17/2021
501 Greenway Point Drive; $305,000 on 12/17/2021
506 High Point Court; $459,500 on 12/17/2021
City of Milton
215 Forest Lake Drive; $214,985 on 12/14/2021
469-474 Sandalwood Court; $45,000 on 12/15/2021
602 E. Madison Ave.; $165,000 on 12/15/2021
612-614 Tigger Court; $269,000 on 12/15/2021
Town of Beloit
2402 W. St. Lawrence Ave.; $159,900 on 12/14/2021
2012 S. Dewey Ave.; $45,000 on 12/15/2021
2714 S. High Crest Road; $270,000 on 12/16/2021
2978 S. Iris Drive; $225,000 on 12/17/2021
Town of Fulton
9218 N. Fulton St.; $94,000 on 12/13/2021
10990 N. Hillside Road; $225,000 on 12/17/2021
9205 N. Rock River Drive; $70,000 on 12/17/2021
Town of Milton
1032 E. Lakeside Drive; $255,000 on 12/15/2021
1630 E. Road Eight; $590,900 on 12/15/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1527 Smith Lane; $319,900 on 12/15/2021
217 Cedar Ave.; $295,000 on 12/15/2021
125 Cummings St.; $197,000 on 12/17/2021
130 Eagle Pointe Drive, Unit B; $354,000 on 12/17/2021
426/428 Autumn Drive; $304,000 on 12/17/2021
City of Elkhorn
111 W. Second Ave.; $200,000 on 12/14/2021
320 N. Broad St.; $96,700 on 12/14/2021
439 E. Geneva St.; $300,000 on 12/17/2021
City of Lake Geneva
129 S. Curtis St., Unit 1021; $223,900 on 12/13/2021
1330 Park Row St.; $180,400 on 12/14/2021
310 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $580,824 on 12/14/2021
553 Jefferson Ave. and 1342 Park Row St.; $254,000 on 12/14/2021
1035 Pleasant St.; $292,500 on 12/15/2021
835 Geneva Parkway, Unit 3; $260,000 on 12/15/2021
852 Kendall Lane; $260,000 on 12/15/2021
340 Bowing Way; $402,395 on 12/16/2021
108 Evelyn Lane, Unit G; $159,500 on 12/17/2021
1150 Lake Geneva Blvd.; $242,000 on 12/17/2021
245 Country Club Drive, Unit 2A; $121,000 on 12/17/2021
516 Sage St.; $239,000 on 12/17/2021
City of Whitewater
123-127 S. Cottage St.; $210,000 on 12/17/2021
Town of Delavan
4307 West Drive; $209,000 on 12/13/2021
4602 View Crest Drive; $579,000 on 12/13/2021
Town of East Troy
W2427 St. Peters Road; $371,000 on 12/15/2021
Town of Geneva
1474 N. Geneva National Ave.; $787,055 on 12/13/2021
N3380 Apple Place; $310,000 on 12/14/2021
1570 Fairway Court; $585,000 on 12/15/2021
N3160 Larch Road; $280,000 on 12/17/2021
W3794 S. Deer Drive; $325,000 on 12/17/2021
Town of La Grange
W5253 Pebble Beach Drive; $644,000 on 12/14/2021
W6047 Mariner Hills Trail; $248,000 on 12/17/2021
Town of Linn
Lot 3, Lackey Lane; $650,000 on 12/16/2021
Lot 7, Highfield Drive; $122,000 on 12/17/2021
Town of Spring Prairie
W216 County D; $245,000 on 12/15/2021
Town of Sugar Creek
W5490 Plantation Road; $375,000 on 12/13/2021
W4919 County A; $218,000 on 12/16/2021
Town of Walworth
W5551 Lakeville Road; $343,969 on 12/15/2021
Town of Whitewater
N7735 E. Lakeshore Drive; $525,000 on 12/14/2021
Village of Bloomfield
N1870 Clover Road; $1,285,000 on 12/13/2021
W1008 Woodbine Road; $314,500 on 12/13/2021
W1049 Evergreen Road; $299,000 on 12/13/2021
W1366 Fairview Road; $255,000 on 12/13/2021
N1108 Spruce Road; $105,000 on 12/17/2021
Village of Darien
115 Pine Tree Lane; $281,000 on 12/17/2021
329 Duck Pond Lane; $343,500 on 12/17/2021
Village of East Troy
2061 Division St.; $104,150 on 12/16/2021
2818 Thomas Drive; $331,000 on 12/17/2021
Village of Fontana
199 Abbey Springs Drive; $1,000,000 on 12/15/2021
227 Dewey Ave., Unit 106; $110,000 on 12/17/2021
269 Fontana Blvd., Unit 1316; $74,000 on 12/17/2021
277 Waubun Drive; $275,000 on 12/17/2021
Village of Walworth
244 Cotton Grass Lane; $316,500 on 12/13/2021
132 Windmill Lane; $329,900 on 12/15/2021
Village of Williams Bay
38 Willabay Drive, Unit 38D; $320,000 on 12/13/2021
553 Free Church Road; $349,900 on 12/15/2021
640 E. Geneva St.; $200,000 on 12/17/2021
78 Congress St.; $293,000 on 12/17/2021