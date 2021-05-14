01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

1329 W. Grand Ave.; $93,300 on 4/27/2021

2440 Skyline Drive; $195,000 on 4/27/2021

817 Central Ave.; $60,600 on 4/27/2021

946 Vine St.; $93,300 on 4/27/2021

1202 Merrill St.; $66,600 on 4/28/2021

1237 Eighth St.; $65,000 on 4/28/2021

1613 Wisconsin Ave.; $4,000 on 4/28/2021

522 St. Lawrence Ave.; $41,600 on 4/28/2021

2120 W. Grand Ave.; $99,000 on 4/29/2021

2730 Fawn Court; $340,000 on 4/29/2021

604 St. Lawrence Ave.; $70,400 on 4/29/2021

732 Grand Ave.; $53,000 on 4/29/2021

1025 Moore St.; $95,000 on 4/30/2021

1036 Wisconsin Ave.; $35,000 on 4/30/2021

1430 Copeland Ave.; $127,000 on 4/30/2021

2003 Pioneer Drive; $145,000 on 4/30/2021

2225 Parkmeadow Drive; $199,000 on 4/30/2021

2489 Austin Place; $195,000 on 4/30/2021

941 Johnson St.; $119,900 on 4/30/2021

City of Brodhead

202 Crosswinds St.; $25,000 on 4/30/2021

City of Edgerton

407 N. Main St.; $50,000 on 4/27/2021

120 E. Ladd Lane; $225,000 on 4/28/2021

15 N. Main St.; $413,700 on 4/28/2021

25 N. Main St.; $413,700 on 4/28/2021

11 Swift St.; $175,000 on 4/30/2021

702 S. Main St.; $172,700 on 4/30/2021

906 Dickinson Ave.; $171,500 on 4/30/2021

City of Evansville

456 Longfield St.; $203,000 on 4/27/2021

42 N. Water St.; $259,000 on 4/28/2021

29 S. Windmill Ridge Road; $395,600 on 4/30/2021

620 Hillside Court; $384,000 on 4/30/2021

City of Janesville

1308 Hawthorne Ave.; $150,000 on 4/26/2021

503 E. Centerway; $160,000 on 4/26/2021

528 S. Arch St.; $20,000 on 4/26/2021

507 Somerset Drive; $185,700 on 4/27/2021

927-929 Suffolk Drive; $289,900 on 4/27/2021

1914 Linden Ave.; $170,000 on 4/29/2021

2301 Highland Ave.; $240,000 on 4/29/2021

2725 Hawthorne Ave.; $196,350 on 4/29/2021

452 Walker St.; $187,000 on 4/29/2021

1198 Edgeview Drive; $285,000 on 4/30/2021

12 S. Fremont St.; $135,000 on 4/30/2021

1230 S. Washington St.; $118,000 on 4/30/2021

1305 King St.; $145,000 on 4/30/2021

1338 Sienna Crossing; $160,000 on 4/30/2021

1410 Arbutus St.; $78,800 on 4/30/2021

1606 Elizabeth St.; $85,000 on 4/30/2021

1719 N. Sumac Drive; $195,000 on 4/30/2021

2009 Purvis Ave.; $144,500 on 4/30/2021

2205 Linden Ave.; $250,000 on 4/30/2021

2218 S. Crosby Ave.; $156,500 on 4/30/2021

2404 Hawthorne Ave.; $250,000 on 4/30/2021

3839 White Pine Drive; $429,900 on 4/30/2021

4438 Parkwood Drive; $250,000 on 4/30/2021

467 W. Racine St.; $136,000 on 4/30/2021

547 N. Walnut St.; $98,900 on 4/30/2021

607 N. Pine St.; $85,000 on 4/30/2021

831 Suffolk Drive; $265,000 on 4/30/2021

933 E. Centerway; $240,000 on 4/30/2021

964 Bedford Drive; $281,000 on 4/30/2021

Lot 87, Ridges; $200,000 on 4/30/2021

Lot 88, Ridges; $200,000 on 4/30/2021

Lot 89, Ridges; $200,000 on 4/30/2021

Lot 90, Ridges; $200,000 on 4/30/2021

Lot 99, Ridges; $200,000 on 4/30/2021

City of Milton

319 Elm St.; $30,000 on 4/26/2021

Lot 75, Tower Hill Drive; $28,000 on 4/26/2021

37 E. Evergreen Lane; $250,000 on 4/28/2021

754 Red Hawk Drive; $282,000 on 4/28/2021

110 First St.; $98,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Beloit

2840 Prairie Ave.; $17,000 on 4/26/2021

635 E. Waterford Drive; $300,000 on 4/26/2021

2120 S. Riverside Drive; $725,000 on 4/27/2021

3702 W. Spring Creek Road; $120,000 on 4/27/2021

641 E. Adventure Court; $225,000 on 4/27/2021

1957 S. Mckinley Ave.; $83,000 on 4/30/2021

1966 S. Nelson Ave.; $40,000 on 4/30/2021

745 E. Petunia Lane; $194,000 on 4/30/2021

957 E. Windfield Court; $211,800 on 4/30/2021

Town of Bradford

5419 S. Emerald Grove Road; $225,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Fulton

409 Ellendale Road; $181,600 on 4/30/2021

Town of Harmony

2801 N. Tarrant Road; $420,000 on 4/27/2021

5317 N. Grandview Drive; $365,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Janesville

2812 N. Arabian Drive; $499,900 on 4/30/2021

Town of Johnstown

9830 E. County A; $3,075 on 4/29/2021

9828 E. County A; $285,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Lima

11207 E. Pioneer Road; $380,000 on 4/27/2021

10735 N. Mccord Road; $450,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Magnolia

16210 W. Finneran Road; $150,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Rock

3337 S. River Road; $164,500 on 4/27/2021

5410 S. Shady Lane; $295,000 on 4/27/2021

5430 S. Shady Lane; $295,000 on 4/27/2021

3550 W. Bass Creek Road; $150,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Spring Valley

3216 S. Potter Road; $485,000 on 4/29/2021

Village of Clinton

404 Cross St.; $235,000 on 4/26/2021

706 Meadow Park Drive; $218,000 on 4/28/2021

610 Milwaukee St.; $245,000 on 4/29/2021

Village of Footville

117 Clover Lane; $340,000 on 4/27/2021

Village of Orfordville

312 W. Brodhead St.; $162,000 on 4/26/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

617 Westbury Lane, Unit A; $230,000 on 4/29/2021

1623 Smith Lane; $270,000 on 4/30/2021

City of Elkhorn

1315 E. Pinecrest Lane; $295,000 on 4/27/2021

409 E. Third Ave.; $176,500 on 4/29/2021

610 E. Sheila Ave.; $315,000 on 4/30/2021

616 E. Market St., Unit 103; $215,000 on 4/30/2021

City of Lake Geneva

111 Center St. #239; $115,500 on 4/26/2021

1236 Park Row; $320,000 on 4/26/2021

530 N. Boulder Ridge Drive; $549,281 on 4/26/2021

111 Center St., Unit 150; $82,500 on 4/27/2021

1141 Williams St.; $205,000 on 4/27/2021

322 Gallant Drive; $363,035 on 4/29/2021

331 Gallant Drive; $325,809 on 4/29/2021

1070 S. Lake Shore Drive; $465,000 on 4/30/2021

262-264 Center St.; $750,000 on 4/30/2021

430 Stone Ridge Drive; $515,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Delavan

3259 S. Shore Drive; $800,000 on 4/26/2021

4205 Robbins Road; $487,000 on 4/30/2021

4309 Orchard Drive; $245,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of East Troy

Lot 2, Townline Road; $45,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Geneva

1124 Geneva National Ave. North, Units 15-30; $789,500 on 4/27/2021

N3382 Bird Place; $20,000 on 4/27/2021

1018 Crane Court, Units 40-10; $400,000 on 4/28/2021

1521 Highland Drive; $357,000 on 4/29/2021

1712 Cottage Drive; $193,000 on 4/29/2021

N3396 Elfin Place; $200,000 on 4/29/2021

1234 Carnoustie Court; $80,000 on 4/30/2021

1770 Moorland Circle, Units 12-13; $270,000 on 4/30/2021

704 Geneva National Ave. N 6-22; $131,000 on 4/30/2021

N3137 Willow Road; $332,000 on 4/30/2021

N3230 Sycamore Road; $222,000 on 4/30/2021

N3270 Vine Road; $131,780 on 4/30/2021

Town of La Grange

N8001 and N8005 Pleasant Lake Road; $1,990,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Linn

Lot 3, Lackey Lane; $540,000 on 4/29/2021

Town of Lyons

7020 Grand Geneva Way #109; $78,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Sugar Creek

N5489 County H; $175,600 on 4/28/2021

N6227 County H; $280,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Troy

W3329 Fourth St.; $217,000 on 4/29/2021

N8001 and N8005 Pleasant Lake Road; $1,990,000 on 4/30/2021

Town of Whitewater

W7640 Shagbard Road; $282,000 on 4/30/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W1424 Fairview Road; $143,000 on 4/26/2021

N1602 Powers Lake Road; $119,900 on 4/30/2021

N954 Rose Drive; $315,000 on 4/30/2021

Village of East Troy

1803 Thomas Drive; $325,000 on 4/29/2021

2952 Autumn Lane; $287,000 on 4/30/2021

Village of Fontana

107 Lake Vista Circle; $331,600 on 4/26/2021

657 Ayataia Way; $450,000 on 4/27/2021

1023 Tarrant Drive; $610,000 on 4/30/2021

227 Dewey Ave.; $98,000 on 4/30/2021

458 Harvard Ave.; $1,800,000 on 4/30/2021

Village of Walworth

130 Kenosha St.; $460,000 on 4/30/2021

630 Kenosha St.; $525,000 on 4/30/2021

Village of Williams Bay

508 Woodlawn Drive; $430,000 on 4/30/2021

