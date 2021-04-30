Rock County
City of Beloit
3695 Eagle Ridge Drive; $292,400 on 4/12/2021
1128 Lasalle St.; $120,000 on 4/13/2021
931 Wisconsin Ave.; $95,000 on 4/13/2021
1024 Hackett St.; $109,900 on 4/14/2021
1024 Hackett St.; $109,900 on 4/15/2021
1603 Ashland Ave.; $57,600 on 4/15/2021
2020 Vernon Ave.; $71,000 on 4/15/2021
2121 House St.; $150,000 on 4/15/2021
2511 Sunset Drive; $150,000 on 4/15/2021
711 Henry Ave.; $90,000 on 4/15/2021
910a Third St.; $125,000 on 4/15/2021
911 Wisconsin Ave.; $70,000 on 4/15/2021
1227 Townline Ave.; $78,000 on 4/16/2021
1807 Congress Ave.; $122,000 on 4/16/2021
2405 Afton Road; $195,000 on 4/16/2021
2500 White Oak Drive; $180,000 on 4/16/2021
City of Edgerton
6 Cherry St.; $202,300 on 4/16/2021
City of Evansville
463 S. Seventh St.; $307,300 on 4/16/2021
City of Janesville
602 N. Ringold St.; $170,200 on 4/12/2021
618 Sutherland Ave.; $55,000 on 4/12/2021
814 Prairie Ave.; $184,400 on 4/12/2021
1011 Alpine Drive; $250,000 on 4/13/2021
1114 N. Osborne Ave.; $120,000 on 4/13/2021
125 N. Washington St.; $70,000 on 4/13/2021
1801 Patton Place; $71,700 on 4/13/2021
2314 Navajo Court; $342,500 on 4/13/2021
1203 Mayfair Drive; $106,000 on 4/14/2021
1244-1246 Mayfair Drive; $40,000 on 4/14/2021
1250-1252 Mayfair Drive; $40,000 on 4/14/2021
1901 Ruger Ave.; $525,000 on 4/14/2021
1917 Purvis Ave.; $165,000 on 4/14/2021
2011 N. Wright Road; $246,000 on 4/14/2021
2108 Myra Ave.; $184,000 on 4/14/2021
2422 Bond Place; $24,000 on 4/14/2021
4012 Ruger Ave.; $219,300 on 4/14/2021
2204 Elizabeth St.; $152,900 on 4/15/2021
2348 Fir St.; $35,000 on 4/15/2021
3928 Park View Drive; $575,000 on 4/15/2021
4370 Fox Hills Drive; $325,000 on 4/15/2021
528 Caroline St.; $92,100 on 4/15/2021
808 Johnson St.; $48,000 on 4/15/2021
13 N. Main St.; $10,209 on 4/16/2021
3840 Amhurst Road; $334,000 on 4/16/2021
3900 Teal Lane; $246,760 on 4/16/2021
4404 Ruger Ave.; $27,500 on 4/16/2021
4414 Hearthstone Drive; $225,000 on 4/16/2021
5156 Henry Circle; $252,000 on 4/16/2021
City of Milton
265 N. Janesville St.; $890,000 on 4/15/2021
267 N. Janesville St.; $210,000 on 4/15/2021
Town of Beloit
4191 W. Sandale Drive; $415,000 on 4/12/2021
1986 S. Dewey Ave.; $52,300 on 4/13/2021
955 E. Crystal Lane; $145,000 on 4/14/2021
2519 S. Florence Drive; $120,000 on 4/16/2021
3186 Warbler Court; $25,000 on 4/16/2021
728 E. Limerick Lane; $298,000 on 4/16/2021
Town of Fulton
426 E. Manogue Road; $230,900 on 4/16/2021
Town of Janesville
5210 N. Highway 51; $401,300 on 4/12/2021
2636 N. Britt Road; $425,000 on 4/15/2021
4122 N. Juniper Drive; $369,300 on 4/15/2021
1518 N. Little Road; $340,000 on 4/16/2021
621 E. Swiss Valley Drive; $450,000 on 4/16/2021
Town of Lima
10428 E. Willow Drive; $571,200 on 4/14/2021
Town of Milton
11534 N. Lakeview Drive; $155,000 on 4/15/2021
1610 E. Road Four; $95,000 on 4/15/2021
9162 N. Clear Lake Road; $163,000 on 4/16/2021
Town of Newark
7601 W. St. Lawrence Ave.; $150,000 on 4/16/2021
Village of Clinton
416 Wagner Drive; $170,000 on 4/15/2021
Village of Footville
325 Century Lane; $172,500 on 4/16/2021
Walworth County
City of Delavan
505 Lawson School Road, Unit 4; $90,500 on 4/15/2021
1407 Racine St., Unit 5; $150,000 on 4/16/2021
1407 Racine St., Unit 6; $150,000 on 4/16/2021
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 175/1518; $40,000 on 4/16/2021
620 Franzen St.; $281,697 on 4/16/2021
City of Elkhorn
231 W. Winsor St.; $259,000 on 4/12/2021
1323 E. Longneedle Lane; $304,900 on 4/13/2021
City of Lake Geneva
1004 George St.; $251,100 on 4/13/2021
432 Country Club Drive; $350,000 on 4/13/2021
1886 Geneva Bay Drive; $225,000 on 4/14/2021
300 Wrigley Drive, Unit 410; $85,000 on 4/15/2021
719 S. Lakeshore Drive, Unit 9b; $235,000 on 4/16/2021
City of Whitewater
222 Lake View Drive; $410,402 on 4/12/2021
230 S. Cottage St.; $262,500 on 4/14/2021
Town of Darien
Lot 1 And 2, Kenney Woods Subdivision; $117,000 on 4/16/2021
Town of Delavan
5384 Highway 50; $315,000 on 4/15/2021
Town of East Troy
N8321 County Es; $500,000 on 4/15/2021
W1780 Highway 20; $500,000 on 4/15/2021
Town of Geneva
N3415 Queen Road; $191,000 on 4/12/2021
W3307 Hunt Ridge Drive; $650,000 on 4/12/2021
W4885 White Oak Road; $208,000 on 4/12/2021
N3181 Gooseberry Road; $114,000 on 4/16/2021
N3236 Beach Road; $235,000 on 4/16/2021
Town of LaFayette
W3185 Potter Road; $575,000 on 4/16/2021
Town of La Grange
N8167 Highway 12; $240,000 on 4/12/2021
Town of Linn
Lot 1, Meadow Ridge; $63,000 on 4/12/2021
W3659 Snake Road; $338,000 on 4/13/2021
N157 Bissell Road; $1,275,000 on 4/15/2021
Town of Lyons
7032 Clover Court; $25,000 on 4/14/2021
Town of Walworth
W6713 Willow Bend Road; $312,600 on 4/12/2021
Town of Whitewater
W8060 Bluff Road; $325,000 on 4/14/2021
Village of Bloomfield
W1160 Poinsetta Road; $218,130 on 4/13/2021
W131 Hilltop Road; $111,300 on 4/16/2021
Village of Darien
315 W. Beloit St.; $237,500 on 4/16/2021
Village of Genoa City
838 Freeman St.; $261,000 on 4/14/2021
Village of Sharon
134 W. School St.; $1,500,000 on 4/16/2021
194 Park Ave.; $6,500 on 4/16/2021
Village of Walworth
503 Fox Lane; $184,000 on 4/15/2021
Village of Williams Bay
39 N. Walworth Ave.; $1,320,000 on 4/15/2021
407 Chesterfield Court; $343,120 on 4/15/2021
55 N. Walworth Ave.; $1,100,000 on 4/16/2021