Rock County

City of Beloit

3695 Eagle Ridge Drive; $292,400 on 4/12/2021

1128 Lasalle St.; $120,000 on 4/13/2021

931 Wisconsin Ave.; $95,000 on 4/13/2021

1024 Hackett St.; $109,900 on 4/14/2021

1024 Hackett St.; $109,900 on 4/15/2021

1603 Ashland Ave.; $57,600 on 4/15/2021

2020 Vernon Ave.; $71,000 on 4/15/2021

2121 House St.; $150,000 on 4/15/2021

2511 Sunset Drive; $150,000 on 4/15/2021

711 Henry Ave.; $90,000 on 4/15/2021

910a Third St.; $125,000 on 4/15/2021

911 Wisconsin Ave.; $70,000 on 4/15/2021

1227 Townline Ave.; $78,000 on 4/16/2021

1807 Congress Ave.; $122,000 on 4/16/2021

2405 Afton Road; $195,000 on 4/16/2021

2500 White Oak Drive; $180,000 on 4/16/2021

City of Edgerton

6 Cherry St.; $202,300 on 4/16/2021

City of Evansville

463 S. Seventh St.; $307,300 on 4/16/2021

City of Janesville

602 N. Ringold St.; $170,200 on 4/12/2021

618 Sutherland Ave.; $55,000 on 4/12/2021

814 Prairie Ave.; $184,400 on 4/12/2021

1011 Alpine Drive; $250,000 on 4/13/2021

1114 N. Osborne Ave.; $120,000 on 4/13/2021

125 N. Washington St.; $70,000 on 4/13/2021

1801 Patton Place; $71,700 on 4/13/2021

2314 Navajo Court; $342,500 on 4/13/2021

1203 Mayfair Drive; $106,000 on 4/14/2021

1244-1246 Mayfair Drive; $40,000 on 4/14/2021

1250-1252 Mayfair Drive; $40,000 on 4/14/2021

1901 Ruger Ave.; $525,000 on 4/14/2021

1917 Purvis Ave.; $165,000 on 4/14/2021

2011 N. Wright Road; $246,000 on 4/14/2021

2108 Myra Ave.; $184,000 on 4/14/2021

2422 Bond Place; $24,000 on 4/14/2021

4012 Ruger Ave.; $219,300 on 4/14/2021

2204 Elizabeth St.; $152,900 on 4/15/2021

2348 Fir St.; $35,000 on 4/15/2021

3928 Park View Drive; $575,000 on 4/15/2021

4370 Fox Hills Drive; $325,000 on 4/15/2021

528 Caroline St.; $92,100 on 4/15/2021

808 Johnson St.; $48,000 on 4/15/2021

13 N. Main St.; $10,209 on 4/16/2021

3840 Amhurst Road; $334,000 on 4/16/2021

3900 Teal Lane; $246,760 on 4/16/2021

4404 Ruger Ave.; $27,500 on 4/16/2021

4414 Hearthstone Drive; $225,000 on 4/16/2021

5156 Henry Circle; $252,000 on 4/16/2021

City of Milton

265 N. Janesville St.; $890,000 on 4/15/2021

267 N. Janesville St.; $210,000 on 4/15/2021

Town of Beloit

4191 W. Sandale Drive; $415,000 on 4/12/2021

1986 S. Dewey Ave.; $52,300 on 4/13/2021

955 E. Crystal Lane; $145,000 on 4/14/2021

2519 S. Florence Drive; $120,000 on 4/16/2021

3186 Warbler Court; $25,000 on 4/16/2021

728 E. Limerick Lane; $298,000 on 4/16/2021

Town of Fulton

426 E. Manogue Road; $230,900 on 4/16/2021

Town of Janesville

5210 N. Highway 51; $401,300 on 4/12/2021

2636 N. Britt Road; $425,000 on 4/15/2021

4122 N. Juniper Drive; $369,300 on 4/15/2021

1518 N. Little Road; $340,000 on 4/16/2021

621 E. Swiss Valley Drive; $450,000 on 4/16/2021

Town of Lima

10428 E. Willow Drive; $571,200 on 4/14/2021

Town of Milton

11534 N. Lakeview Drive; $155,000 on 4/15/2021

1610 E. Road Four; $95,000 on 4/15/2021

9162 N. Clear Lake Road; $163,000 on 4/16/2021

Town of Newark

7601 W. St. Lawrence Ave.; $150,000 on 4/16/2021

Village of Clinton

416 Wagner Drive; $170,000 on 4/15/2021

Village of Footville

325 Century Lane; $172,500 on 4/16/2021

Walworth County

City of Delavan

505 Lawson School Road, Unit 4; $90,500 on 4/15/2021

1407 Racine St., Unit 5; $150,000 on 4/16/2021

1407 Racine St., Unit 6; $150,000 on 4/16/2021

2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 175/1518; $40,000 on 4/16/2021

620 Franzen St.; $281,697 on 4/16/2021

City of Elkhorn

231 W. Winsor St.; $259,000 on 4/12/2021

1323 E. Longneedle Lane; $304,900 on 4/13/2021

City of Lake Geneva

1004 George St.; $251,100 on 4/13/2021

432 Country Club Drive; $350,000 on 4/13/2021

1886 Geneva Bay Drive; $225,000 on 4/14/2021

300 Wrigley Drive, Unit 410; $85,000 on 4/15/2021

719 S. Lakeshore Drive, Unit 9b; $235,000 on 4/16/2021

City of Whitewater

222 Lake View Drive; $410,402 on 4/12/2021

230 S. Cottage St.; $262,500 on 4/14/2021

Town of Darien

Lot 1 And 2, Kenney Woods Subdivision; $117,000 on 4/16/2021

Town of Delavan

5384 Highway 50; $315,000 on 4/15/2021

Town of East Troy

N8321 County Es; $500,000 on 4/15/2021

W1780 Highway 20; $500,000 on 4/15/2021

Town of Geneva

N3415 Queen Road; $191,000 on 4/12/2021

W3307 Hunt Ridge Drive; $650,000 on 4/12/2021

W4885 White Oak Road; $208,000 on 4/12/2021

N3181 Gooseberry Road; $114,000 on 4/16/2021

N3236 Beach Road; $235,000 on 4/16/2021

Town of LaFayette

W3185 Potter Road; $575,000 on 4/16/2021

Town of La Grange

N8167 Highway 12; $240,000 on 4/12/2021

Town of Linn

Lot 1, Meadow Ridge; $63,000 on 4/12/2021

W3659 Snake Road; $338,000 on 4/13/2021

N157 Bissell Road; $1,275,000 on 4/15/2021

Town of Lyons

7032 Clover Court; $25,000 on 4/14/2021

Town of Walworth

W6713 Willow Bend Road; $312,600 on 4/12/2021

Town of Whitewater

W8060 Bluff Road; $325,000 on 4/14/2021

Village of Bloomfield

W1160 Poinsetta Road; $218,130 on 4/13/2021

W131 Hilltop Road; $111,300 on 4/16/2021

Village of Darien

315 W. Beloit St.; $237,500 on 4/16/2021

Village of Genoa City

838 Freeman St.; $261,000 on 4/14/2021

Village of Sharon

134 W. School St.; $1,500,000 on 4/16/2021

194 Park Ave.; $6,500 on 4/16/2021

Village of Walworth

503 Fox Lane; $184,000 on 4/15/2021

Village of Williams Bay

39 N. Walworth Ave.; $1,320,000 on 4/15/2021

407 Chesterfield Court; $343,120 on 4/15/2021

55 N. Walworth Ave.; $1,100,000 on 4/16/2021

