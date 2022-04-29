Rock County
City of Beloit
1326 Ninth St.; $175,000 on 4/11/2022
1428 Emerson St.; $140,500 on 4/11/2022
1643 Fayette Ave.; $46,000 on 4/11/2022
2530 Loma Drive; $40,200 on 4/11/2022
2718 Iva Court; $185,400 on 4/12/2022
1010 Harvey St.; $40,500 on 4/13/2022
144 Yates Ave.; $175,000 on 4/13/2022
1636 Nelson Ave.; $22,500 on 4/14/2022
1740 Wisconsin Ave.; $55,000 on 4/14/2022
1915 Kenwood Ave.; $201,000 on 4/14/2022
1940 Frederick St.; $50,000 on 4/14/2022
219 Olympian Blvd.; $46,600 on 4/14/2022
2787 Milwaukee St.; $4,900,000 on 4/14/2022
City of Edgerton
116 Coralberry Court; $360,000 on 4/15/2022
City of Evansville
104 Garfield Ave.; $126,000 on 4/12/2022
602 Badger Drive; $245,000 on 4/15/2022
City of Janesville
1901 Holiday Drive; $200,000 on 4/11/2022
4008 Saratoga Drive; $290,000 on 4/11/2022
514 High Point Court; $310,000 on 4/11/2022
970 - 972 S. Jackson St.; $180,000 on 4/11/2022
124 S. Ringold St.; $100,000 on 4/13/2022
1526 Tyler St.; $425,000 on 4/13/2022
3429 Sheffield Drive; $365,000 on 4/13/2022
2413 Lucerne Drive; $215,000 on 4/14/2022
4207 Baybrook Drive; $327,900 on 4/14/2022
1502 W. Memorial Drive; $135,000 on 4/15/2022
1931 N. Hawthorn Park Drive; $170,000 on 4/15/2022
2214 Dupont Drive; $168,000 on 4/15/2022
3429 Bond Place; $17,000 on 4/15/2022
3919 Whitney St.; $1,600,000 on 4/15/2022
5151 Acorn Drive; $334,000 on 4/15/2022
City of Milton
102 Morgan St.; $285,000 on 4/13/2022
528 E. Madison Ave.; $247,000 on 4/15/2022
Town of Beloit
3108 W. Creedy Road; $250,000 on 4/11/2022
3041 South Lilac Road; $203,000 on 4/15/2022
Town of Fulton
431 Skyline Drive; $139,500 on 4/13/2022
291 Leisure Way; $181,000 on 4/15/2022
9576 N. East Badger Heights; $490,000 on 4/15/2022
Town of Harmony
5616 N. Lilly Lane; $810,100 on 4/16/2022
Town of Janesville
4452 N. River Road; $575,000 on 4/15/2022
Lot 1, North County F; $230,000 on 4/15/2022
Lot 86, Amberwood Lane; $71,490 on 4/15/2022
Lot 88, Amberwood Lane; $71,490 on 4/15/2022
Lot 94, West Fieldwood Drive; $70,103 on 4/15/2022
Town of Milton
Lot 2, Scenic Court; $150,000 on 4/12/2022
11203 N. Tahoe Drive; $274,000 on 4/15/2022
Town of Union
11025 N. Union Road; $384,750 on 4/15/2022
Village of Footville
315 Century Lane; $157,500 on 4/15/2022
Village of Orfordville
507 N. Main St.; $176,064 on 4/11/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1900; $47,500 on 4/11/2022
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1908; $46,500 on 4/11/2022
840 E. Geneva St.; $1,000,000 on 4/11/2022
City of Elkhorn
403 E. Third Ave.; $198,000 on 4/14/2022
608 Davis St.; $289,000 on 4/14/2022
230 W. Evergreen Parkway; $1,425,000 on 4/15/2022
40 W. Sedgemeadow St.; $360,000 on 4/15/2022
City of Lake Geneva
200 Manning Way; $559,000 on 4/10/2022
850 Kendall Lane; $240,000 on 4/12/2022
300 Wrigley Drive, Unit 101; $74,000 on 4/13/2022
114 Darwin St.; $563,384 on 4/15/2022
1730 Stone Ridge Court; $647,155 on 4/15/2022
301 E. Townline Road #16; $35,000 on 4/15/2022
951 S. Lake Shore Drive, Unit 10; $703,000 on 4/15/2022
City of Whitewater
840 E. Clay St.; $412,000 on 4/14/2022
Town of Darien
N2775 Wise Road; $335,000 on 4/15/2022
Town of Geneva
Lot 45, Wildwood Drive; $119,500 on 4/13/2022
1301 Masters Road; $197,500 on 4/14/2022
N3175 Willow Road; $210,000 on 4/14/2022
13 Interlaken Drive; $205,000 on 4/15/2022
5 Zurich Court, Unit 05-02; $230,000 on 4/15/2022
504 N. Geneva National Ave., Unit 6-70; $220,000 on 4/15/2022
W4711 Palmer Road; $242,500 on 4/15/2022
Town of La Grange
N7435 Mariner Hills Circle; $372,900 on 4/11/2022
N9209 Wooded Court; $171,300 on 4/14/2022
Town of Linn
N1806 Linn Road; $524,750 on 4/15/2022
Town of Lyons
1364 Spring Valley Road; $370,000 on 4/12/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
N6773 University Road; $225,200 on 4/11/2022
N7095 County O; $250,000 on 4/11/2022
N6539 Elm Road; $255,000 on 4/12/2022
N6754 University Road; $185,000 on 4/15/2022
N6790 Tippecanoe Trail; $277,500 on 4/15/2022
Town of Troy
W3795 Timber Lake Road; $850,000 on 4/15/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W811 Myrtle Road; $280,000 on 4/15/2022
Village of Darien
225 W. Bella Vista St.; $248,000 on 4/15/2022
Village of Fontana
22 Abbey Villa Circle; $540,000 on 4/12/2022
271 Fontana Blvd. #914; $279,380 on 4/12/2022
667 Agaming Road; $670,000 on 4/15/2022
Village of Genoa City
1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, Unit 118; $176,000 on 4/12/2022
Village of Sharon
241 Ballard St.; $50,000 on 4/15/2022
Village of Williams Bay
91 Potawatomi Drive, Unit G4; $299,000 on 4/14/2022