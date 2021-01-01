Rock County
City of Beloit
2298 Sunshine Lane; $125,000 on 12/14/2020
120 Eighth St.; $42,500 on 12/15/2020
1621 Ashland Ave.; $89,900 on 12/15/2020
2238 Tumbleweed Lane; $197,000 on 12/15/2020
2360 Deer Path Way; $354,900 on 12/15/2020
1826 Murphy Woods Road; $98,000 on 12/16/2020
861 Gartner Court; $159,900 on 12/16/2020
1255 Gateway Blvd.; $150,827,400 on 12/17/2020
1642 Sixth St.; $48,000 on 12/17/2020
1728 Ritsher St.; $122,000 on 12/17/2020
1815-1817 E. Briar Lane; $125,000 on 12/17/2020
City of Edgerton
225 W. Fulton St.; $150,000 on 12/17/2020
883 Hain Road; $250,000 on 12/17/2020
Lots 24 & 25, And Part Of 23 Blanchard Street; $60,000 on 12/17/2020
102 E. Rollin St.; $160,000 on 12/18/2020
111 W. Fulton St., Unit 311; $182,000 on 12/18/2020
111 W. Fulton St., Unit 421; $182,000 on 12/18/2020
111 W. Fulton St., Unit 443; $182,000 on 12/18/2020
1181 Hain Road; $250,000 on 12/18/2020
City of Evansville
629 Garfield Ave.; $195,000 on 12/15/2020
City of Janesville
1418 N. Sumac Drive; $193,000 on 12/14/2020
2204 Ravine St.; $112,800 on 12/14/2020
2400 Afton Road; $225,000 on 12/14/2020
2828 Manchester Drive; $206,000 on 12/14/2020
120 S. Division St.; $61,500 on 12/15/2020
2112 E. Memorial Drive; $154,000 on 12/15/2020
2833 Westwood Drive; $265,000 on 12/15/2020
1200 N. Osborne Ave.; $205,000 on 12/16/2020
1321 Ruger Ave.; $160,000 on 12/18/2020
1408 Frederick St.; $99,900 on 12/18/2020
1450 S. Willard Ave.; $125,000 on 12/18/2020
1508 Arbutus St.; $145,000 on 12/18/2020
3701 Huntington Ave.; $350,000 on 12/18/2020
3801 Huntington Ave.; $350,000 on 12/18/2020
4432 Sandhill Drive; $260,000 on 12/18/2020
468 N. Palm St.; $161,500 on 12/18/2020
813 N. Garfield Ave.; $167,500 on 12/18/2020
914 N. Martin Road; $178,500 on 12/18/2020
Town of Beloit
1911 S. Harrison Ave.; $110,000 on 12/16/2020
2608 S. High Crest Road; $143,200 on 12/17/2020
3111 Blue Jay Court; $219,900 on 12/18/2020
701 Henderson Ave.; $56,000 on 12/18/2020
738 Limerick Lane; $255,000 on 12/18/2020
804 E. Inman Parkway; $174,900 on 12/18/2020
Town of Center
7941 W. Mineral Point Road; $175,000 on 12/16/2020
Town of Clinton
10301 E. Lake Shore Road; $9,814,720 on 12/17/2020
10320 E. County P; $9,814,720 on 12/17/2020
10600 E. County P; $9,814,720 on 12/17/2020
Town of Fulton
10370 N. Riverview Drive; $320,000 on 12/18/2020
Lot 119 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 120 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 121 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 122 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 124 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 127 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 128 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 131 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 133 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 142 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 153 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 154 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 159 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 81 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 87 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 90 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Lot 92 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020
Town of Janesville
5226 N. County F; $131,500 on 12/14/2020
Town of La Prairie
3742 S. Milton-Shopiere Road; $953,000 on 12/14/2020
Town of Milton
11215 N. Iva Drive; $289,900 on 12/14/2020
Town of Newark
10145 W. State Road 81; $113,000 on 12/17/2020
Town of Plymouth
10530 W. Laird Road; $26,000 on 12/14/2020
Town of Rock
5803 S. Duggan Road; $139,000 on 12/15/2020
6329 S. Krueger Drive; $324,900 on 12/18/2020
Town of Union
7221 N. Territorial Road; $380,000 on 12/16/2020
Village of Clinton
513 Church St.; $54,400 on 12/16/2020
Walworth County
City of Delavan
623 S. Sixth St.; $220,000 on 12/15/2020
712 Grove St.; $195,000 on 12/15/2020
City of Elkhorn
1146 W. Rosemary Road; $356,000 on 12/14/2020
214 S. Park St.; $429,000 on 12/14/2020
624-103 E. Market St.; $181,000 on 12/14/2020
1144 Rosemary Road; $346,000 on 12/17/2020
303 E. Third Ave. #3; $155,000 on 12/18/2020
City of Lake Geneva
809 Lake Geneva Blvd.; $350,000 on 12/15/2020
422 Campbell St.; $430,000 on 12/18/2020
City of Whitewater
516 W. Whitewater St.; $118,500 on 12/16/2020
Town of Bloomfield
N2495 Fisk Drive; $235,700 on 12/18/2020
Town of Delavan
4106 Mulberry Ave.; $172,000 on 12/14/2020
2601 S. Shore Drive; $1,600,000 on 12/17/2020
5053 Bailey Road; $100,000 on 12/18/2020
Town of Geneva
N3221 Walnut Road; $143,500 on 12/14/2020
N3241 Vine Road; $158,000 on 12/16/2020
N3364 County Road H; $250,000 on 12/17/2020
W3617 Park Drive; $305,000 on 12/17/2020
1382 E. Geneva National Ave.; $32,500 on 12/18/2020
Lots 5772-5775 Block 102 Hickory Road; $169,000 on 12/18/2020
N3178 Hickory Road; $169,000 on 12/18/2020
Town of LaFayette
Lot 6 Red Wing Lane; $54,500 on 12/18/2020
N6050 Red Wing Lane; $444,900 on 12/18/2020
Town of La Grange
N7614 Bayshore Drive; $247,500 on 12/15/2020
Town of Richmond
W7522 Shorewood Terrace; $160,000 on 12/14/2020
Town of Sugar Creek
N5904 Foster Road; $525,000 on 12/14/2020
Town of Troy
N9530 Highway 67; $330,000 on 12/18/2020
Village of Bloomfield
W1379 W. Forest Road; $236,500 on 12/18/2020
W982 Juneau Road; $190,000 on 12/18/2020
Village of Darien
448 W. Madison St.; $5,549,000 on 12/18/2020
Village of East Troy
2928 Autumn Lane; $265,000 on 12/14/2020
Village of Fontana
1006 Shabbona Drive; $175,000 on 12/14/2020
846 Sauganash Drive; $650,000 on 12/17/2020
Village of Genoa City
1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, Unit 106; $135,000 on 12/15/2020
Village of Williams Bay
77 Spring St.; $210,000 on 12/18/2020