Rock County

City of Beloit

2298 Sunshine Lane; $125,000 on 12/14/2020

120 Eighth St.; $42,500 on 12/15/2020

1621 Ashland Ave.; $89,900 on 12/15/2020

2238 Tumbleweed Lane; $197,000 on 12/15/2020

2360 Deer Path Way; $354,900 on 12/15/2020

1826 Murphy Woods Road; $98,000 on 12/16/2020

861 Gartner Court; $159,900 on 12/16/2020

1255 Gateway Blvd.; $150,827,400 on 12/17/2020

1642 Sixth St.; $48,000 on 12/17/2020

1728 Ritsher St.; $122,000 on 12/17/2020

1815-1817 E. Briar Lane; $125,000 on 12/17/2020

City of Edgerton

225 W. Fulton St.; $150,000 on 12/17/2020

883 Hain Road; $250,000 on 12/17/2020

Lots 24 & 25, And Part Of 23 Blanchard Street; $60,000 on 12/17/2020

102 E. Rollin St.; $160,000 on 12/18/2020

111 W. Fulton St., Unit 311; $182,000 on 12/18/2020

111 W. Fulton St., Unit 421; $182,000 on 12/18/2020

111 W. Fulton St., Unit 443; $182,000 on 12/18/2020

1181 Hain Road; $250,000 on 12/18/2020

City of Evansville

629 Garfield Ave.; $195,000 on 12/15/2020

City of Janesville

1418 N. Sumac Drive; $193,000 on 12/14/2020

2204 Ravine St.; $112,800 on 12/14/2020

2400 Afton Road; $225,000 on 12/14/2020

2828 Manchester Drive; $206,000 on 12/14/2020

120 S. Division St.; $61,500 on 12/15/2020

2112 E. Memorial Drive; $154,000 on 12/15/2020

2833 Westwood Drive; $265,000 on 12/15/2020

1200 N. Osborne Ave.; $205,000 on 12/16/2020

1321 Ruger Ave.; $160,000 on 12/18/2020

1408 Frederick St.; $99,900 on 12/18/2020

1450 S. Willard Ave.; $125,000 on 12/18/2020

1508 Arbutus St.; $145,000 on 12/18/2020

3701 Huntington Ave.; $350,000 on 12/18/2020

3801 Huntington Ave.; $350,000 on 12/18/2020

4432 Sandhill Drive; $260,000 on 12/18/2020

468 N. Palm St.; $161,500 on 12/18/2020

813 N. Garfield Ave.; $167,500 on 12/18/2020

914 N. Martin Road; $178,500 on 12/18/2020

Town of Beloit

1911 S. Harrison Ave.; $110,000 on 12/16/2020

2608 S. High Crest Road; $143,200 on 12/17/2020

3111 Blue Jay Court; $219,900 on 12/18/2020

701 Henderson Ave.; $56,000 on 12/18/2020

738 Limerick Lane; $255,000 on 12/18/2020

804 E. Inman Parkway; $174,900 on 12/18/2020

Town of Center

7941 W. Mineral Point Road; $175,000 on 12/16/2020

Town of Clinton

10301 E. Lake Shore Road; $9,814,720 on 12/17/2020

10320 E. County P; $9,814,720 on 12/17/2020

10600 E. County P; $9,814,720 on 12/17/2020

Town of Fulton

10370 N. Riverview Drive; $320,000 on 12/18/2020

Lot 119 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 120 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 121 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 122 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 124 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 127 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 128 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 131 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 133 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 142 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 153 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 154 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 159 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 81 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 87 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 90 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Lot 92 Lake Woods; $340,000 on 12/19/2020

Town of Janesville

5226 N. County F; $131,500 on 12/14/2020

Town of La Prairie

3742 S. Milton-Shopiere Road; $953,000 on 12/14/2020

Town of Milton

11215 N. Iva Drive; $289,900 on 12/14/2020

Town of Newark

10145 W. State Road 81; $113,000 on 12/17/2020

Town of Plymouth

10530 W. Laird Road; $26,000 on 12/14/2020

Town of Rock

5803 S. Duggan Road; $139,000 on 12/15/2020

6329 S. Krueger Drive; $324,900 on 12/18/2020

Town of Union

7221 N. Territorial Road; $380,000 on 12/16/2020

Village of Clinton

513 Church St.; $54,400 on 12/16/2020

Walworth County

City of Delavan

623 S. Sixth St.; $220,000 on 12/15/2020

712 Grove St.; $195,000 on 12/15/2020

City of Elkhorn

1146 W. Rosemary Road; $356,000 on 12/14/2020

214 S. Park St.; $429,000 on 12/14/2020

624-103 E. Market St.; $181,000 on 12/14/2020

1144 Rosemary Road; $346,000 on 12/17/2020

303 E. Third Ave. #3; $155,000 on 12/18/2020

City of Lake Geneva

809 Lake Geneva Blvd.; $350,000 on 12/15/2020

422 Campbell St.; $430,000 on 12/18/2020

City of Whitewater

516 W. Whitewater St.; $118,500 on 12/16/2020

Town of Bloomfield

N2495 Fisk Drive; $235,700 on 12/18/2020

Town of Delavan

4106 Mulberry Ave.; $172,000 on 12/14/2020

2601 S. Shore Drive; $1,600,000 on 12/17/2020

5053 Bailey Road; $100,000 on 12/18/2020

Town of Geneva

N3221 Walnut Road; $143,500 on 12/14/2020

N3241 Vine Road; $158,000 on 12/16/2020

N3364 County Road H; $250,000 on 12/17/2020

W3617 Park Drive; $305,000 on 12/17/2020

1382 E. Geneva National Ave.; $32,500 on 12/18/2020

Lots 5772-5775 Block 102 Hickory Road; $169,000 on 12/18/2020

N3178 Hickory Road; $169,000 on 12/18/2020

Town of LaFayette

Lot 6 Red Wing Lane; $54,500 on 12/18/2020

N6050 Red Wing Lane; $444,900 on 12/18/2020

Town of La Grange

N7614 Bayshore Drive; $247,500 on 12/15/2020

Town of Richmond

W7522 Shorewood Terrace; $160,000 on 12/14/2020

Town of Sugar Creek

N5904 Foster Road; $525,000 on 12/14/2020

Town of Troy

N9530 Highway 67; $330,000 on 12/18/2020

Village of Bloomfield

W1379 W. Forest Road; $236,500 on 12/18/2020

W982 Juneau Road; $190,000 on 12/18/2020

Village of Darien

448 W. Madison St.; $5,549,000 on 12/18/2020

Village of East Troy

2928 Autumn Lane; $265,000 on 12/14/2020

Village of Fontana

1006 Shabbona Drive; $175,000 on 12/14/2020

846 Sauganash Drive; $650,000 on 12/17/2020

Village of Genoa City

1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, Unit 106; $135,000 on 12/15/2020

Village of Williams Bay

77 Spring St.; $210,000 on 12/18/2020

