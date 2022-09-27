GREEN BAY—To beat the receiver-deprived Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, job No. 1 for the Green Bay Packers was to shut down running back Leonard Fournette.
That would force Tom Brady to throw the ball rather than let him pick and choose when to go to the air. And shut down Fournette the Packers did, as their defensive front proved as responsible as anyone for the 14-12 win.
The Buccaneers went into the game missing their top three receivers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones), so they had to run the ball effectively, or at least effectively enough, to give Brady a chance. But the Packers’ front all but took Fournette out of the game by holding him to an average of 2.9 yards on 12 carries, and a long run of but 6 yards.
That’s a great day against a very good back. And along with controlling Fournette throughout the day, the Packers’ front came through at several critical moments in the game with big sacks and stops.
When we say defensive front, we’re talking about the defensive line and outside linebackers, that is, the guys on the line of scrimmage. The Packers won the battle on the line by regularly holding their ground, if not getting a yard or more of push into the backfield. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark led the way, though Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry and T.J. Slaton also had their moments on the line’s interior.
In fact, they set the tone at the line on the game’s first possession, even though Tampa Bay moved right down the field.
After eight plays, Brady had taken the Buccaneers from their 25 to deep in Packers territory and looked on his way to a quick 7-0 lead.
But third-and-5 from the Packers’ 21 turned into an early pivotal moment. At that point, if the Packers could get the stop, they still could consider the first possession a win. Yes, the Buccaneers had moved the ball with seeming ease most of the drive, but to chew up six minutes and end up with only three points would be a win for coordinator Joe Barry’s defense.
On that third down, Clark made the play. He overpowered left guard Luke Goedeke off the snap, then pushed Brady to the ground as the 45-year-old quarterback tried to slide out of the pocket. End of drive. The Buccaneers kicked the field goal, but the Packers had laid down a marker by keeping the ball out of the end zone.
As the stats showed, the Packers basically shut down Fournette the rest of the game. But it was in the fourth quarter, when games are often won or lost, where the Packers’ front really came through. Twice the Buccaneers got the ball early in the quarter down only 14-6, and twice they ended up punting, with the Packers’ front line making key plays both possessions.
On the first, Clark made the play on first down that immediately put Tampa Bay behind the sticks. Fournette ran an inside zone to his right, but Clark destroyed the play by pushing Geodeke back 2 yards, essentially cutting off the back’s running lane. Rashan Gary, coming off the right edge unblocked, wrapped up Fournette and dropped him for no gain. Gary made the tackle, but Clark made the play.
That essentially put Brady into passing mode, and two plays later, on third-and-7, Gary got enough pressure on a bull rush against left tackle Brandon Walton to force Brady to get the ball out a tick faster than he wanted on a slant to Cole Beasley. That allowed Rasul Douglas’ tight coverage to pay off with an immediate tackle 2 yards short of the first down. With an extra tick to throw, Beasley catches the ball for the first down, and the Buccaneers get a new set of downs. Instead, at their 22, they punted rather than risk going for it on fourth down.
Brady got the ball back less than 3 minutes later and still only a score behind, but Preston Smith made the huge play that wrecked that drive. It came right after Brady had hit a 25-yard pass that set up Tampa Bay at midfield and had the crowd in full throat. On the next snap, the Buccaneers tried a double reverse—in fact, looking at the game tape, it might even have been a double-reverse flea flicker, because Brady stayed behind the play, and as the play was being blown up, it looked like Fournette was running a late circle route and looking back for a pass.
Regardless, Smith didn’t take the bait on all the change of direction. He stayed home on the initial reverse and was in great position to hit Breshad Perriman and swat at the ball as the receiver tried to pitch the double reverse to Scotty Miller. It didn’t look like Smith tipped the ball, but he disrupted the exchange enough to cause a fumble and 12-yard loss.
If that didn’t put Tampa Bay in a deep enough hole, Reed teamed with Clark to finish it off. On the next snap, Reed split a double-team block and was in Brady’s face as the quarterback loaded up to throw. Brady tried to duck out of the pocket and nearly went down from Reed’s bump, though Clark got credit for the sack by finishing it off. That essentially ended the drive by leaving Tampa Bay with third-and-30.
The Packers won this game for several reasons, but the starting point was stopping Fournette. And stopping Fournette started at the line of scrimmage with the defensive line and outside linebackers.
That’s where the Packers had to prevail, and they did.