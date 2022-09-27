Packers Buccaneers Football

Green Bay Packers defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Jarran Reed celebrate a play in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY—To beat the receiver-deprived Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, job No. 1 for the Green Bay Packers was to shut down running back Leonard Fournette.

That would force Tom Brady to throw the ball rather than let him pick and choose when to go to the air. And shut down Fournette the Packers did, as their defensive front proved as responsible as anyone for the 14-12 win.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you