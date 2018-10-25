This aerial view of Walworth was taken in 1937 and ran in the Janesville Daily Gazette’s year-in-review section Dec. 31, 1937.

The photo looks north across the square. Many of the buildings on the east and the north sides of the square are still there, although their facades might have changed significantly.

Walworth Bank is on the southeastern corner of the square, and the buildings there run north to a garage that is now Sandy’s Upscale Consignments, 212 N. Main St.

The large building on the square's south side, most recently home to an antique shop, was demolished in 2015.

The year-in-review section noted changes that took place in Walworth in 1937.

“To promote safety and order in this incorporated village of 920 residents during the summer months when the tourist population is at its highest, Walworth village employed, for the first time, this summer, a motorcycle officer,” our reporter wrote, throwing standard punctuation to the winds.

If the reader managed to get through that sentence, he or she also learned that “as an advancement toward rural fire fighting, the (fire) department adopted a new ruling permitting 10 men to go to a rural fire. Previously, only five were sent.”

The village also has a “modern combination grade and high school” with an average graduating class of about 30 each year, the newspaper reported.

The village has grown over the years. It had a population of 2,816 in the 2010 census.

