This 1973 photo from The Gazette's archives shows grocer Henry Schoeberle at his store at 305 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville.

By the time he retired at age 82 and closed his shop in 1976, Schoeberle had been working at the store for 46 years. He started out as a clerk at Carr's Grocery at that same location in 1930, according to a story about his retirement in a December 1976 story in The Janesville Gazette.

After nine years as a clerk, Schoeberle bought the store and made it his life's work. He worked from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. five to seven days a week, and he never missed a day of work except when he was hospitalized for a brief period in his late 70s, the story said.

Schoeberle also boasted he never missed one of his twice-daily deliveries, and that he put between "8,000 and 10,000 miles on his station wagon every year," according to the story.

The story about his retirement noted Schoeberle's was the last grocery store in the downtown area. That was true until La Esquinita Mexican Groceries and Restaurant opened in 2000 at 401 W. Milwaukee St., about a block from where Schoeberle's Grocery once stood.