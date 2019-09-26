This undated photo from The Gazette’s archives shows a sign displaying the Milwaukee Road’s stops on the Sioux, a train that ran between Chicago and Rapid City, South Dakota.

I couldn't determine where the photo was taken. It’s unlikely Janesville had 15 gates at any time in the history of passenger railroad, so it's more likely it was taken in Madison.

The railroad arrived in Janesville in 1853 with the Iowa arriving in a depot on a bluff east of the gas works, according a story in the Jan. 8, 1853, Gazette.

At least 800 people were on the scene.

“For an hour before the cars arrive, a dense crowd had collected round the depot, and when the train came in sight, an intense excitement pervaded the assemblage, which broke out in repeated cheers stopped in front of the depot,” according to the story.

After a ceremony at the depot, a procession was held from the depot to Stevens Hotel, where it was “dismissed.”

“Soon every public house was filled, and private houses were liberally opened for the accommodations of guests,” according to the story.

At Stevens House, local businessmen celebrated the event with speeches and toasts to “the Union of the United States,” “the agricultural interests of Wisconsin” and “the press of Wisconsin.”

The reporter wrote he was unable to attend the whole celebration because of deadlines. He ended his story on this hopeful note: “It was a great event in the history of our town; a thriving era; destined in its immediate results to enhance its business felicities and foster its growth more than any and all other than have yet transpired.”

Passenger service to Janesville stopped in 1971.