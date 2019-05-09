This photo of the Janesville General Motors plant was taken sometime in the late 1920s or early 1930s.

The street directly in front of the building was Industrial Avenue. The homes shown in the photo all were eventually removed and the space converted to a parking lot. Jackson Street runs parallel to the bottom of the photo.

Can anybody guess when the photo was taken, based on years of the cars in the photos? Yes, I know they’re tiny ... that’s why it’s a challenge.

