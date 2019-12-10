This photo from The Gazette’s archives shows a lone pedestrian walking through downtown Janesville after a major snowstorm.

The back of the photo indicates that it was shot “looking down Wall Street in front of the Janesville Police Station.” That was back when the police department was housed in the basement of City Hall.

Does anyone have any guesses on when this storm took place? The photo was taken when a gas station stood on the corner of West Wall and North Franklin streets.

Readers who have more information may email reporter Catherine W. Idzerda at cidzerda@gazettextra.com.