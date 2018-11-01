In April 1975, the Rock River swelled to its highest level since the floods of 1959, according to a Janesville Gazette story.
The article failed to mention how high the water rose in 1959 or how high the water was that spring.
Go figure.
But we do know that the winter of 1974-75 brought plenty of surprises, including two major snowstorm in the 10 days before these photos were taken. The snowstorms allowed snowmobile clubs from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Busseyville and Milton to travel to the area and help with sandbagging operations.
An estimated 75 families were evacuated from around Lake Koshkonong during the flood, the Janesville Gazette story said.
