This photo of the intersection of East Milwaukee Street and Parker Drive, Janesville, was taken in the first week of January 1975.
On the right side of the photo is Myers Theater, which was built in 1870 and almost destroyed by fire in 1889.
Initially, the theater hosted traveling companies. It later turned its attention to "talkies" and then to movies, according to information from The Gazette's files. Sometime after 1930, the Elks Club bought the building. In 1962, the Elks began leasing it to United Artists, an American film and television studio.
On this snowy evening, the theater was showing the G-rated feature "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams." However, sometime in 1975, the Myers began showing X-rated films. The last film shown there was "The Private Afternoons of Pamela Mann," starring Barbara Bourbon. The Internet Movie Database describes the movie as "Radley Metzger's erotic masterpiece."
The theater closed April 5, 1976. At the time, theater manager William Labor said staff began showing X-rated films because "family films don't draw there."
"Now, even pornography fails to offset the cost of operations," a story in the March 25, 1976, Janesville Gazette reported.
After several efforts to save the building, it was torn down in August 1977.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse