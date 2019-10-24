JANESVILLE

This 1976 photo shows the cornfield on Pontiac Drive, Janesville, that soon would become a roller rink.

The caption reads, “When the harvest is over, a new 19,000-square-foot roller skating rink will still be growing. Dr. D.W. Boughton, Janesville, was issued the building permit for the rink that will be called the ‘Skatin’ Place.’”

The business was open seven days a week and featured lessons and competitions. Every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. was dedicated to “housewives” and a “Slim N’ Trim” lesson.

Friday was “Disco Night,” and Sunday was adult night, when the music and program would be designed “with adults in mind.”