Ewald and Edna Scheuler ran Schueler's Grocery at 318 Rockport Road for 42 years. It was a favorite spot for Wilson Elementary School students.

 Gazette file photo

Ewald and Edna Schueler opened Schueler's Grocery at 318 Rockport Road on April 10, 1933.

The store thrived during the 1930s and '40s. But as more and larger grocery stores moved into Janesville, the Schuelers struggled to compete, according to a story in the May 23, 1975, issue of the Janesville Gazette. 

"The half-dozen women who used to caucus regularly at Schueler's as a kind of convention center now travel to the supermarket in cars," the story reported. "But the children never abandoned the store or its owners.

"When the bell ended each day at nearby Wilson School, youngsters swarmed the cracked concrete steps in front of the grocery, or were found inside, heads and arms buried deep in the ice cream freezer."

The store was open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, and after 42 years, "we just can't take those hours anymore," Edna Schueler told the newspaper.

