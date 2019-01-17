190128_SKLFIRE
Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Edna Anderson surveys the damage to a kindergarten classroom after a fire June 7, 1974, in Janesville. School officials promised the school would be ready for summer school by Monday morning.
 Gazette file photo

Here's one principal who never lost her cool.

A photo from The Gazette's archives shows Edna Anderson surveying one of her kindergarten classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary School after a June 7, 1974, fire. While she doesn't look exactly calm, she doesn't look like a principal with an arsonist in her school.  

Most of the fire damage was confined to a single room.

"Firefighters and police investigators found evidence of smoke bombs throughout the building and reportedly found evidence of an intense fire in a kindergarten storeroom and in a desk drawer in the same room," according to a Gazette story.

The photo shows the desk and storage room in question.

It took four Janesville Fire Department units and 25 firefighters to put out the fire. No one was injured 

Witnesses told police a 12-year-old boy admitted setting the fire. He and another boy were throwing smoke bombs throughout the school.

Damage was estimated at $40,000.

Although the fire occurred on a Friday evening, school officials said the school would be ready for summer school by Monday morning.

No rest for the wicked.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse