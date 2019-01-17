Here's one principal who never lost her cool.
A photo from The Gazette's archives shows Edna Anderson surveying one of her kindergarten classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary School after a June 7, 1974, fire. While she doesn't look exactly calm, she doesn't look like a principal with an arsonist in her school.
Most of the fire damage was confined to a single room.
"Firefighters and police investigators found evidence of smoke bombs throughout the building and reportedly found evidence of an intense fire in a kindergarten storeroom and in a desk drawer in the same room," according to a Gazette story.
The photo shows the desk and storage room in question.
It took four Janesville Fire Department units and 25 firefighters to put out the fire. No one was injured
Witnesses told police a 12-year-old boy admitted setting the fire. He and another boy were throwing smoke bombs throughout the school.
Damage was estimated at $40,000.
Although the fire occurred on a Friday evening, school officials said the school would be ready for summer school by Monday morning.
No rest for the wicked.
