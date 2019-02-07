In the early 1960s, Panoramic Corp. moved into the Rock River Woolen Mills building, 1405 River St., and workers had to cross a bridge to get into the building.

The bridge spanned a raceway that had been in the Rock River, in some form or another, for more than 100 years.

The raceway was used to power mills nearby. The most successful of these was Rock River Woolen Mills, which operated from the 1880s to 1960 with the exception of a few years during the Great Depression.

In 1969, the city filled in the old raceway, giving Panoramic more parking and a bit of green space. South Pearl Street was extended to the area to help residents access the company grounds.

In 2003, Panoramic moved into the old Parker Pen building at 1500 N. Parker Drive.

The former woolen mills building is now owned by Hendricks Commercial Properties. Its current occupant is MMPR—Marketing, Motivational and Promotional Resources, which sells promotional apparel and products and does its own embroidering, engraving and graphic design.

