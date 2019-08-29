This photo from The Gazette's archives shows children in Janesville's Riverside Park wading pool in 1947. Water for the pool came from an artesian well, so it was ice cold, even in the middle of the summer. Based on the scarcity of leaves on the trees and the way the kids are dressed, it looks like the photo was taken in early spring.

The city was proud of the west-side park. A June 15, 1938, story in The Janesville Gazette glowingly described the wading pool: "An artesian well in the upper end (of the park) while there is another artesian well in the lower end. Both flow through rocky pools constructed artificially but in such a manner that they blend in with the wooded beauty."