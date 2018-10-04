A photo of the Race Street Service Station was most likely taken in the late 1920s.
Race Street is a short street that runs from North Academy Street to just beyond North Jackson Street, where it ends. At some point, Race Street must have extended all the way to Franklin Street because an ad in the Dec. 15, 1928, Janesville Daily Gazette lists its location as “on the corner of Race Street and Franklin Street."
The ad also notes that Marland Aviation Gasoline is 17 cents per gallon plus 2 cents tax.
On May 9, 1929, the fire department responded to an automobile fire at the station. The automobile was not damaged, which makes one wonder how big the fire could have been. However, it’s possible the fire department was more concerned with all that aviation fuel going “ka-boom” in the middle of downtown Janesville.
The building on the left of the photo is part of the Cotton Mills.
View more Then and Now blog entries at www.gazettextra.com/then_now.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse