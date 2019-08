This photo shows Jack Weycer’s Public Fruit Market at 409-411 W. Milwaukee St. in Janesville.

Today, the building is home to The Coin Shop.

Weycer was born in Russia in 1897 and came to the United States in 1920. After operating a grocery store in Chicago, he moved to Janesville in 1934 and operated the Public Fruit Market at 27 S. Main St.. In 1946, he moved to the West Milwaukee Street location.

Weycer died in 1960 at age 63.